District 12-1A Div. II preview: Cranfills Gap, Walnut Springs, Iredell, Morgan

Whichever team wins this loop won’t just be crowned district champions. They’ll be Bosque County champions, too.
Bosque County has five six-man schools within its county lines, and yet the UIL hasn’t often put all five together. “I’ve never seen it, in all my years at Walnut Springs,” said Lonnie Flippen, who is entering his second stint as the Hornets’ head coach. “Coach (Tim) Trotter said he thinks he can remember one other time it happened. But it’s a neat situation that we’re all together.”
Cranfills Gap has emerged as the team to chase, coming off a 9-3 season and a first-round playoff win. That’s the Gap to cross, while the separation between the league’s other teams, Iredell, Morgan and Walnut Springs, is much slimmer, and may come down to which remains the healthiest. (The fifth team, Kopperl, has had to cancel its season due to a shortage of numbers.)
DISTRICT 12-1A DIV. II PREDICTIONS
Team (enrollment) 2019 ’18 ’17 ’16 ’15
1. Cranfills Gap (32) 9-3 (3-0) 6-4 4-6 2-8 1-8
2. Walnut Springs (46) 3-8 (2-1) 7-5 2-8 6-5 8-3
3. Iredell (38) 1-9 (0-3) 11-1 10-3 7-5 6-4
4. Morgan (43) 3-8 (2-1) 5-5 6-5 2-7 2-7
District Bests
QB: Cason Cox, Cranfills Gap
RB: Hunter Sheffield, Iredell
Rec: Derik Davenport, Morgan
Line: Rebel Lamb, Walnut Springs
Def: Jason Youngblood, Cranfills Gap
Cranfills Gap Lions
2019: 9-3 (3-0), reached regional round
Head coach: Adam Carroll (fourth year: 19-13)
Returning starters: 3/3
Playoffs: 2-8 in 8 trips, most recently 2019
State titles: None
Outlook: Rivals would be wise to mind the Gap, considering the Lions’ upward trajectory. Last year the Lions not only advanced to the postseason for the first time in six years, but they also blasted Morgan in the bi-district round for the school’s second-ever playoff win.
Though Gap will again feature the smallest enrollment of any Central Texas public school, with just 32 students, the Lions are capable of accomplishing big things. SB/LB Cason Cox, WR/LB Jason Youngblood and RB/LB Cruz Flores bring superior speed to the table. They’ll fuel the charge as the Lions try to reach at least the third round of the playoffs for the first time in school history.
Schedule
8/28 Evant 7 p.m.
9/4 Mount Calm 7 p.m.
9/11 at Gustine 7:30 p.m.
9/18 at Lometa 7 p.m.
9/25 at Cherokee 7 p.m.
10/2 Bynum 7:30 p.m.
10/9 Walnut Springs* 7 p.m.
10/16 at Morgan* 7 p.m.
11/6 at Iredell* 7 p.m.
Walnut Springs Hornets
2019: 3-8 (2-1), reached bi-district round
Head coach: Lonnie Flippen (first season)
Returning starters: 3/3
Playoffs: 11-18 in 19 trips, most recently 2019
State titles: None
Outlook: Much has changed, and then somehow it really hasn’t. Longtime Horn￼ets coach Tim Trotter — who had two different stints leading Walnut Springs, from 1995-2004 and from 2008-2019 — has retired. But a familiar face in town is back on the sideline, as Lonnie Flippen takes over. Flippen coached Walnut Springs from 1983-92 and was the very first Super Centex Six-Man Coach of the Year in 1985. He also has coached at the likes of Fort Davis, Balmorhea and Valentine before returning to Walnut Springs in an assistant capacity three years ago.
OL Rebel Lamb (6-0, 230) is the squad’s one senior, and his blocking will key the team’s attack. UT Corey Hargrove and WR/DB Jordan Ontiveros are potential playmakers, while DL Pablo Gonzalez is hungry to help out after missing most of the 2019 season with an injury. UT Abraham Lares should also help the team’s fortunes, as a guy who previously moved away but has returned to town.
“With COVID, you never know how it’ll turn out,” Flippen said. “But we’re excited to even be able to field a team.”
Schedule
8/28 at Three Way 7:30 p.m.
9/11 at Gholson 7:30 p.m.
9/18 Avalon 7 p.m.
9/25 at Covington 7:30 p.m.
10/2 Lingleville 7:30 p.m.
10/9 at Cranfills Gap* 7 p.m.
10/23 at Iredell* 7 p.m.
11/6 Morgan* 7 p.m.
Iredell Dragons
2019: 1-9 (0-3)
Head coach: Luis Guereca (ninth season: 54-33)
Returning starters: 4/4
Playoffs: 11-15 in 17 trips, most recently 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: The Dragons saw some of their fire extinguished in an adversity-filled 2019 season. After winning 11 games in 2018 and tying for the deepest playoff run in school history, they dropped to only one win last fall and had to forfeit several games due to a lack of numbers.
If they can stay healthy, the Dragons still have some fiery talent in the backfield. SB Hunter Sheffield stands out as the top returning playmaker, both as a runner and passer. He’ll look to get the ball to RB Brandon Munoz, who had five touchdowns in an 89-70 loss to Walnut Springs last year, a game in which Iredell finished with just five healthy players. Other key players will be OL Tag Nystel and LB Brayden Fletcher.
Schedule
8/28 Covington 7:30 p.m.
9/4 at Avalon 7:30 p.m.
9/11 Oglesby 7:30 p.m.
9/18 at Buckholts 7:30 p.m.
9/25 Abbott 7:30 p.m.
10/2 at Lometa 7:30 p.m.
10/23 Walnut Springs* 7 p.m.
10/30 at Morgan* 7 p.m.
11/6 Cranfills Gap* 7 p.m.
Morgan Eagles
2019: 3-8 (2-1), reached bi-district round
Head coach: Edward Aviles (fourth year: 14-18)
Returning starters: 6/6
Playoffs: 0-4 in 4 trips, most recently 2019
State titles: None
Outlook: Don’t know if you’ll find Morgan trending on Twitter, but the Eagles are certainly trending in the right direction on the field. After reaching the playoffs only once prior to the 2017 season, they’ve now made three consecutive appearances.
The problem right now boils down to numbers. In recent practices, the Eagles have taken just eight players to the field. “We’ve just got to keep working and have fun with it, which is all you can do,” Morgan coach Edward Aviles said.
A pair of guys who were expected to play supporting roles will move into the spotlight. QB/DL Manuel Muniz, the coach’s nephew, is a hard worker and team leader who will move over from the line. Aviles also praised the heart of RB Gerardo Monroy, who has waited his turn for his chance and now gets it.
The schedule isn’t overpowering, so Morgan could be in the mix if it stays healthy. “With our work ethic, we’ll at least be in the games,” Aviles said.
Schedule
8/27 Penelope 6 p.m.
9/4 at Oglesby 7:30 p.m.
9/11 at Bynum 7:30 p.m.
9/18 Lingleville 7:30 p.m.
9/25 at Eden 6:30 p.m.
10/2 Johnson County Home School 7:30 p.m.
10/16 Cranfills Gap* 7 p.m.
10/30 Iredell* 7 p.m.
11/6 at Walnut Springs* 7 p.m.
