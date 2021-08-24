District 12-1A Div. II: Morgan, Walnut Springs, Cranfills Gap, Iredell, Kopperl

Bosque County is six-man land. Meridian, which plays 11-man football, may serve as the county seat, but Morgan is the county champ, at least when it comes to the six-man game.
Given their well-stocked nest of returners, the Eagles could soar again, but this group of five Bosque County programs is aligned in more than just geographic proximity.
“I don’t think there’s anybody that couldn’t win a game on a given night, if things go their way,” said Walnut Springs coach Lonnie Flippen, who’s certainly been around long enough to know.
Morgan remains the preseason favorite after winning all three of its district contests in 2020. But Walnut Springs is coming off a playoff season of its own and should be a year more comfortable with Flippen, back for his second year in his second stint with the Hornets. Cranfills Gap is only two years removed from a 9-3 campaign, while Iredell will be young but feisty, buoyed by an influx of talented freshmen. A successful season for Kopperl may just be making it to Week 11 healthy, after a lack of numbers forced the Eagles to scrap their 2020 schedule.
Morgan Eagles
2020: 7-3 (3-0), reached bi-district playoffs
Head coach: Edward Aviles (fifth year: 21-21)
Returning starters: 4/4
Playoffs: 0-5 in five trips, last in 2020
State titles: None
Outlook: Morgan head coach Edward Aviles has the Eagles trending on the right flight path, with three playoff trips in the past four seasons.
To make it four out of five, the Eagles will turn to gifted playmakers like QB/DB Manuel Muniz and ATH Dathen Davenport. The latter won the district’s Newcomer of the Year honor as a sophomore in 2020, and should only expand his field-stretching talents. Aviles is also excited about the arrival of ATH Cesar Carrillo, a move-in student who has looked strong in practice and scrimmage action.
Defensively, Morgan gave up only 12 points in district play last year, helped by the play of DL/RB Gerardo Monroy. The Eagles should be teeming with confidence that a deep playoff run is within their talons, as they lost their playoff opener by just two points to Gordon, 30-28. “We felt like we were the better team, things just didn’t go our way,” Aviles said. “The guys are pretty motivated.”
Schedule
8/26 at Penelope 7 p.m. (ccd., COVID-19)
9/3 Oglesby 7:30 p.m.
9/10 Bynum 7:30 p.m.
9/17 Lingleville 7:30 p.m.
9/24 at Eden 6:30 p.m.
10/1 vs. Borden County 7:30 p.m. at Baird
10/15 at Cranfills Gap* 7 p.m.
10/22 Kopperl* 7 p.m.
10/29 at Iredell* 7 p.m.
11/5 Walnut Springs* 7 p.m.
Walnut Springs Hornets
2020: 6-4 (2-1), reached bi-district playoffs
Head coach: Lonnie Flippen (second season of current stint: 6-4)
Returning starters: 5/3
Playoffs: 11-19 in 20 trips, last in 2020
State titles: None
Outlook: Back for another go-round in Walnut Springs, Lonnie Flippen likes what he’s seen from his team in camp, but the veteran coach knows how that goes. “We’ve covered our field in cardboard, because we look good on paper,” Flippen said, laughing.
The Hornets will rely on a 19-player roster, but only eight or nine of those should receive heavy minutes. Flippen has three seniors who should pave the way in RB/DL Corey Hargrove, C Pablo Gonzalez and E Jordan Ontiveros. Five other players all started a game at some point in 2020, those being Manuel Favela, Victor Favela, Diego Muniz, Adrian Chavez and Brenden Shuemake. Additionally, the breakout guy is probably Anthony Muniz, who played just one game last year but stands out as one of the better all-around athletes on the team.
“I think they learned that I’m trying to do what’s best for them and for the football team,” Flippen said. “Most of them are buying in to what I’m trying to accomplish.”
Schedule
8/27 Three Way 7:30 p.m.
9/2 Jonesboro JV 6 p.m.
9/10 Gholson 7:30 p.m.
9/17 at Avalon 7:30 p.m.
9/25 Covington 7 p.m.
10/1 at Lingleville 7 p.m.
10/8 Cranfills Gap* 7 p.m.
10/15 at Kopperl* 7 p.m.
10/22 Iredell* 7 p.m.
11/5 at Morgan* 7 p.m.
Cranfills Gap Lions
2020: 2-5 (1-2)
Head coach: Adam Carroll (fifth year: 21-18)
Returning starters: 4/4
Playoffs: 2-8 in 8 trips, last in 2019
State titles: None
Outlook: Following back-to-back winning seasons, the Lions slipped back down the mountain a bit last year. But head coach Adam Carroll has done a yeoman’s job of maximizing the potential of Gap, which has Central Texas’ smallest enrollment, 32 students at last count.
A path remains for Gap to close that expanse and return to the playoffs, especially if they can get the ball enough to WR/DB Aiden Doty, who at 6-4 presents a wide catch radius. QB/LB Blake Allen and TE/DL Case Koehler figure to be playmakers on both sides of the ball, while RB/LB Cruz Flores makes an impact that belies his smallish size.
There also have been rumblings across the district that Gap may benefit from a couple of foreign exchange students, but their arrival and potential eligibility has been shrouded in mystery thus far.
Schedule
8/27 at Evant 7:30 p.m.
9/3 at Mount Calm 7 p.m.
9/10 Gustine 7 p.m.
9/17 Lometa 7 p.m.
9/24 Cherokee 7 p.m.
10/1 at Bynum 7:30 p.m.
10/8 at Walnut Springs* 7 p.m.
10/15 Morgan* 7 p.m.
10/29 at Kopperl* 7 p.m.
11/5 Iredell* 7 p.m.
Iredell Dragons
2020: 1-6 (0-3)
Head coach: Luis Guereca (10th season: 55-39)
Returning starters: 5/5
Playoffs: 11-15 in 17 trips, most recently 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: The Dragons have been slayed in recent seasons by the proverbial numbers crunch that sometimes affects schools in six-man football’s smallest division. That said, they’ve had an influx of freshmen, and with a 13-player roster may be able to better navigate any injuries or illnesses in 2021.
“We have better numbers this year, so that’s good,” said Dragons head coach Luis Guereca. “We’re pretty young, so there’s a lot of learning going on. So we’re going to have to take two steps back and just kind of start with the basics and try to get them rolling.”
RB/DL Payton Murphy and QB/DB Preston Robinson will be counted on to lead this young crew. Overall, though, there isn’t as much athletic separation from Player One to Player 13 as there might have been in the past.
“Everybody can make a play if need be. It’s a good team concept, more than I’ve had in a while,” Guereca said.
Schedule
8/27 at Covington 7:30 p.m.
9/3 Avalon 7:30 p.m.
9/10 at Oglesby 7:30 p.m.
9/17 Buckholts 7:30 p.m.
9/24 Bluff Dale 7:30 p.m.
10/1 at Lometa 7:30 p.m.
10/8 Kopperl* 7 p.m.
10/22 at Walnut Springs* 7 p.m.
10/29 Morgan* 7 p.m.
11/5 at Cranfills Gap* 7 p.m.
Kopperl Eagles
2020: Did not compete due to numbers
Head coach: Aaron Maxwell (first season)
Playoffs: 0-2 in two trips, last in 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: The Eagles will try to make it to the finish line after not even being able to settle into the starting blocks in 2020. They had to cancel their season before kickoff of the first game due to a lack of numbers.
Expect them to be young and obviously inexperienced after missing that season, but they’re still only four seasons removed from a playoff appearance. The team’s top playmakers are expected to be RB Anthony Johnson, RB Isaac Payen and QB Christian Falk, all of whom are freshmen. Despite their youth, other coaches in the district said that the Eagles “held their own” in a recent scrimmage with Three Way.
Kopperl will at least be able to ease into the season a bit, as it plays a pair of JV programs from 1A Division I teams for its first two games in Rochelle and Aquilla.
Schedule
8/26 at Rochelle JV 6 p.m.
9/2 Aquilla JV 6:30 p.m.
9/10 Mount Calm 7:30 p.m.
9/17 at Oglesby 7:30 p.m.
10/1 at Mullin 7:30 p.m.
10/8 at Iredell* 7 p.m.
10/15 Walnut Springs* 7 p.m.
10/22 at Morgan* 7 p.m.
10/29 Cranfills Gap* 7 p.m.