District 12-2A Division I: Rosebud-Lott, Moody, Bruceville-Eddy

A trio of central Texas Class 2A programs — Rosebud-Lott, Moody and Bruceville-Eddy — all plan to compete for a playoff spot this season.
The problem is there may not be many spots up for grabs, as District 12-2A Div. I, the home for all three, is rugged. Hearne, Thorndale, Thrall and Holland all have recent playoff success. Rosebud-Lott head coach Brandon Hicks said his players are ready to embrace the challenge.
“This is a talented district full of blue-blood programs,” he said. “We are excited to prove ourselves. Week in and week out we will be playing good teams. We are really looking forward to the year.”
All three programs had COVID-19-related disruptions in 2020. Bruceville-Eddy, in particular, had to forfeit against Thorndale in a game that had playoff implications. It goes without saying they are hoping for a smoother, more normal 2021.
“I think we will be in the mix,” Eagles head coach Jeff Nuner said. “Hopefully everybody gets a full season in and we don’t have to miss a game.”
Rosebud-Lott Cougars
2020: 3-6 (1-5), did not make playoffs
Head coach: Brandon Hicks (second year: 3-6)
Returning starters (O/D): 9/10
All-time: 259-277-5 since 1970
Playoffs: 18-15-1 in 16 trips, most recently 2017
State titles: 1 (2002)
Outlook: Between a strong showing during the 7-on-7 season, 19 returning starters and a notable new quarterback, there is a sense of excitement around the Rosebud-Lott program. After finishing with only one district win in 2020, Brandon Hicks believes the script could be flipped this year, and the Cougars could return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
“We are in a really good place,” he said. “Not just with experience, but also with depth. Going into year two, the kids have bought into the culture. In year one we were just trying to teach concepts, now we get to coach details. It makes it a lot more fun.”
Of the returning starters, wide receiver Jordan Landrum might be the headliner. He earned statewide recognition last season for his efforts against Moody. Along with Jamarquis Johnson, Landrum will be a frequent target for a talented, experienced new quarterback in Zane Zeinert, who transferred in from Cameron Yoe over the summer.
Zeinert, the son of new Cougars offensive coordinator Gary Zeinert, threw for 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2020 as the Yoemen signal-caller.
“He has a good arm and the ability to spread it around,” Hicks said. “But we should not have to lean on one person. It should be a total team effort.”
On defense, Hicks has returning leadership at all three levels. Defensive end Easton Fulton anchors the line, while John Paul Reyna returns at middle linebacker, where he had 85 tackles last year. Finally, Landrum patrols the secondary at safety.
Schedule
8/27 Leon 7:30 p.m.
9/3 Wortham 7:30 p.m.
9/10 vs. Stamford 7:30 p.m. at Weatherford
9/17 at Granger 7:30 p.m.
9/24 Thrall* 7:30 p.m.
10/1 at Hearne* 7:30 p.m.
10/8 Thorndale* 7:30 p.m.
10/15 at Moody* 7:30 p.m.
10/22 Holland* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 at Bruceville-Eddy* 7:30 p.m.
Bruceville-Eddy Eagles
2020: 3-6 (12-4)
Head coach: Jeff Nuner (first season)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/5
All-time: 308-519-29 since 1926
Playoffs: 3-6-1 in seven trips, most recently 2019
State titles: None
Outlook: It is a common belief in football circles that games are won or lost in the trenches. Bruceville-Eddy might be putting that belief to the test, at least to open the 2021 season.
The Eagles return three offensive line starters — Hunter Carter, Elijah Bell and James Simons. Those same three will line up and play on the defensive first level as well.
“The O-line and D-line should be our strength on both sides of the ball, new head coach Jeff Nuner said. “We will have a chance to control some clock and not let teams get away from us.”
Colby Tolbert is likely to get the nod at quarterback for the Eagles. He will have Hunter Diaz next to him in the backfield. Along with Carter, they have been on varsity since their freshman year.
After two years as the Bruceville-Eddy defensive coordinator, Nuner is in his first year as the head coach. The fact that he is not installing a new system or new terminology should work to the Eagles’ benefit.
“We are really looking for continuity. I think that was one of the reasons I got the job," he said.
Schedule
8/27 Millsap 7:30 p.m.
9/3 Crawford 7:30 p.m.
9/10 at Florence 7:30 p.m.
9/17 at Leon 7:30 p.m.
10/1 at Thrall* 7:30 p.m.
10/8 Hearne* 7:30 p.m.
10/15 at Thorndale* 7:30 p.m.
10/22 Moody* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 at Holland* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 Rosebud-Lott* 7:30 p.m.
Moody Bearcats
2020: 1-9 (0-6)
Head coach: Lonnie Judd (second year: 1-9)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/6
All-time: 367-493-20 since 1916
Playoffs: 8-10 in 10 trips, most recently 2016
State titles: None
Outlook: In 2020, no high school football team was completely unaffected by COVID-19. However, some were affected more than others.
Take the Moody Bearcats. Lonnie Judd became the head football coach in March of 2020. The week after he came on board, the students went on spring break. Then, they never came back.
“Other teams were a little ahead of us last year,” Judd said, “but we are catching up now.”
If the first scrimmage of the season is any indication, the Bearcats are not playing catch-up any longer. On Aug. 13 they went toe-to-toe with Bremond, a program with a championship pedigree.
Moody quarterback Ryder Hohhertz was 17 for 23 for 285 yards and two touchdowns in the scrimmage. That bodes well, because to this point he has been more of a runner.
“We have been working hard on his passing game,” Judd said. “He can really run, but I want to be balanced. Then he won’t take quite the beating, and I think we can be pretty successful.”
Hohhertz’s top targets will probably be tight end Kaden Kollaja and Cooper and Tucker Staton, who are brothers. Tucker Staton, the junior varsity quarterback in 2020, had seven catches for 170 yards in the Bremond scrimmage.
Hunter Mach is the defensive leader. At middle linebacker, he will be called on to direct traffic and get his teammates lined up.
“The big key for us is going to be staying healthy,” Judd said. “We have some leaders and some talented players, but depth is a concern.”
Schedule
8/27 Hamilton 7:30 p.m.
9/3 at Hico 7 p.m.
9/10 at Hubbard 7:30 p.m.
9/17 Meridian 7:30 p.m.
9/24 Thorndale* 7:30 p.m.
10/8 at Holland* 7:30 p.m.
10/15 Rosebud-Lott* 7:30 p.m.
10/22 at Bruceville-Eddy* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 Thrall* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 at Hearne* 7:30 p.m.
