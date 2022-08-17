District 14-1A Div. I preview: Jonesboro, Evant

As if the Jonesboro Eagles weren’t tired enough of running into May in the playoffs, they get to see the Tigers even earlier in the season now.

Jonesboro boasts one of the most tradition-rich six-man programs in Central Texas, but lately few six-man teams in the state can match the run of May, which will be looking for its third consecutive trip to the state championship game in 2022.

“Adding May to the district brings a little bit different feel, maybe a little more urgency,” admitted Jonesboro coach Eddie Gallegos.

May and Jonesboro stack up as the favorites to go 1-2, but there are ample candidates to play spoiler. After all, none of the five teams in the loop suffered a losing record last fall. Lometa made the second round of the playoffs, Santa Anna started the year at 6-0 before a late stumble, and Evant went 5-5 but welcomes back the most starters of any team in 14-1A.

Jonesboro Eagles

2021: 11-1 (3-0), reached 1A Div. I regional playoffs

Head coach: Eddie Gallegos (14th season: 132-29)

Returning starters (O/D): 3/3

Playoffs: 35-35-2 in 36 trips, last in 2021

State titles: None

Outlook: Jonesboro won its first 11 games in 2021 before May sent the Eagles packing in the second round of the postseason, marking the second straight year Jonesboro’s season ended at the hands of May, which is now a district opponent.

Team speed should be a plus for the sixth-ranked Eagles, but head coach Eddie Gallegos still wanted his defense to play faster after its most recent scrimmage. “We can’t be back on our heels,” Gallegos said.

TB/LB Caleb Christel (6-1, 195) should be one of the top playmakers in the area. He rushed for 1,070 yards and 20 touchdowns, passed for 703 and 13 scores, and added 88 tackles on defense. Not too shabby for a guy who was in his first varsity season.

Jonesboro lost RB/DL Tyler Wilson to injury in Week 4 last year. Coming off offseason surgery, Wilson is poised to make up for lost time on both sides of the ball. “If he can stay healthy, he’ll be a big leader for us,” Gallegos said. Jonesboro’s third senior is RB/DB Jaden Domel, and he’ll likely see an uptick in carries in his high school swan song.

Jonesboro has 24 players out, so depth should also be a team strength.

Schedule

8/26 at Coolidge 7:30 p.m.

9/1 Westbrook 6 p.m.

9/9 at Austin St. Stephen's 7 p.m.

9/17 at Greenville Christian 2 p.m.

9/23 at Burnet Smoking for Jesus Ministry 7:30 p.m.

9/30 Austin Hill Country 7 p.m.

10/7 Lometa* 7:30 p.m.

10/14 at Santa Anna* 7:30 p.m.

10/28 May* 7:30 p.m.

11/4 Evant* 7:30 p.m.

Evant Elks

2021: 5-5 (1-2), did not make playoffs

Head coach: Brandon Young (first season)

Returning starters (O/D): 4/4

Playoffs: 0-1 in one six-man appearance since 2009, most recently 2018; 0-2 in two 11-man appearances

State titles: None

Outlook: New head coach Brandon Young takes over an Evant program that is consistently competitive, but that hasn’t always translated to playoff appearances. The Elks’ last time reaching the playoffs came when the current senior class was in the eighth grade.

To go from the hunters to the hunted, the Elks will need breakout performances from all-district returnees RB Hunter White and LB Louis Arellano. They’re both talented players, so it’s not out of the question. Unfortunately for Evant, one player it was counting on moved to Waco, as QB Cason Ingram enrolled at Eagle Christian Academy. That’ll put the impetus on White as the team’s top offensive playmaker.

Schedule

8/26 at Stephenville FAITH Home School 7:30 p.m.

9/2 Gorman 7:30 p.m.

9/9 at Cherokee 7:30 p.m.

9/23 at Rochelle 7:30 p.m.

9/30 Blanket 7:30 p.m.

10/7 at May* 7:30 p.m.

10/21 Lometa* 7:30 p.m.

10/28 at Santa Anna* 7:30 p.m.