District 13-2A Division II: Chilton, Bremond

Chilton and Bremond said goodbye to pesky Mart and will now contend with the likes of Granger, Iola, Milano and Bartlett. But the main competition will still be against each other.

“We’re going to have a tough district,” Pirates head coach Bennie Huitt said. “Bremond is there. Bremond and Chilton is a big-time rivalry. Granger is in the district. They’re going to be very good this year. Also, Milano, Iola and Bartlett — those are teams that are well-coached,. But I like our chances in the district and at the end of the year, we’re just going to wait and see how it plays out.”

The Pirates are the team to beat, having knocked the Tigers out of the playoffs last season before finishing as regional finalist. Granger comes into the district after an undefeated district season and a regional semifinal, but lost its all-state QB to graduation so it’s likely the Lions will rely heavily on the run game this season.

“Chilton’s going to have a good team again,” Bremond head coach Jeff Kasowski said. “They beat us twice last year, so you know, we’ve got our work cut out for us there with them. They’re obviously going to be pretty good. And then Granger is a perennial playoff team, in our district. We moved to Region IV, so Granger would probably be the next next thought there besides Chilton. Then you’ve got teams like Iola and Milano. Milano beat us last year in the preseason and I know they got most of their team back. The district is competitive.”

Chilton Pirates

2021: 11-2 (4-1), reached regional final

Head coach: Bennie Huitt (first season; 17-25 in four seasons overall)

Returning starters (0/D): 7/5

All-time: 492-367-25 since 1922

Playoffs: 44-26-3 in 30 trips, last in 2021

State titles: 2 (1972, 2006)

Outlook: The Pirates are in good position to make a playoff following two stellar seasons. Bennie Huitt is looking to start his head coach tenure strong after three years as an assistant coach.

“We set the bar really high,” Huitt said. “We started with offseason workouts which carried over to the summer, had a really good couple of weeks of two-a-days — and so we set the bar really high. We really believe that we have a chance to do some special this year.”

As most coaches can attest to, and Huitt is no different in thought, football games are won in the trenches and Chilton has strong, experienced linemen returning. Daylon Ford and James Jones are key returners that can make an impact on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, Chilton can count on Anthony Gomez, Lorenzo Robles and Elijah Beachum in the O-line. Defensively, linebacker Miguel Barron, along with linemen Colton Bossie, Nundai Zazueta and Mark Pinon will look to take charge. Huitt also noted the Pirates will have several transfers working to produce.

Schedule

8/26 Bosqueville 7:30 p.m.

9/2 at Italy 7 p.m.

9/9 Normangee 7:30 p.m.

9/16 Hearne 7:30 p.m.

9/24 vs. Deweyville 6 p.m. at Trinity

10/7 Bremond* 7 p.m.

10/14 at Bartlett* 7 p.m.

10/21 Granger* 7 p.m.

10/28 at Iola* 7 p.m.

11/4 Milano* 7 p.m.

Bremond Tigers

2021: 6-7 (3-2), reached regional semifinals

Head coach: Jeff Kasowski (12th season: 113-34)

Returning starters (0/D): 8/9

All-time: 562-374-26 since 1917

Playoffs: 78-29-2 in 35 trips, last in 2021

State titles: 4 (1981, 2014, 2015, 2016)

Outlook: The Tigers puled off a major late-season comeback in 2021 with a young squad and look to build on that success. Entering his 12th year as head coach, Jeff Kasowski said the team is working hard to repeat and the excitement is building.

“We still got a right young crew,” Kasowski said. “We’re looking at starting two or three freshmen this year again and still probably three or four sophomores. So our team is still super young. Last year we ended up three rounds deep in the playoffs and had a good year. Everybody got excited and they’re working hard trying to improve on what we did last year.”

Bremond will have sophomore Braylen Wortham back in the pocket with 13 games of starting experience under his belt, and will likely see time on the other side of the ball as well, leading the secondary. Lone senior offensive/defensive lineman Arian Aguilar will also bring in three years of experience to the young team. The Tigers also return their sacks leader TE/DL Maclane Minor, who missed half the season last year due to injury.

Schedule

8/26 Normangee 7:30 p.m.

9/2 Kerens 7:30 p.m.

9/9 at Grapeland 7:30 p.m.

9/16 Holland 7 p.m.

9/30 vs. Windthorst 7 p.m. at Aledo

10/7 at Chilton* 7 p.m.

10/14 at Granger* 7 p.m.

10/21 Milano* 7 p.m.

10/28 at Bartlett* 7 p.m.