District 11-3A Division I preview: Lorena, McGregor, Troy, Cameron Yoe

Last season, Lorena began the season ranked No. 13 in Class 3A Division I by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and the Leopards were still just the fourth highest-ranked team in District 11-3A Division I.
The loop that included Cameron Yoe, Rockdale, Troy and Lorena didn’t disappoint, as it was one of the most competitive districts in the area. The big surprise was that McGregor got in there and claimed a playoff spot, scoring key victories over Rockdale, Troy and Cameron.
The landscape has changed going into this fall. Lorena, the defending district champion, is the clear favorite with a good stock of returners. Cameron Yoe figures to be the Leopards’ biggest challenger with Rick Rhoades returning to the helm for the Yoemen. Rockdale is slim on returning starters, though the Tigers have potentially the most dynamic player in the district in QB Kobe Mitchell.
McGregor is the smallest school in the bunch, but that didn’t stop Bulldogs coach Mike Shields and his staff from taking a big step forward in their program-building last season. They will move Chad Lorenz from RB to QB and try to keep that going. Meanwhile, Troy has to reinvent itself after relying heavily on superstar RB Zach Hrbacek for several seasons.
One thing that hasn’t changed: The four teams that make the playoffs from 11-3A DI are going to be well prepared for the postseason.
Lorena Leopards
2020: 9-3 (5-1)
Head coach: Ray Biles (30th season: 186-135)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/6
All-time: 409-459-32 since 1921
Playoffs: 32-19 in 21 trips, last in 2020
State titles: 1 (1987)
Outlook: Last season, Lorena swept the Super Centex Newcomer of the Year honors as WR Jadon Porter won the offensive award and DL Joe Gutshall claimed the defensive honor. But they’re just two of the building blocks the Leopards have back.
Lorena is strongest on the offensive and defensive lines. Gutshall was a sack machine in 2020 and will pop up in several D-line spots. He will also play some tight end, alongside returning offensive line starters Elijah Turley, Wyatt Jones and Riley Boozer.
Porter isn’t the only Leopard who has proven he can make things happen with the ball in his hands. RB Reed Michna was a key cog in the running game last season as he rushed for 845 yards and 19 touchdowns. Backfield mate Rhett Hanson was injured for a big chunk of 2020, but showed flashes after coming back for the regular season finale. They will be joined by newcomer Braylon Henry, the son of Lorena legend John Henry.
QB Ryne Abel was sidelined by injuries a couple of times during his junior year. If healthy, Abel has a good arm to propel the Leopard offense.
DB Andrew Brittain leads the Lorena secondary while Hanson will switch over to defense and provide support at safety.
Schedule
8/27 Franklin 7:30 p.m.
9/3 at China Spring 7:30 p.m.
9/10 Gatesville 7:30 p.m.
9/17 at Madisonville 7:30 p.m.
9/24 at Academy* 7:30 p.m.
10/1 Troy* 7:30 p.m.
10/15 at McGregor* 7:30 p.m.
10/22 Cameron Yoe* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 at Caldwell* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 Rockdale* 7:30 p.m.
McGregor Bulldogs
2020: 6-5 (4-2)
Head coach: Mike Shields (third season: 10-11)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/3
All-time: 606-397-33 since 1910
Playoffs: 45-35 in 38 trips, last in 2020
State titles: None
Outlook: McGregor’s top producer coming back from last year’s dynamic offense will be Chad Lorenz, but he’ll make the shift from RB to QB. Lorenz rushed for 1,529 yards and 19 TDs last season, and Shields said the Bulldogs will try to replace those numbers at RB with a committee of players.
Lorenz got plenty of reps at QB during 7-on-7 action this summer as he returned to that spot for the first time since before Shields and his staff arrived at the school in 2019. “We’ll still run the ball with him,” Shields assured.
McGregor has some big-time players to replace from last year’s senior class like QB VeAndre McDaniel and offensive linemen Will Allison and Reese Huffman. But Lorenz has some proven linemen in front of him, including C Carter Chandler, G Oliver Jenkins and T John Whiteside. The Bulldogs will look for speedy WR Darieus Dixon to stretch defenses and also count on pass catchers Cooper Burgess, Jacob Ables and Koby Reineke.
McGregor will deploy quite a few two-way players, but one guy with the potential to stand out particularly on defense will be DL Domeniss McFadden, who had 42 tackles last fall.
Schedule
8/27 Hillsboro 7:30 p.m.
9/3 at Mart 7:30 p.m.
9/10 at Jarrell 7:30 p.m.
9/17 Clifton 7:30 p.m.
9/24 at Rockdale* 7:30 p.m.
10/1 Academy* 7:30 p.m.
10/8 at Troy* 7:30 p.m.
10/15 Lorena* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 at Cameron Yoe* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 Caldwell* 7:30 p.m.
Cameron Yoemen
2020: 4-5 (2-4)
Head coach: Rick Rhoades (first season back in Cameron, 82-17 in seven seasons from 2009-2015; 150-61 in 17 seasons overall)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/8
All-time: 719-353-40 since 1911
Playoffs: 75-40-3 in 46 trips, last in 2019
State titles: 4 (1981, 2012, 2013, 2014)
Outlook: Rhoades is back in Cameron after leading the Yoemen to three state titles just a few years ago. That alone is enough to inject energy into the Yoe roster.
The Yoemen could be led by the law firm of Fabian and Phaibian this fall. Fabian Salomon posted 118 tackles with a sack and two fumble recoveries last season. Phaibian Bynaum rushed for 399 yards with seven touchdowns and will likely have a much bigger role in the offense in 2021.
Bynaum will be joined in the backfield by Keshon Johnson, who also had a big role in the running game last fall.
Like Salomon, LB Colton Barbo posted triple-digit tackles a year ago, while LB Armando Reyes added a solid 66 stops.
Schedule
8/27 Lago Vista 7:30 p.m.
9/3 at Bellville 7:30 p.m.
9/10 Franklin 7:30 p.m.
9/17 at Lake Belton 7:30 p.m.
9/24 at Caldwell* 7:30 p.m.
10/1 Rockdale* 7:30 p.m.
10/8 at Academy* 7:30 p.m.
10/15 Troy* 7:30 p.m.
10/22 at Lorena* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 McGregor* 7:30 p.m.
Troy Trojans
2020: 5-5 (3-3)
Head coach: Stephen Hermesmeyer (first season; 84-64 in 13 seasons overall)
Returning starters (O/D): 7/6
All-time: 417-375-22 since 1937
Playoffs: 19-16-1 in 20 trips, last in 2019
State titles: None
Outlook: The Zach Hrbacek era in Troy came to an end last season and the Trojans start over with a new head coach in Hermesmeyer, who is installing a Wing-T system.
“The first scrimmage was pretty rough,” Hermesmeyer said this week. “We’re trying to find our identity. We’re going to be super young.”
Troy will have seven or eight sophomores up on the varsity vying for starting roles.
The returning Trojans are led by RB/LB Kadin Workman, who had 79 tackles and six sacks despite being injured for part of the 2020 season.
“(Workman is) our best all-around football player,” Hermesmeyer said. “We need more kids like him.”
QB Jase Carr passed for 511 yards last season in an offense that was centered on giving the ball to Hrbacek and letting him go. Carr will likely get a chance to show what he can do with his legs in the Wing-T.