District 12-1A Div. I preview: Abbott, Aquilla, Coolidge, Penelope, Gholson

Familiar rivals abound in District 12-1A Div. I, including longtime rivals Abbott and Aquilla, who have a handshake agreement to play one another even when they’re not in the same district. Won’t matter this year, because that rivalry clash will again have district implications. The UIL kept this entire district intact through realignment, which as any coach knows is far from a given.

“Come on, they could have put us anywhere,” said Gholson coach Randall Ballew, chuckling. “No doubt, this will be one of the better six-man districts in the state.”

Second-ranked Abbott, coming off a state semifinal appearance, naturally wears the target as the district favorite. But Coolidge went three rounds deep last year, while Aquilla should benefit from a healthy turnout in Shannon Williams’ second year at the helm. Penelope and Gholson don’t look like playoff contenders on paper, but both should be improved under their own second-year head coaches, Cody Davis and Randall Ballew, respectively.

“It’s probably coach-speak, but I think it’s anybody’s to win. The team I think is getting slept on is Aquilla,” veteran Abbott coach Terry Crawford said. “In their second year under Coach Williams, they’re doing some good things and they’ve got the numbers out now. You’d better not fall asleep, and I’m talking to ourselves, because even though it’s a heated rivalry if we get caught up thinking that we’re just going to roll over them we’ll get beat.”

Abbott Panthers

2021: 13-1 (3-0), reached 1A Div. I state semifinals

Head coach: Terry Crawford (25th season: 212-74)

Returning starters (O/D): 4/4

Playoffs: 38-20 in 22 trips, most recently 2021

State titles: 1 (2015)

Outlook: Everybody’s feeling the pinch of inflation these days, but experience is one treasure whose tag already read “priceless." Abbott is blessed with it, and it’s a luxury head coach Terry Crawford isn’t taking for granted.

“It makes for less teaching,” Crawford said. “You can introduce some more advanced principles, so we’re happy about that.”

Abbott will still rely on several sophomores in its starting lineup, but they’re surrounded by senior leaders who can point the way. QB/DB Karsyn Johnson sets the tone by bringing effort every day in practice, not to mention on Friday nights. He made 12 tackles in Abbott’s state semifinal loss to May, and also tallied eight interceptions on the season.

Crawford calls RB/DL Isaiah Singleton “a motor guy, who’s going to go hard every time on the defensive side of the ball.” Singleton tallied 74 tackles in 2021, including 22 for losses and five sacks. Sophomore TE/LB Joey Pavelka spent as much time in other teams’ backfields as he did his own, and OG/LB Will Kazda may be Abbott’s most underrated player, excelling as a blocker.

Crawford is proud of how last year’s seniors reintroduced the concept of doing the little things right, even off the field, so he’s hoping that carries over as the Panthers try to make another pursuit of Jerryworld.

Schedule

8/26 at Blum 7:30 p.m.

9/2 FW Covenant Classical 7:30 p.m.

9/9 at Keene 7:30 p.m.

9/16 at Bynum 7:30 p.m.

9/23 Avalon 7:30 p.m.

9/29 vs. Borden County 6:30 p.m. at Strawn

10/7 at Aquilla* 7:30 p.m.

10/21 Coolidge* 7:30 p.m.

10/28 at Penelope* 7:30 p.m.

11/4 Gholson* 7:30 p.m.

Aquilla Cougars

2021: 4-5 (1-2), did not make playoffs

Head coach: Shannon Williams (second year: 4-5)

Returning starters (O/D): 4/4

Playoffs: 13-16 in 17 trips, most recently 2019

State titles: None

Outlook: Strong numbers and more familiarity with second-year Cougars coach Shannon Williams should aid Aquilla in its quest to return to the playoffs after two straight seasons on the outside looking in.

RB/DL Hagen Williams was one of the area’s top six-man players last season as a sophomore, and he figures to only be better in 2022. Williams scampered for 1,409 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns, passed for 1,238 yards and 13 TDs, and zipped around for 104 tackles and nine forced fumbles defensively.

He’ll seek out angles behind a sturdy blocker in OL Jeremy Warren (6-3, 275), while RB Edward Anderson and LB Joe Bledsoe will also play key roles for the Cougars.

Aquilla should have its date with Coolidge on Oct. 14 circled on the schedule. Last year the Cougars went into Week 11 with a chance to make the playoffs if they could knock off the Yellow Jackets, but Coolidge secured a 54-18 win, so payback would be sweet.

Schedule

8/26 Covington 7:30 p.m.

9/2 Milford 7:30 p.m.

9/9 Oakwood 7:30 p.m.

9/16 at Sidney 7:30 p.m.

9/23 at Three Way 7:30 p.m.

9/30 Bynum 7:30 p.m.

10/7 Abbott* 7:30 p.m.

10/14 at Coolidge* 7:30 p.m.

10/21 Penelope* 7:30 p.m.

10/28 at Gholson* 7:30 p.m.

Coolidge Yellow Jackets

2021: 8-5 (2-1), reached regional finals

Head coach: Danny Baker (fourth year: 17-15)

Returning starters (O/D): 4/4

Playoffs: 8-16 in 17 trips, most recently 2021

State titles: None

Outlook: In his fourth season back in his second stint in Coolidge, Danny Baker feels optimistic about the Yellow Jackets’ opportunity to reach the postseason for a third consecutive season. Coolidge has 18 players on its roster, “which for us is pretty good,” Baker said.

Quarterback Hunter Lowry averaged more than 100 yards per game passing and the junior is entering his third year as the Yellow Jacket starter, so his comfort level is high. He’ll feed the ball plenty to RB KT Adams, who should be in line for more running responsibility following the graduation of 1,000-yard rusher Alex Rivera. SE/DL Tyler Miller is another junior who should emerge as one of the team’s top playmakers on both sides of the ball.

It’s not an overly deep group in terms of experience, so avoiding injuries will be vital. “But if nothing happens, if we don’t lose somebody, I think we’ve got a good chance to be back in the playoffs,” Baker said.

Schedule

8/26 Jonesboro 7:30 p.m.

9/2 at FW THESA Home School 7:30 p.m.

9/9 Avalon 7:30 p.m.

9/16 at Oakwood 7:30 p.m.

9/23 vs. Richland Springs 7:30 p.m. at Jonesboro

9/30 Blum 7:30 p.m.

10/7 at Gholson* 7:30 p.m.

10/14 Aquilla* 7:30 p.m.

10/21 at Abbott* 7:30 p.m.

11/4 Penelope* 7:30 p.m.

Penelope Wolverines

2021: 3-6 (0-3), did not make playoffs

Head coach: Cody Davis (second year: 3-6)

Returning starters (O/D): 1/3

Playoffs: 3-4 in four trips, last in 2010

State titles: None

Outlook: The Wolverines didn’t mutate into district contenders in their first year under Cody Davis, who formerly coached at Avalon and Covington. But these things take time, and Davis will at least have the benefit of a strong group of 15 returning lettermen, even if several are stepping into starting roles for the first time.

They’re not all novices, though. QB Michael Corson and RB Nathaniel Fontanez were both second-team all-district honorees in 2021 who will look to build on solid campaigns. OL Axel Perez (6-0, 305) boasts uncommon size for the six-man level. He could be a load to handle for opposing defenders.

Penelope is only two years removed from a six-win season where it averaged 51 points per game, so the Wolverines are eager to climb back to that level and, hopefully, beyond.

Schedule

8/26 at Oglesby 7 p.m.

9/2 at Parkview Christian 7 p.m.

9/9 Trinidad 7:30 p.m.

9/16 at Iredell 7:30 p.m.

9/23 Kopperl 7:30 p.m.

9/30 Covington 7:30 p.m.

10/14 Gholson* 7:30 p.m.

10/21 at Aquilla* 7:30 p.m.

10/28 Abbott* 7:30 p.m.

11/4 at Coolidge* 7:30 p.m.

Gholson Wildcats

2021: 0-9

Head coach: Randall Ballew (second year: 0-9; 27-61 in nine years overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 6/6

All-time: 31-58 since 2012

Playoffs: 0-1 in one trip (2015)

State titles: None

Outlook: Gholson played an outlaw schedule in 2022 due to a lack of players, but numbers are on the rise. Not only do the Wildcats bring back all six starters from last year, but they welcomed in five freshmen to the mix and expect another seven or eight freshmen in 2023 after graduating only one senior from this roster.

“It’s really exciting,” said second-year coach Randall Ballew. “The kids realize we’re not where we want to be, but they also realize the direction we’re going.”

Hunter Nors is a junior, but he’ll be a veteran leader for the Wildcats while starting at fullback and strong-side cornerback. UT Cayden Thomas is another junior who could fill a variety of positions on any given Friday, and those are the kinds of versatile players coaches love to have in six-man. OL/LB Kaden Benfer is the lone senior, and should have no shortage of motivation to close out his high school career with some sweet memories.

“When you take three really good kids like that in the six-man game and you build a core unit around them, good things tend to follow,” Ballew said.

Schedule

8/26 at Kopperl 7:30 p.m.

9/2 Trinidad 7:30 p.m.

9/9 at Parkview Christian 7 p.m.

9/16 at Morgan 7:30 p.m.

9/23 at Bynum 7:30 p.m.

10/1 at Iredell 7:30 p.m.

10/7 Coolidge* 7:30 p.m.

10/14 at Penelope* 7:30 p.m.

10/28 Aquilla* 7:30 p.m.