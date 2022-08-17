District 11-5A Division II preview: Belton, University

Better to be a big fish in a pond than a small fish in a lake, right?

The Belton Tigers dropped to 5A from 6A after making the playoffs just once in the last three years while the Pflugerville Panthers drop from 5A Division I to Division II after struggling against the likes of Cedar Park, Weiss, Georgetown and Manor.

They’ll look to topple regional semifinalist Leander Rouse, which returns District MVP Mason Shorb at quarterback and all-district running back Justin Cannon along with 10 starters on defense.

“We hope to be right there in the mix for district championship,” said Belton head coach Brett Sniffin. “Leander Rouse has a lot coming back and an outstanding quarterback, so that’ll be a tough, tough team to play. And then we have a bunch of hungry teams in this district that’re looking for wins and looking to climb the ladder as well. And so we just hope to be able to compete with everybody and put ourselves in a good playoff position.”

The University Trojans will surely be hungry to put some wins up. Second year head coach Kent Laster expects growth from his team.

“We want to win the season,” Laster said. “Secondly, we want to be in a position to play past district and not just play past district but go well beyond that.”

University has totaled just nine wins since 2014 and went 0-10 in 2021. But they’ll have loads of experience returning now that the system has been established.

The presence of those veterans could give them an edge against Pflugerville Connally, another midfield team hunting a return to the postseason. The Cougars have eight starters back, most of them juniors. They have several players that could see time at quarterback, with Cesar Arizpe at the top of the list.

The Elgin Wildcats enter a true rebuilding as they were able to have a complete offseason for the first time since 2019. Heath Clawson’s squad was also unable to post a win last season but have plenty of talent returning to see progress.

The unknown in this equation will be Killeen Chaparral as Alan Haire leads the Bobcats in their first year of existence. Killeen ISD opens the door to its fifth high school this month and Haire will bring his 133-92 record and slot-T offense, which worked wonders for him at Salado and Lago Vista.

Belton Tigers

2021: 6-5 (5-2), reached bi-district round

Head coach: Brett Sniffin (third year: 9-12, 87-41 in 10 seasons overall)

Returning starters (0/D): 8/1

All-time: 584-438-30 since 1910

Playoffs: 15-35-2 in 35 trips, last in 2021

State titles: None

Outlook: Brett Sniffin is quick and to the point: the Tigers’ goal is to get back to the playoffs and keep adding to the record.

“It’s just like every season, we just want to get better each week, take it one step, one game at a time,” Sniffin said. “But we expect to be a playoff team this year. We expect to go beyond the first round and hopefully improve on what we did last year.”

Belton has plenty of offensive mettle to reach that goal. Junior quarterback Ty Brown will be back under center to lead the offense that returns eight starters after throwing for 1,603 yards and 18 touchdowns last year. He’ll be able to count on Mason Ramm and Rayshaun Peoples at receiver and Zach Erickson and John Roach in the O-line, among others.

Defensively, outside linebacker Donovan Thompson takes the charge to headline a young defense.

“He’s really impressed us with his competence and ability so far,” Sniffin said. “We got a number of young guys playing defense, so we’re just trying to find the right combination there to see who steps up and who can play and we got four or five games to figure that out.”

Schedule

8/26 Pfl. Hendrickson 7 p.m.

9/2 at Brenham 7 p.m.

9/9 Huntsville 7 p.m.

9/16 at San Angelo Central 7 p.m.

9/23 Pflugerville* 7 p.m.

9/30 at Elgin* 7 p.m.

10/7 Leander Rouse* 7 p.m.

10/14 at Pfl. Connally* 7 p.m.

10/28 Killeen Chaparral* 7 p.m.

11/4 at University* 7 p.m.

University Trojans

2021: 0-10 (0-7), did not make playoffs

Head coach: Kent Laster (second year: 0-10)

Returning starters (0/D): 7/8

All-time: 273-450-19 since 1949

Playoffs: 9-9-1 in 10 trips, last in 2009

State titles: None

Outlook: Kent Laster has big goals for the Trojans but knows they’re not going to get there overnight. The second-year coach said he’s proud of the commitment he’s seen since last season and expects more improvement this year.

“Those are big end goals but it takes every single day, every single week, every single month, every single game to get to those end of the year goals,” Laster said. “It’s constantly a work in progress, even if we had a game or a day where it looked like everything went well, we’ve got to nitpick and find things to really harp on.”

University will count on its veteran linemen this year on both sides of the ball. Defensively, the Trojans have defensive backs Dantrell Degrate and Micah Henderson, linebacker Jaylin Petty and defensive lineman Edgar Marquez.

On the offense, OLs JohnZay Fulbright, Ty’Eric Bernal and Paul Monrial will look to be stalwart against opposing defenses. The versatile Thomas Chandler returns as QB after playing various positions in 2021.

Schedule

8/26 Robinson 7 p.m.

9/2 at FW Eastern Hills 7 p.m.

9/9 FW Arlington Heights 7 p.m.

9/16 at Copperas Cove 7:30 p.m.

9/22 at Killeen Chaparral* 7 p.m. at Searles Stadium

10/6 Pflugerville* 7 p.m.

10/14 at Elgin* 7 p.m.

10/21 Leander Rouse* 7 p.m.

10/28 at Pfl. Connally* 7 p.m.