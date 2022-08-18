District 11-3A Division I preview: Lorena, McGregor, Cameron Yoe, Troy

With Lorena coming off its first state championship in 34 years, District 11-3A Division I would have been tough enough if the teams had simply stood pat.

But the addition of Class 3A Division II state champion Franklin has turned the district into a monster.

“We could have made the argument last year that we were one of the toughest districts in the state of Texas,” said Cameron Yoe coach Rick Rhoades. “Now there’s no argument we are the toughest. You have to come ready to play every week.”

Coming off a 16-0 season, Franklin returns a ton of veterans, including one of the most dynamic players in the state in running back Bryson Washington, a Baylor commitment. Though Lorena lost 19 seniors, they’ll return another strong team led by wide receiver-cornerback Jadon Porter, another Baylor commitment.

Then throw into the mix traditional powerhouses Cameron and Rockdale, regional semifinalist Academy and improving Troy and McGregor squads. It’s clear there aren’t just great teams at the top, but the district has a lot of depth.

“When I looked into this job, people told me Lorena was going to move up (in classification),” said second-year Troy coach Stephen Hermesmeyer. “Nobody said Franklin was going to move up into this district. I think those two teams are a couple of steps ahead, but it’s going to be a dogfight every night.”

Lorena Leopards

2021: 14-2 (6-0), won Class 3A Division I state championship

Head coach: Ray Biles (31st season, 200-137)

Returning starters (O/D): 3/5

All-Time: 423-461-32 since 1921

Playoffs: 38-19 in 22 trips, last in 2021

State titles: 2 (1987, 2021)

Outlook: Lorena relied heavily on 19 seniors providing leadership for last year’s state championship team, but the Leopards have returning players ready to step into those roles.

Junior Jadon Porter is a gifted receiver who caught 58 passes for 1,265 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and is so good at cornerback that opposing quarterbacks avoid throwing his way.

Jackson Generals will step in at quarterback, and Kasen Taylor and Austin Evans will carry much of the running load behind an offensive line that’s led by Wyatt Jones and Jackson Blackwell.

Leading the defense is linebacker Braylon Henry, a tackling machine with great instincts. Joe Gutshall is a force up front on defense, while Lucas Ragsdale is back at linebacker after missing the last half of the 2021 season. Porter and Taylor are back to lead the secondary.

“We had tremendous chemistry last year, guys that refused to lose,” said Lorena coach Ray Biles. “So we have a long way to go in that. But we’ve got some good kids we’re going to build a lot of our schemes around, and we’ll see what happens.”

Schedule

8/26 at China Spring 7:30 p.m.

9/2 at West 7:30 p.m.

9/9 at Cedar Hill Trinity Christian 7:30 p.m.

9/16 La Vega 7:30 p.m.

9/23 Cameron Yoe* 7:30 p.m.

9/30 at Academy* 7:30 p.m.

10/7 McGregor* 7:30 p.m.

10/14 at Rockdale* 7:30 p.m.

10/21 Franklin* 7:30 p.m.

10/28 at Troy* 7:30 p.m.

Cameron Yoe Yoemen

2021: 4-7 (4-2), reached bi-district round

Head coach: Rick Rhoades (ninth season, 82-17 from 2009-2015, 2021; 154-68 in 18 seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 3/7

All-Time: 723-360-40 since 1911

Playoffs: 75-41-3 in 47 trips, last in 2021

State titles: 4 (1981, 2012, 2013, 2014)

Outlook: Following a five-year stint at Gregory-Portland, Rick Rhoades returned to Cameron last year where he won state championships three straight years from 2012-14.

The Yoemen finished 4-7 in 2021, but made the playoffs and are looking for bigger things in Rhoades’ follow-up season.

“We feel really good about the team,” Rhoades said. “They’ve worked really hard, and we had a good summer strength and conditioning program and were were successful in 7-on-7. We’ve got a good core of players returning and leadership on the team, and I’m proud of that.”

Quarterback Braylan Drake is a dual threat who is surrounded by talented running backs Kardarius Bradley and Tavares Crittendon. Trayjen Wilcox is a standout wide receiver and Ja’Kobe Bailey and Keshon Johnson are stalwarts on the offensive line.

The defense is in good hands with linebackers Landen Greene and Armando Reyes creating havoc and Kason Goolsby and Ja’Quorius Hardman patrolling the secondary.

Schedule

8/26 at Lago Vista 7:30 p.m.

9/2 Yoakum 7:30 p.m.

9/9 Connally 7:30 p.m.

9/16 at Bellville 7:30 p.m.

9/23 at Lorena* 7:30 p.m.

10/7 Academy* 7:30 p.m.

10/14 at McGregor* 7:30 p.m.

10/21 Rockdale* 7:30 p.m.

10/28 at Franklin* 7:30 p.m.

11/4 Troy* 7:30 p.m.

McGregor Bulldogs

2021: 3-7 (1-5), did not make playoffs

Head coach: Mike Shields (fourth season, 13-18)

Returning starters (O/D): 6/8

All-Time: 609-404-33 since 1910

Playoffs: 45-35 in 38 trips, last in 2020

State titles: None

Outlook: Mike Shields sees a lot of good things happening around the McGregor athletic department, and he believes football might be next in line.

“We won three powerlifting meets and district track, and I feel like those are good signs coming into football season,” Shields said. “We’re thinking on both sides of the ball, the line will be our strength.”

Shields is excited about an offensive line that features Carter Chandler, Frank Cruz, John Whiteside and Rafael Reyes. Carter, Whiteside and Cruz will also anchor the defensive line along with Devon Jenkins.

Sebastian Torres returns at running back and Darieus Dixon and Jayden Benitez are productive slot receivers. Senior quarterback J.L. Singer has a good enough arm to keep the offensive moving.

Cornerbacks Zach Ainsworth and Jacob Singer along with linebackers Daytron Owens and Nicky Nieves will be defensive leaders.

Schedule

8/26 at Hillsboro 7:30 p.m.

9/2 Groesbeck 7:30 p.m.

9/9 Gatesville 7:30 p.m.

9/16 at Clifton 7:30 p.m.

9/23 at Franklin* 7:30 p.m.

9/30 Troy* 7:30 p.m.

10/7 at Lorena* 7:30 p.m.

10/14 Cameron Yoe* 7:30 p.m.

10/21 at Academy* 7:30 p.m.

11/4 Rockdale* 7:30 p.m.

Troy Trojans

2021: 2-8 (2-4), did not make playoffs

Head coach: Stephen Hermesmeyer (second season, 2-8; 86-72 in 14 seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 6/6

All-Time: 419-383-22 since 1937

Playoffs: 19-16-1 in 20 trips, last in 2019

State titles: None

Outlook: Stephen Hermesmeyer’s first year at Troy was a learning curve for both his coaching staff and the players. But with last year’s 2-8 season under their belts, the Trojans expect a considerable jump, even in perhaps the toughest Class 3A district in the state.

“We’re a lot more familiar with each other this year than a year ago,” Hermesmeyer said. “We had to play quite a few sophomores last year, and I hope they’ve grown up and will move forward.”

Running backs Korey Gibson and Cooper Valle will lead the running game in a wing-T attack while 6-3, 300-pound Gage Miller and Steven DeLaMora will be forces up front. Those veterans will be important as the Trojans settle on a quarterback.

The Trojans feature a solid linebacking corps with Andrew Mitchell, Kadyn Martinez and Gibson.

Schedule

8/26 Whitney 7:30 p.m.

9/2 at Lexington 7:30 p.m.

9/9 Rogers 7:30 p.m.

9/16 at Early 7:30 p.m.

9/23 Academy* 7:30 p.m.

9/30 at McGregor* 7:30 p.m.

10/7 Rockdale* 7:30 p.m.

10/14 at Franklin* 7:30 p.m.

10/28 Lorena* 7:30 p.m.