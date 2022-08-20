District 12-6A preview: Temple, Midway

Welcome to a battle royale. In this district, anything could happen.

Credit where credit is due — Harker Heights and Temple will likely be the heavy hitters, loaded with soon-to-be DI college talent. The Wildcats have gone undefeated in district the past two seasons and were responsible for the Knights’ only district loss of 2021.

But they’ll also have to contend with Pflugerville Weiss, which moves up to 6A after finishing as an area finalist in 5A Division I last season with its own perfect district record. Weiss may not have the depth of Temple and Harker Heights, but they make up for it in a roster stacked with capable players on both sides of the ball.

The Wolves won’t be the only upstarts as Midway comes in after escaping the District of Doom, confident they’ll have the experience to shake things up. They’ll have lots to prove as one of the two teams in this realigned 12-6A that did not make the playoffs last year, the other being Copperas Cove, which will be finding its footing under a new head coach.

So will Hutto and Bryan.

The Vikings will have their senior quarterback as well as their top rushers returning. Meanwhile, the Hippos look forward to holding home field advantage in six games this season at their newly renovated Memorial Stadium.

“I think the front-runners are definitely Harker Heights and Temple,” Midway head coach Shane Anderson said. “I think you got to give those two programs credit. And then you got to look up and understand Hutto’s got a new coach, Bryan’s got a new coach, Copperas Cove’s got a new coach. Pflugerville Weiss is an established 5A Division I program that’s moving up. Great, great program there. And then we’re in our second year here.

"I think everybody else is kind of new coaches, and kind of new on the map. I think you got to put Temple and Harker Heights up front and I think the rest of us are fighting it out for those final two playoff spots.”

Temple Wildcats

2021: 9-3 (7-0), reached area round

Head coach: Scott Stewart (seventh season: 57-19)

Returning starters (0/D): 5/5

All-time: 794-357-52 since 1908

Playoffs: 63-44-5 in 48 trips, last in 2021

State titles: 2 (1979, 1992)

Outlook: Can Temple go perfect in district for the third year in a row? Scott Stewart and his Wildcats surely have a good chance.

Temple has no shortage of Power Five talent, highlighted by two-way player Mikal Harrison-Pilot and linebacker Taurean York. Harrison-Pilot has pick of the litter with multiple high-profile offers and gives the Wildcats a threat at wide receiver and defensive back. He’ll be a target for QB Reese Rumfield, who’s back in the pocket for Temple after posting 1,930 yards and 27 touchdowns last season.

A Baylor commit, York leads a stout defense after posting 141 tackles and 17 tackles for loss in 2021. He’s joined by Naeten Mitchell at defensive back (73 tackles, three interceptions) and LB/DB Zion Moore (68 tackles, two interceptions).

Schedule

8/27 at McKinney 1 p.m.

9/2 Willis 7:30 p.m.

9/9 at College Station 7 p.m.

9/16 Arlington Martin 7:30 p.m.

9/23 at Bryan* 7:30 p.m.

9/30 Pfl. Weiss* 7:30 p.m.

10/7 at Midway* 7:30 p.m.

10/14 Hutto* 7:30 p.m.

10/21 at Harker Heights* 7:30 p.m.

11/4 Copperas Cove* 7:30 p.m.

Midway Panthers

2021: 1-9 (1-6)

Head coach: Shane Anderson (second season: 1-9; 37-39 in seven seasons overall)

Returning starters (0/D): 6/7

All-time: 495-338-12 since 1947

Playoffs: 44-26-1 in 28 trips, last in 2019

State titles: None

Outlook: The Shane Anderson era may have started with a tough first year but it resulted in a battle-tested junior and senior class that will have plenty of experience with adversity by the time district play comes around.

The Panthers bring back six starters on offense, headlined by QB Reid Tedford, RB Dom Hill and WR Junior Thornton. Defensively, Midway brings a strong core in linemen Nick Wells, Jace White and Parker Evans as well as linebackers Esrom Martinez, Kannon Clendenin and Donovan Jones, and defensive backs Reggie Jones and Adrian Melvin.

“Excited about Reid Tedford at quarterback. He's got a year under his belt. He’s had a great offseason,” Anderson said. “Our D-line, I feel really good about those guys. Our linebacking corps and our secondary, I think give us a solid opportunity to hold up on Friday nights, but at the same time we've got to get better at blocking and tackling each and every week.”

Midway is aiming for a return to playoffs and will have to battle every week, starting with a tough nondistrict schedule against former “District of Doom” foe Mansfield at home.

“We've got to win the close games,” Anderson said. "We have a good schedule. Our schedule sets up nice. We have Temple at home, which is big. We have to go to Harker Heights. We have to go to Weiss. We got to be able to win the games that we’re supposed to win, and we've got to get better from our nondistrict schedule into our district.”

Schedule

8/26 Mansfield 7 p.m.

9/2 at Odessa Permian 7 p.m.

9/9 vs. Leander Vandegrift 7 p.m. at UMHB, Belton

9/16 Rockwall-Heath 7 p.m.

9/23 Hutto* 7:30 p.m.

9/30 at Harker Heights* 7:30 p.m.

10/7 Temple* 7:30 p.m.

10/14 at Copperas Cove* 7:30 p.m.

10/21 Bryan* 7:30 p.m.