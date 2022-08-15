District 11-4A Division II: Connally, Gatesville, Robinson

Without state champion China Spring in the way, Connally and Salado are hunting to be the front-runners of this district. The Cadets will, of course, still face the Cougars in nondistrict to keep their skills sharp in a group where four out of five teams in this district were bi-district finalists last year.

Everyone’s keeping their heads down heading into the season, focusing on themselves, but Connally has its goal clearly set.

“I feel good about the district,” said Cadets head coach Terry Gerik. “If we can stay healthy through our nondistrict, take care of our business, we have a great chance to win that district championship.”

Salado, Gatesville and Robinson will be under new guidance, but the energy is high for both the Hornets and the Rockets. It will be a competitive season with a lot of room for surprise.

“We got a lot of things to work out before we get there,” said Gatesville head coach Aaron Hunter. “Obviously it’s a tough district and we got some really good opponents. Salado’s got a different look. They’re going to be throwing the ball around the yard. Connally’s bringing a bunch of kids back. Robinson’s got a new head coach, he’s very energetic, and they’re going to throw the ball around the yard. Then you got Madisonville, who nobody really knows about. We’re kind of just feeling it out and see what they’re about.”

Connally Cadets

2021: 4-6 (3-2), reached bi-district playoffs

Head coach: Terry Gerik (second season: 4-6)

Returning starters (0/D): 8/8

All-time: 362-364-15 since 1951

Playoffs: 18-18-1 in 19 trips, last in 2021

State titles: None

Outlook: Heavy with experience entering Terry Gerik's second year, Connally can feel self-assured they’ll see the playoffs once again.

After a couple of scrimmages with state champion Stephenville and Glen Rose, which made a deep run last season, Gerik feels confident in the direction his team is going, particularly on defense.

“I thought defensively, we were maybe a little ahead of where we were last year at this time,” Gerik said. “Offensively, it always takes a little bit longer to click. We weren't exactly where we wanted to be. So we got some things we got to clean up and fix this week.”

The Cadets are set to see explosive performances on both sides of the ball from junior running back/linebacker Kiefer Sibley and junior receiver/ corner Kobe Black. Gerik said that both players had looked phenomenal in practice so far. Sibley could see an uptick in carries this year following the transfer of Tre Wisner to DeSoto.

They’ll be under the leadership of seniors like quarterback Jelani McDonald, defensive back Jamarie Wiggins and defensive linemen Kaiden Turner. In his second season under center, McDonald poses a significant threat for opponents both with his arm and on his legs. The Oklahoma State commit and reigning Super Centex Basketball Player of the Year rushed for 576 yards, passed for 865 and accounted for 15 touchdowns.

For the time being, the Cadets aren’t worried about what happens down the line, focusing on themselves before heading into a stacked non-district schedule. They start off the season with games against Mexia, crosstown rival La Vega and Cameron Yoe before facing state champion and former district foe China Spring.

According to Gerik, the key to getting through the early-season challenge will be to get the job done on special teams.

“We've got to be solid in special teams,” Gerik said. “We can't make any mistakes in the kicking game. If we can take care of business on special teams, make sure we're solid, I think our offense and defense will come along and it'll be there by the time we get to district.”

Schedule

8/26 Mexia 7:30 p.m.

9/2 at La Vega 7:30 p.m.

9/9 at Cameron Yoe 7:30 p.m.

9/16 China Spring 7:30 p.m.

9/23 Brownwood 7:30 p.m.

9/30 at Springtown 7 p.m.

10/7 at Gatesville* 7 p.m.

10/21 Salado* 7 p.m.

10/28 at Madisonville* 7 p.m.

11/4 Robinson* 7 p.m.

Gatesville Hornets

2021: 4-7 (2-3), reached bi-district playoffs

Head coach: Aaron Hunter (first season)

Returning starters (0/D): 8/6

All-time: 501-465-32 since 1913

Playoffs: 19-19 in 20 trips, last in 2021

State titles: 1 (2000)

Outlook: Entering his first year as head coach after serving as defensive coordinator the previous two seasons, Aaron Hunter is excited to sprinkle in some new ideas and build upon the already established system.

“We were able to get to the playoffs last year, so we got a lot of momentum building there,” Hunter said. “We got a good group of kids, energy’s good and the excitement’s up. We’re trying not only to make the playoffs, but our goal is to try and hold up a gold football at the end of the year — whether that’s a district championship or win the playoffs, but not just try to go one round.”

The Hornets have some youth already stepping up in, but the leadership of Gatesville’s upperclassmen is also something that Hunter is happy with heading into the season.

Gatesville will count on seniors Thiele Alvarado, Mason Mooney, Ayden Necessary, Kason Herbelin, Trevor Smith and Lucas Garcia as well as juniors Lawson Mooney and Sean Aguilar.

“They’re definitely our playmakers, kind of our guys that we’re going to hang our hat on when we need to,” Hunter said.

Schedule

8/26 at Taylor 7:30 p.m.

9/2 Glen Rose 7:30 p.m.

9/9 at McGregor 7:30 p.m.

9/16 at Mexia 7:30 p.m.

9/23 Godley 7 p.m.

9/30 at Mineral Wells 7 p.m.

10/7 Connally* 7 p.m.

10/14 at Salado* 7 p.m.

10/21 Madisonville* 7 p.m.

10/28 at Robinson* 7 p.m.

Robinson Rockets

2021: 2-8 (1-4), did not make playoffs

Head coach: Mike Ludlow (first season)

Returning starters (0/D): 7/7

All-time: 348-274-9 since 1963

Playoffs: 25-20 in 20 trips, last in 2018

State titles: None

Outlook: The Rockets are young and will be entering the season under a new system but first year head coach Mike Ludlow is seeing steady progress and growth.

“The kids have been energetic, flying around, full of juice,” Ludlow said. “We’re young in a lot of areas but that youth comes with a lot of ability that we’re trying to hone in on. So I'm seeing steady progress. I see a lot of young guys starting to grow up really quick. And I feel like if we keep going at the rate of progress that we're doing right now we got a chance to surprise some people on the way.”

Robinson does have some returning players ready to take the charge, however. Defensively, Wyoming commit Dante Drake is putting in work as a defensive lineman while Travis and Blaine Lathern bring a physicality to the safety position.

Offensively, Grayson Martin will be a playmaker at wide receiver, as well Aleki Clark, who didn’t play last year but who Ludlow highlighted as a possible surprise to opponents. In the trenches, sophomores Elijah Partida and Dennis Moran will be working to anchor as left tackle and left guard, respectively.

“I hate throwing out individual names but those guys have kind of stepped up here lately,” Ludlow said.

Schedule

8/26 at University 7 p.m.

9/2 Caldwell 7 p.m.

9/9 at Taylor 7:30 p.m.

9/16 Fairfield 7 p.m.

9/23 at Hillsboro 7:30 p.m.

9/30 Waxahachie Life 7 p.m.

10/7 Salado* 7 p.m.

10/14 at Madisonville* 7 p.m.

10/28 Gatesville* 7 p.m.

11/4 at Connally* 7 p.m.