District 14-1A Div. II: Oglesby, Mount Calm

Talk about your triumphant comebacks. Oglesby’s 10-win campaign in its first year under Jeb Dixon gave the Tigers more wins than they had in the previous three seasons combined.

Considering that the other teams in the district are in rebuilding mode, Oglesby stands out as one of the more obvious district favorites in Central Texas. Mount Calm and Buckholts are breaking in new coaches and asking young players to ascend to new roles, and Dime Box had to cancel its season due to a lack of numbers, a bummer for the Longhorns, considering they were coming off a playoff campaign in just their program’s second season.