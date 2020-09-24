District 11-6A preview: Midway, Waco High

Waco High Lions

Breakdown: Entering his third season as head coach, former Lion standout Kwame Cavil knows it’ll be an uphill climb in one of the state’s most rigorous districts. He also knows his team isn’t going to scare anyone with its sheer presence. They’re going to have to work for the respect they crave.

The coach believes the strength of his squad centers on the defensive side of the ball. LB Tyron Minnit Jr. is a team leader who will be counted on to fly around and make plays. Cavil loves the potential of DE Ja’Marcus Carprew (6-4, 250), who he says “has a chance to be special.” Carprew is an edge rusher who moves like a linebacker and could be Cavil’s first Division I recruit. In the secondary, Jaelyn Rhynes will often get the duty of lining up opposite the other team’s best receiver, while Sedarrien Nichols has some ball-hawking ability.