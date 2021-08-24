District 12-1A Div. II: Morgan, Walnut Springs, Cranfills Gap, Iredell, Kopperl

Bosque County is six-man land. Meridian, which plays 11-man football, may serve as the county seat, but Morgan is the county champ, at least when it comes to the six-man game.

Given their well-stocked nest of returners, the Eagles could soar again, but this group of five Bosque County programs is aligned in more than just geographic proximity.

“I don’t think there’s anybody that couldn’t win a game on a given night, if things go their way,” said Walnut Springs coach Lonnie Flippen, who’s certainly been around long enough to know.

Morgan remains the preseason favorite after winning all three of its district contests in 2020. But Walnut Springs is coming off a playoff season of its own and should be a year more comfortable with Flippen, back for his second year in his second stint with the Hornets. Cranfills Gap is only two years removed from a 9-3 campaign, while Iredell will be young but feisty, buoyed by an influx of talented freshmen. A successful season for Kopperl may just be making it to Week 11 healthy, after a lack of numbers forced the Eagles to scrap their 2020 schedule.