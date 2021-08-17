District 11-3A Division I preview: Lorena, McGregor, Troy, Cameron Yoe

Last season, Lorena began the season ranked No. 13 in Class 3A Division I by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and the Leopards were still just the fourth highest-ranked team in District 11-3A Division I.

The loop that included Cameron Yoe, Rockdale, Troy and Lorena didn’t disappoint, as it was one of the most competitive districts in the area. The big surprise was that McGregor got in there and claimed a playoff spot, scoring key victories over Rockdale, Troy and Cameron.

The landscape has changed going into this fall. Lorena, the defending district champion, is the clear favorite with a good stock of returners. Cameron Yoe figures to be the Leopards’ biggest challenger with Rick Rhoades returning to the helm for the Yoemen. Rockdale is slim on returning starters, though the Tigers have potentially the most dynamic player in the district in QB Kobe Mitchell.

McGregor is the smallest school in the bunch, but that didn’t stop Bulldogs coach Mike Shields and his staff from taking a big step forward in their program-building last season. They will move Chad Lorenz from RB to QB and try to keep that going. Meanwhile, Troy has to reinvent itself after relying heavily on superstar RB Zach Hrbacek for several seasons.