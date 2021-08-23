District 12-1A Div. I: Abbott, Coolidge, Aquilla, Penelope; Gholson (outlaw)

“I guess I’m the old guy on the block,” laughed Terry Crawford, amid a conversation about the changing landscape of District 12-1A Division I.
Old may be a relative term, but certainly the veteran Abbott coach is a fixture in the Central Texas coaching ranks and far and away the dean of this district, which features three new head coaches among the five teams.
Coming off a 10-1 season, the Panthers also look firmly implanted as the preseason district favorite. Coolidge could challenge for that top spot behind the field-bending talents of K.T. Bender Adams, labeled “as good a running back as they come" by Abbott's Crawford.
Aquilla and Penelope are both blessed with good numbers and experience, but how quickly will they be able to make the transition to new head coaches? Ultimately, it’ll be a four-team race, because the district’s fifth team, Gholson, which is also breaking in a new head coach in former Penelope head man Randall Ballew, will play a JV-only outlaw schedule in 2021 due to a lack of numbers.
Abbott Panthers
2020: 10-1 (3-0), reached 1A Div. I regional playoffs
Head coach: Terry Crawford (24th season: 200-73)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/5
Playoffs: 35-19 in 21 trips, last in 2020
State titles: 1 (2015)
Outlook: Following an unusual dip that resulted in three straight seasons outside of the playoffs, the Panthers climbed back to their old perch as one of the state’s more successful six-man programs in 2020. They won their first 10 games before falling to Union Hill, 76-42, in a wild one.
Despite graduating last year’s Super Centex Six-Man Player of the Year Kadyn Johnson, who rushed for nearly 3,000 yards, Abbott should remain sturdy. “We’re a year more experienced,” Panthers coach Terry Crawford said. “You don’t replace a Kadyn Johnson. He had a special year, but I think our strength and what helped him have such a special year is our offensive line.”
TE/LB Kane Klaus is the “heart and soul” of that line, Crawford said, as well as the district’s reigning defensive MVP. SE/DB Keaton Pustejovsky possesses a skill set reminiscent of former Abbott star and 2015 Super Centex Six-Man Player of the Year Jacob Pavelka. Abbott will also lean heavily on QB/DB Karsyn Johnson and FB/DB Kyle Gerik.
Crawford, who won his 200th career game in Abbott’s playoff opener last year, said the Panthers could field one of the quickest defenses he’s coached. “I can’t predict the future, but it sure looks bright,” he said.
Schedule
8/27 at Avalon 7:30 p.m.
9/3 Milford 7:30 p.m.
9/10 Covington 7:30 p.m.
9/17 at FW THESA Home School 7:30 p.m.
9/24 Keene 7:30 p.m.
10/1 at Blum 7:30 p.m.
10/15 Calvert 7:30 p.m.
10/22 at Coolidge* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 Aquilla* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 Penelope* 7:30 p.m.
Coolidge Yellow Jackets
2020: 4-5 (2-1), reached bi-district playoffs
Head coach: Danny Baker (third year: 9-10)
Returning starters (O/D): 3/3
Playoffs: 6-15 in 16 trips, most recently 2020
State titles: None
Outlook: Though it’s just his third year back at Coolidge, Baker has been coaching football for nearly 50 years. That includes a previous stint as Coolidge’s head coach in the early 1980s.
If the Yellow Jackets are going to clear the .500 hump and start climbing higher in the standings, they’ll need a big year out of RB K.T. Bender-Adams, who tore up many a defense last year as a junior. Other experienced playmakers return in QB/WR Alexis Martinez and RB Alex Rivera, while TE/DL Hunter Lowery won the district’s Newcomer of the Year honor as a freshman in 2020.
Schedule
8/27 at Jonesboro 7:30 p.m.
9/3 FW THESA Home School 7:30 p.m.
9/9 vs. Richland Springs 6:30 p.m. at Jonesboro
9/17 Oakwood 7:30 p.m.
9/24 at Avalon 7:30 p.m.
10/1 Calvert 7:30 p.m.
10/15 Trinidad 7:30 p.m.
10/22 Abbott* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 at Penelope* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 at Aquilla* 7:30 p.m.
Aquilla Cougars
2020: 1-8 (0-3)
Head coach: Shannon Williams (first season at Aquilla)
Returning starters (O/D): 2/2
Playoffs: 13-16 in 17 trips, most recently 2019
State titles: None
Outlook: Shannon Williams takes over as the head man in Aquilla, and he has a track record of success at the likes of Leakey and Zephyr in his 21-year coaching career. He has taken four teams to the state semifinals, so he knows the ingredients necessary for postseason success. The Cougars aren’t far off, he said. “I feel like if we’re healthy, we’ll compete,” Williams said. “The two playoff spots are wide open, in my opinion.”
Aquilla can take solace in solid six-man depth, with 22 players out, including several with experience. OL/DL Blakelin Day made all-district at running back last season, but Williams said he’ll best help the 2021 Cougars on the line. The coach's son Hunter Williams will take over at QB after starring in 2020 at Leakey as a freshman. “He knows the offense and should step in and help right off the bat,” Shannon Williams said.
Williams also expects big things, quite literally, from DE Carson Miller, who at 6-6 and 240 boasts uncommon size on the six-man level. Freshmen RBs Eddie Anderson and Rodrigo Castañeda represent an athletic freshman class that should help right away.
Schedule
8/27 at Blum 7:30 p.m.
9/3 at Bynum 7:30 p.m.
9/10 Parkview Christian 7:30 p.m.
9/17 Bryan Allen Academy 7:30 p.m.
9/24 Dallas UME Prep 7:30 p.m.
10/1 Three Way 7:30 p.m.
10/8 Eagle Christian 7:30 p.m.
10/22 Penelope* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 at Abbott* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 Coolidge* 7:30 p.m.
Penelope Wolverines
2020: 6-4 (1-2)
Head coach: Cody Davis (first season at Penelope)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/5
Playoffs: 3-4 in four trips, last in 2010
State titles: None
Outlook: Former Avalon head coach Cody Davis invades Wolverine country as the new head coach. Davis most recently served as an assistant at nearby Covington, and he’ll inherit a Penelope program that consistently stays competitive, but hasn’t been able to dent the playoff field in 11 years.
Fortunately for Davis, he’s not taking over a program devoid of talent. SB Kennon Redden is one of the more productive runners in the district, and should serve as the bell cow. The Wolverines also have a pair of first-team all-district pass catchers back in TE Jose Herrera and SE Zach Svacina.
Schedule
8/26 Morgan 7 p.m.
9/3 at Trinidad 7:30 p.m.
9/10 Avalon 7:30 p.m.
9/17 Milford 7:30 p.m.
9/24 Evant 7:30 p.m.
10/1 at Covington 7:30 p.m.
10/8 at Calvert 7:30 p.m.
10/22 at Aquilla* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 Coolidge* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 at Abbott* 7:30 p.m.
Gholson Wildcats
2020: 0-8 (0-4)
Head coach: Randall Ballew (first season at Gholson; 27-52 in 8 years overall)
Returning (O/D): 3/3
Playoffs: 0-1 in one trip (2015)
State titles: None
Outlook: Gholson won’t factor into the District 12-1A Div. I race in 2021, as the Wildcats will play an outlaw, JV-only schedule after failing to complete last season due to a lack of numbers.
The Wildcats have nine players out this season, and new head coach Randall Ballew is hopeful they’ll get in all 10 of their scheduled games. Ballew is coming off a long run at Penelope as both an assistant coach and then the past eight seasons as head coach. But he has a vested interest in reviving Gholson, since he grew up in the area and would have attended high school there had there been a school at the time. “I’m back home,” Ballew said.
He has appreciated the hard work shown by FB/LB Hunter Nors and WR Cayden Thomas. They’ll lay the foundation as the Wildcats look to transition back to a full varsity slate in 2022.
Schedule
8/27 at Bynum
9/3 at Bluff Dale 7:30 p.m.
9/10 at Walnut Springs 7:30 p.m.
9/16 Vanguard 7 p.m.
9/24 Blanket 7:30 p.m.
10/1 at Avalon 7:30 p.m.
10/7 FW Covenant JV 6 p.m.
10/14 at Abbott JV 6 p.m.
10/21 at Penelope JV 6 p.m.
10/28 at Jonesboro JV 6 p.m.