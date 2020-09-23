District 12-6A preview: Belton, Temple

The UIL made a move that will open up competition for the district title in 12-6A.
The latest realignment took out Midway, the perennial loop champ in recent seasons, along with Waco High and replaced them with a Bryan team that went 2-8 last fall and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2016.
Temple, which was most often pushing Midway for the district championship, figures to be the favorite. But Shoemaker made significant progress in 2019. Then there’s the mystery of when and if Belton will return to prominence in football.
Temple Wildcats
2019: 8-3 (7-1), reached bi-district round
Head coach: Scott Stewart (fourth season: 38-14)
Returning starters (O/D): 3/6
All-time: 775-352-52 since 1908
Playoffs: 61-42-5 in 46 trips, most recently in 2019
State titles: 2 (1979, 1992)
Outlook: Temple opens the season on a grand stage when it faces Longview on Friday at AT&T Stadium. The Wildcats will lean heavily on a defense that returns six starters, including playmakers in linebacker Taurean York and defensive lineman Jayven Taylor.
Stewart is bringing along a young offensive line and, potentially, a sophomore starting quarterback in Mikal Harrison-Pilot. But there are playmakers on the Temple offense, especially wide receiver AJ McDuffy and running back Samari Howard.
The Wildcats have made the playoffs for seven consecutive seasons and appear to be in position to continue that streak, even if it takes a young offense some time to find its identity.
Schedule
9/25vs. Longview (at AT&T Stadium) 8 p.m.
10/2 at Magnolia West7:30 p.m.
10/9 Arlington Martin7 p.m.
10/16 at Copperas Cove*7:30 p.m.
10/23 Bryan*7:30 p.m.
10/29 at Harker Heights*7 p.m.
11/6 Ellison*7:30 p.m.
11/13 Belton*7:30 p.m.
11/19 at Shoemaker*7 p.m.
11/27 Killeen*7:30 p.m.
Belton Tigers
2019: 3-7 (3-5)
Head coach: Brett Sniffin (first season)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/6
All-time: 575-426-30 since 1910
Playoffs: 15-34-2 in 34 trips, last in 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: Belton ISD is making the transition to be a two-football-program district as the Lake Belton Broncos begin play with a junior varsity schedule this fall. Former Tigers offensive coordinator Brian Cope is now the Broncos head coach.
Sniffin comes in from Fort Bend Ridge Point, where he led the Panthers to an 8-3 season in 2019. He takes over for Sam Skidmore, who moved into the BISD athletic director’s chair.
The Tigers have a returning quarterback with two seasons of varsity experience in Ruben Jimenez and an offensive line led by Thomas Bowman, who is entering his fourth campaign as a starter. Those are good building blocks for Sniffin’s offense.
The new coach brought in an impact player on defense as LB Joseph Sniffin joined six returning starters on the Belton defense. Tigers DE Malik Jackson posted 5.5 sacks as a junior last season.
Schedule
9/25 Georgetown 7:30 p.m.
10/2 at Round Rock 7:30 p.m.
10/9 at Midland Lee 7:30 p.m.
10/15 at Killeen* 7 p.m.
10/23 Copperas Cove* 7:30 p.m.
10/30 at Bryan* 7:30 p.m.
11/6 Harker Heights* 7:30 p.m.
11/13 at Temple* 7:30 p.m.
11/20 Ellison* 7:30 p.m.
11/27 Shoemaker* 7:30 p.m.
