District 13-3A Division II preview: Clifton, Riesel
high school football Riesel

Riesel QB Dakota Davis, (left) and lineman Wyatt Drews are two of the Indians’ many versatile players.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

When the debate fires up over which Central Texas teams play in the toughest district, the Clifton Cubs and Riesel Indians can definitely make an argument.

District 13-3A Division II features the top-ranked squad in 3A DII, the Franklin Lions, followed by No. 10 Lexington and No. 17 Rogers. That leaves out Buffalo, which traveled four rounds deep in the playoffs before the Bison were finally beaten for a second time by Franklin in the regional final.

When all was over and Franklin had lost in the state championship game by a point against Canadian, the district had posted an amazing 12-4 record in the playoffs.

“It’s certainly going to be a battle for those four spots,” Clifton coach Chuck Caniford said.

First-year Riesel coach Tyler Crow agreed, “If you can figure out a way to get into the playoffs, you can play for a while.”

DISTRICT 13-3A DIV. II PREDICTIONS

Team (enrollment) 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016

1. Franklin (340) 12-3 (6-0) 7-4 10-2 10-3 8-3

2. Lexington (314) 8-4 (3-3) 5-8 8-3 13-1 11-3

3. Rogers (282) 7-6 (4-2) 11-2 6-5 4-6 3-8

4. Clifton (287) 3-7 (2-4) 8-4 11-1 8-3 7-5

5. Buffalo (285) 12-2 (5-1) 8-3 12-1 10-2 8-4

6. Riesel (242) 3-7 (1-5) 4-7 10-3 5-6 6-5

7. Florence (347) 0-10 (0-6) 1-9 2-8 4-7 5-6

DISTRICT BESTS

QB: Sheldon Springer, Lexington

RB: Bryson Washington, Franklin

Receiver: Kyle Harrison, Buffalo

Line: Alex De La Hoya, DE, Clifton

Defense: Haze Tomascik, LB, Franklin

