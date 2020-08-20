District 13-3A Div. II preview: Clifton, Riesel

With four teams that won at least seven games last season, District 13-3A Division II is one of the most balanced in Central Texas.
Nearly every team has considerable experience returning, but Franklin should be the favorite with both quarterback Marcus Wade and running back Seth Spiller coming back from last year’s 7-4 team.
Following an 11-2 season, Rogers is counting on John Hill to be a dual-threat at running back and linebacker after collecting 129 tackles last season.
Buffalo returns seven offensive and eight defensive starters from last year’s 8-3 team while Clifton and Riesel are hoping to make return playoff trips with good experience returning.
“Franklin has been a solid program for years, and I think they’re the favorite coming in,” said Clifton coach Chuck Caniford. “After that it will probably be a tossup among a lot of us. When it’s all said and done, there will be a good football team sitting at home in November and I hope it’s not us.”
District 13-3A Div. II predictions
Team (enrollment) 2019 ’18 ’17 ‘16’15
1. Franklin (340) 7-4 (4-2) 10-2 10-3 8-3 15-1
2. Rogers (282) 11-2 (3-1) 6-5 4-6 3-8 1-9
3. Clifton (287) 8-4 (3-1) 11-1 8-3 7-5 6-6
4. Buffalo (285) 8-3 (6-1) 12-1 10-2 8-4 4-7
5. Lexington (314) 5-8 (3-1) 8-3 13-1 11-3 5-6
6. Riesel (243) 4-7 (3-3) 10-3 5-6 6-5 2-8
7. Florence (347) 1-9 (0-4) 2-8 4-7 5-6 4-6
District Bests
QB: Marcus Wade, Franklin
RB: Jarred Kerr, Lexington
WR: Christian Riley, Rogers
Line: DE Ashton Ferguson, Franklin
Defense: LB John Hill, Rogers
Clifton Cubs
2019: 8-4 (3-1), reached area round
Head coach: Chuck Caniford (seventh season, 45-26)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/5
All-time: 592-359-39 since 1919
Playoffs: 33-34-3 in 34 trips, last 2019
State titles: None
Outlook: Seeking its fifth straight winning season under Chuck Caniford, Clifton has become a model of consistency.
The Cubs’ biggest task will be replacing QB Mason Brandenberger, but Caniford believes junior Griffin Phillips can step into the role after playing a variety of positions in his first two seasons, including tight end, linebacker and defensive end.
“He’s ranked No. 1 in his class (academically), so he’s super intelligent and a really good leader,” Caniford said. “He’s real poised and doesn’t panic, and he’s the biggest quarterback we’ve had at 6-2.”
A core of talented running backs is a team strength as Alex De La Hoya, Jimmie Taylor, Elias Tebo and Joe Taylor bring a variety of skills to the table. Clifton’s top wide receivers are Luis Rodriguez, Tyler Anderson and J.P. Gardner.
The Cubs’ offensive line is led by senior Michael McDowell who will be joined by Matthew Hobbs, Freeman Hamilton, Sergio Garcia and Jackson Newman.
Defensively, Clifton will be quick up front with Phillips, De La Hoya and Tebo leading the way. Donovan King, Rodriquez, Gardner and Anderson will key the secondary.
Schedule
8/28 vs. Sanger 7:30 p.m.
(at Aledo)
9/4 Academy 7:30 p.m.
9/11 at Maypearl 7:30 p.m.
9/18 Tenaha 7:30 p.m.
9/25 Riesel* 7:30 p.m.
10/2 at Rogers* 7:30 p.m.
10/9 Florence* 7:30 p.m.
10/16 at Buffalo* 7:30 p.m.
10/30 Franklin* 7:30 p.m.
11/6 at Lexington* 7:30 p.m.
Riesel Indians
2019: 4-7 (3-3), reached bi-district round
Head coach: Keith Stifflemire (second season, 4-7)
Returning starters (O/D): 9/8
All-time: 360-425-31 since 1931
Playoffs: 9-12-1 in 13 trips, last in 2019
State titles: None
Outlook: Following a trip to the bi-district playoffs in his debut season as Riesel’s head coach, Keith Stifflemire hopes for a deeper run with one of the most experience teams in Central Texas.
The Indians return 17 starters. Will McClintock has a great deal of experience at QB, but can also play tight end and defensive end. Kyson Dieterich is a threat at both receiver and linebacker while Tyler Jeske is a four-year starter who plays on the offensive and defensive lines.
Austin Searcy and Jayden Busby head the offensive backfield and secondary while Stash Stewart and Jordan Rosas will be top receivers.
Schedule
8/28 vs. Marlin
9/4 vs. Hamilton 7 p.m.
9/11 at Clyde 7 p.m. at Hico
9/18 at Bosqueville 7 p.m.
9/25 at Clifton*
10/2 vs. Franklin*
10/9 at Lexington*
10/23 vs. Rogers*
10/30 at Florence*
11/6 vs. Buffalo*
