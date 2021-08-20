District 12-2A Division I: Rosebud-Lott, Moody, Bruceville-Eddy

Take the Moody Bearcats. Lonnie Judd became the head football coach in March of 2020. The week after he came on board, the students went on spring break. Then, they never came back.

“Other teams were a little ahead of us last year,” Judd said, “but we are catching up now.”

If the first scrimmage of the season is any indication, the Bearcats are not playing catch-up any longer. On Aug. 13 they went toe-to-toe with Bremond, a program with a championship pedigree.

Moody quarterback Ryder Hohhertz was 17 for 23 for 285 yards and two touchdowns in the scrimmage. That bodes well, because to this point he has been more of a runner.

“We have been working hard on his passing game,” Judd said. “He can really run, but I want to be balanced. Then he won’t take quite the beating, and I think we can be pretty successful.”

Hohhertz’s top targets will probably be tight end Kaden Kollaja and Cooper and Tucker Staton, who are brothers. Tucker Staton, the junior varsity quarterback in 2020, had seven catches for 170 yards in the Bremond scrimmage.