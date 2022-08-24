District 12-1A Div. II preview: Cranfills Gap, Walnut Springs, Iredell

Rodie Johnston moves over from Iredell, where he was defensive coordinator, to take over district favorite Cranfills Gap. The Lions get the nod as frontrunner by virtue of dominating a similar district, minus Bluff Dale, last fall.

Bluff Dale is a relatively new program vying for its first playoff berth. The Bobcats will likely be in a scrum with Iredell and Walnut Springs to get there.

Iredell hasn’t finished a 10-game season since 2019, but Dragons coach Luis Guereca at least starts this season with better depth than he’s had recently. Meanwhile, Walnut Springs had winning seasons in 2018 and 2020 and would like to continue that pattern of finishing on the up side in even-numbered years.

Cranfills Gap is the highest-ranked team from 12-1A D-II on sixmanfootball.com at No. 26.

Cranfills Gap Lions

2021: 7-4 (4-0), reached bi-district round

Head coach: Rodie Johnston (first season)

Returning starters (O/D): 3/4

Playoffs: 2-9 in 9 trips, last in 2021

State titles: None

Outlook: Cranfills Gap’s size and athleticism impressed Rodie Johnston when he was at Iredell. Now he’ll be able to deploy spread back Aiden Doty (6-3, 190) for his own purposes. Doty will play under center some of the time at QB as the new coach has been impressed by his decision making.

Doty, a senior, and classmate Case Koehler work well together. Koehler is a top-notch blocker who also has good hands. Those two, along with junior Blake Allen, will be the Lions’ best options as playmakers.

On the defensive side, Haydn Kirby (6-4, 180) and Jonathan Rodriguez (6-2, 200) give Cranfills Gap excellent size and tenacity at the point of attack. With Koehler backing them at LB, the Lions have the potential to be solid in the middle.

Cranfills Gap put together a five-game winning streak to end the regular season a year ago before it ran into Gordon in the first round of the playoffs. The Lions appear to be building toward a longer playoff run this time around.

Schedule

8/26 at Bynum 7:30 p.m.

9/2 at Mount Calm 7 p.m.

9/9 at Gustine 7:30 p.m.

9/16 Rising Star 7 p.m.

9/23 Parkview Christian 7 p.m.

9/30 at Stephenville FAITH Home School 7 p.m.

10/14 Newcastle 7 p.m.

10/21 at Walnut Springs* 7 p.m.

10/28 Bluff Dale* 7 p.m.

11/4 at Iredell* 7 p.m.

Walnut Springs Hornets

2021: 4-6 (2-2), did not make playoffs

Head coach: Lonnie Flippen (third season in current stint: 10-10)

Returning starters (O/D): 3/4

Playoffs: 11-19 in 20 trips, last in 2020

State titles: None

Outlook: RB/DB Diego Muniz was a second-team Super Centex selection in 2021, making him one of the top returning players in the district. But the Hornets have a lack of experience elsewhere on the offensive side with only two other starters back.

QB Josue Ontiveros earned honorable mention on the Super Centex squad last fall, giving the Hornets quality experience in the backfield. They’ll be joined by the H-back duo of sophomore Jesse Lamb and junior Adrian Chavez.

Walnut Springs has more starters back on defense, where the Hornets' strength will be best in the secondary. Muniz and Chavez are both defensive backs, giving Walnut Springs a chance to cover people while a less-proven group up front comes along.

Schedule

8/26 at Three Way 7:30 p.m.

9/2 Oglesby 7 p.m.

9/9 Stephenville FAITH 7 p.m.

9/16 at Parkview Christian 7 p.m.

9/23 at Covington 7 p.m.

9/30 at Morgan 7 p.m.

10/8 Kopperl 7 p.m.

10/21 Cranfills Gap* 7 p.m.

10/28 Iredell* 7 p.m.

11/4 at Bluff Dale* 7 p.m.

Iredell Dragons

2021: 3-5 (1-3)

Head coach: Luis Guereca (11th season: 58-44)

Returning starters (O/D): 6/6

Playoffs: 11-15 in 17 trips, last in 2018

State titles: None

Outlook: More than two-thirds of the Dragons roster will come from the freshman and sophomore classes. But with 14 players, at least Iredell has a fighting chance to play a complete schedule. Luis Guereca said five or six injuries in each of the last two seasons, some of them to the team’s best players, made it impossible to keep going lately.

Jaime Najera has been one of the players beset with injuries, but Guereca believes he has a good chance to stay on the field and make a big impact at end and defensive line.

Preston Robinson, a senior QB, will run the offense. He’s been given the task of directing traffic as three or four different freshman RBs find their ways.

Iredell hosts Bluff Dale in the first district game on Oct. 21. That’s a long run-up to the start of league play, which could be a huge blessing for a young team. Guereca isn’t calling this season a turning point, but just a chance to “start going back up.”

Schedule

8/26 at Gustine 7:30 p.m.

9/2 Covington 7:30 p.m.

9/9 at Mullin 7:30 p.m.

9/16 Penelope 7:30 p.m.

9/23 at Lingleville 7:30 p.m.

10/1 Gholson 7:30 p.m.

10/7 at Morgan 7:30 p.m.

10/21 Bluff Dale* 7 p.m.

10/28 at Walnut Springs* 7 p.m.