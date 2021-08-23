District 12-1A Div. I: Abbott, Coolidge, Aquilla, Penelope; Gholson (outlaw)

Playoffs: 35-19 in 21 trips, last in 2020

State titles: 1 (2015)

Outlook: Following an unusual dip that resulted in three straight seasons outside of the playoffs, the Panthers climbed back to their old perch as one of the state’s more successful six-man programs in 2020. They won their first 10 games before falling to Union Hill, 76-42, in a wild one.

Despite graduating last year’s Super Centex Six-Man Player of the Year Kadyn Johnson, who rushed for nearly 3,000 yards, Abbott should remain sturdy. “We’re a year more experienced,” Panthers coach Terry Crawford said. “You don’t replace a Kadyn Johnson. He had a special year, but I think our strength and what helped him have such a special year is our offensive line.”

TE/LB Kane Klaus is the “heart and soul” of that line, Crawford said, as well as the district’s reigning defensive MVP. SE/DB Keaton Pustejovsky possesses a skill set reminiscent of former Abbott star and 2015 Super Centex Six-Man Player of the Year Jacob Pavelka. Abbott will also lean heavily on QB/DB Karsyn Johnson and FB/DB Kyle Gerik.