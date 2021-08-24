District 14-1A Div. II: Oglesby, Mount Calm

Talk about your triumphant comebacks. Oglesby’s 10-win campaign in its first year under Jeb Dixon gave the Tigers more wins than they had in the previous three seasons combined.
Considering that the other teams in the district are in rebuilding mode, Oglesby stands out as one of the more obvious district favorites in Central Texas. Mount Calm and Buckholts are breaking in new coaches and asking young players to ascend to new roles, and Dime Box had to cancel its season due to a lack of numbers, a bummer for the Longhorns, considering they were coming off a playoff campaign in just their program’s second season.
Of course, even if all of its rivals were fully loaded, Oglesby would be targeting the top spot.
“I don’t care how young or old we are, I expect to compete for a district championship every year,” Dixon said. “Expectations should be that.”
Oglesby Tigers
2020: 10-2 (3-0), reached area playoffs
Head coach: Jeb Dixon (second season: 10-2)
Returning starters: 3/3
Playoffs: 14-13 in 13 trips, last in 2020
State titles: None
Outlook: Officially, they’re the Tigers, but they may be the Cubs, considering 14 of the 20 players on the roster are freshmen or sophomores. “I haven’t added much, we’re just trying to keep it simple right now,” said second-year Tigers coach Jeb Dixon, the reigning Super Centex Six-Man Coach of the Year.
Still, Oglesby’s junior high team lost only once in 2020, and several freshmen should make an impact. Of the returners, RB/S Blake Thompson will be counted on to both score touchdowns and prevent them. He picked off eight passes on defense last year. QB Brodie Fisher will take the snaps, and he brings value as a solid six-man kicker. Dixon said he’s expecting “really big years” from both OL/LB Matthew Castillo and OL/LB Cash Lee (6-0, 175).
After going two rounds deep in 2020, Dixon said he believes the Tigers have the capability for an even longer season, even in a region that includes traditional powers like Calvert and Richland Springs.
Schedule
8/27 Ranger 7 p.m.
9/3 at Morgan 7:30 p.m.
9/10 Iredell 7:30 p.m.
9/17 Kopperl 7:30 p.m.
9/24 Eagle Christian 7:30 p.m.
10/1 Live Oak 7 p.m.
10/8 Austin St. Stephen’s Episcopal 7 p.m.
10/22 Mount Calm* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 at Buckholts* 7:30 p.m.
Mount Calm Panthers
2020: 0-8 (0-3)
Head coach: Wesley Rigdon (first season)
Returning starters: 2/2
Playoffs: 1-2 in 2 trips, most recently 2015
State titles: None
Outlook: Mount Calm finished the season with only four players in 2020. Now the Panthers have 10 players out for new coach Wesley Rigdon, a former Mount Enterprise assistant, so avoiding injuries will again be paramount.
“It’s going well, we’ve had pretty good buy-in,” Rigdon said. “I don’t want to say it’s unexpected, but it’s welcomed, no doubt.”
Senior FB/RB Flavio Morales will get ample ball-toting chances, and should benefit from the blocking of C Kennedy “KB” Brown. Rigdon said that Brown is “the glue holding us together,” and has the potential to be a future coach.
The Panthers haven’t won a non-forfeited game since Oct. 12, 2019, so goal No. 1 is breaking that streak.
“I know they want out of a coach and they know what I want out of a player,” Rigdon said. “The first step is winning a game, and then the next step is winning games in district and the playoffs.”
Schedule
8/27 Parkview Christian 7 p.m.
9/3 Cranfills Gap 7 p.m.
9/10 at Kopperl 7:30 p.m.
9/16 Aquilla JV 7 p.m.
9/24 at Bynum 7:30 p.m.
10/1 vs. Lohn 7:30 p.m. at Priddy
10/7 at Aquilla JV 7 p.m.
10/22 at Oglesby* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 Buckholts* 7:30 p.m.
