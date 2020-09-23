District 12-6A preview: Belton, Temple

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The UIL made a move that will open up competition for the district title in 12-6A.

The latest realignment took out Midway, the perennial loop champ in recent seasons, along with Waco High and replaced them with a Bryan team that went 2-8 last fall and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2016.

Temple, which was most often pushing Midway for the district championship, figures to be the favorite. But Shoemaker made significant progress in 2019. Then there’s the mystery of when and if Belton will return to prominence in football.

Temple Wildcats

2019: 8-3 (7-1), reached bi-district round

Head coach: Scott Stewart (fourth season: 38-14)

Returning starters (O/D): 3/6

All-time: 775-352-52 since 1908

Playoffs: 61-42-5 in 46 trips, most recently in 2019

State titles: 2 (1979, 1992)