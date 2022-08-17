District 13-3A Division II preview: Clifton

With state champion Franklin moving up to Class 3A Division I, a whole new world of possibilities has opened for its old district rivals.

The District 13-3A Division II championship is there for the taking now that the Lions have departed.

Rogers and Lexington appear to be the favorites after making the playoffs last season. But Clifton hasn’t forgotten what it’s like to experience playoff success before slipping the last couple of years.

After nearly two decades as a Clifton assistant, Brent Finney has taken over as head coach at his alma mater, and sees the Cubs bouncing back from a 1-9 season.

“Lexington and Rogers are going to be the favorites, and they’re perennial playoff teams,” Finney said. “But I see us right in the mix of the playoff race.”

Clifton Cubs

2021: 1-9 (1-5), did not make playoffs

Head coach: Brent Finney (first season)

Returning starters (O/D): 6/7

All-Time: 596-375-25 since 1919

Playoffs: 33-34-3 in 34 trips, last in 2019

State titles: None

Outlook: Since first becoming a Cubs assistant coach in 2004, Brent Finney has seen the highs and lows at Clifton. When he looks at the experience returning, he’s excited about the Cubs’ prospects in his first season as head coach.

“We’ve got over 30 juniors and seniors,” Finney said. “We were young and had injury issues last year, but we had a real good summer and we’ve got a lot of good leadership.”

Riley Finney and Parker Tunnell are proven players who will lead the rushing attack while Trent Guinn steps in at quarterback after serving as the backup last season.

Andres Devora is the top returning receiver and Caden Page and Weston Urbanovsky will do the heavy lifting up front for the offense.

The defensive line features Makail Brandenberger, Finney is a veteran linebacker, and Carter Tunnell and Larrett Thomas bring experience to the secondary. Finney believes his transition to head coach has been smooth.

“I grew up and graduated from Clifton, so it’s fun to coach in your hometown,” Finney said. “I don’t think it’s been as much of a transition since the staff, the kids and the administration already know me.”

Schedule

8/25 vs. Merkel 7 p.m. at Cisco

9/2 at Rio Vista 7:30 p.m.

9/9 Bosqueville 7:30 p.m.

9/16 McGregor 7:30 p.m.

9/23 Millsap 7 p.m.

10/7 at Rogers* 7:30 p.m.

10/14 Buffalo* 7:30 p.m.

10/21 at Lexington* 7:30 p.m.

10/28 Elkhart* 7:30 p.m.