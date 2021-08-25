District 13-3A Division II preview: Clifton, Riesel

When the debate fires up over which Central Texas teams play in the toughest district, the Clifton Cubs and Riesel Indians can definitely make an argument.
District 13-3A Division II features the top-ranked squad in 3A DII, the Franklin Lions, followed by No. 10 Lexington and No. 17 Rogers. That leaves out Buffalo, which traveled four rounds deep in the playoffs last season. The Bison were finally beaten for a second time by Franklin in the regional final.
When all was over and Franklin had lost in the state championship game by a point against Canadian, the district had posted an amazing 12-4 record in the playoffs.
“It’s certainly going to be a battle for those four (playoff) spots,” Clifton coach Chuck Caniford said.
First-year Riesel coach Tyler Crow agreed, “If you can figure out a way to get into the playoffs, you can play for awhile.”
Clifton Cubs
2020: 3-7 (2-4)
Head coach: Chuck Caniford (eighth season: 48-33; 114-103 overall)
Returning starters (O/D): 7/7
All-time: 595-366-25 since 1919
Playoffs: 33-34-3 in 34 trips, last in 2019
State titles: None
Outlook: Clifton lost key two-way starter Alex De La Hoya to a season-ending injury in the first game last season and struggled to replace him. De La Hoya is back and ready to make a difference for the Cubs at running back and defensive line.
QB Riley Finney also missed time with an injury, but still got good experience as he passed for 696 yards and five TDs. He’ll try to get TE Griffin Phillips and WR JP Gardner, among others, involved in the passing game.
Caniford said the numbers in the program are strong and his best position experience-wise is offensive line. The Cubs have four starters — Jackson Newton, Logan Weir, Caden Page and Sergio Garcia — returning, though they’ll be shuffling positions.
Phillips and De La Hoya are the strength of the defensive line. Behind them, DBs Doniven King and Will Simmons are expected to be playmakers.
Schedule
8/27 Bosqueville 7:30 p.m.
9/3 at Academy 7:30 p.m.
9/10 Maypearl 7:30 p.m.
9/17 at McGregor 7:30 p.m.
9/24 at Riesel* 7:30 p.m.
10/1 Rogers* 7:30 p.m.
10/8 at Florence* 7:30 p.m.
10/15 Buffalo* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 at Franklin* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 Lexington* 7:30 p.m.
Riesel Indians
2020: 3-7 (1-5)
Head coach: Tyler Crow (first season)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/5
All-time: 363-432-31 since 1931
Playoffs: 9-12-1 in 13 trips, last in 2019
State titles: None
Outlook: Crow, who was the defensive coordinator at Scurry-Rosser, takes over from Keith Stifflemire as Riesel’s head coach. The new coach is thrown into a tough district, but he at least has a good number of versatile players.
Asked where Riesel senior Kyson Dieterich will play, Crow just said “everywhere.” Dakota Davis has locked down the Indians QB job, but don’t be surprised if Dieterich is still throwing a few passes along with catching them and toting the rock. Austin Searcy is another versatile player who will likely get action at RB and WR on offense and wherever Crow needs him on defense.
Twin brothers Jayden and Jordan Busby both play WR and DB and Crow likes what he’s seeing from them on the defensive side during preseason practice.
Kolt Dieterich looks like one of the strongest players on the Indians offensive line alongside fellow junior Michael Stroud.
Schedule
8/27 at Marlin 7:30 p.m.
9/3 at Hamilton 7 p.m.
9/10 vs. Clyde 7:30 p.m. at Dublin
9/17 Bosqueville 7:30 p.m.
9/24 Clifton* 7:30 p.m.
10/1 at Franklin* 7:30 p.m.
10/8 Lexington* 7:30 p.m.
10/22 at Rogers* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 Florence* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 at Buffalo* 7:30 p.m.