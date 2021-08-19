District 15-1A Div. I: Jonesboro, Evant

Jonesboro hasn’t lost a district game since 2018, and the sixth-ranked Eagles figure to nest atop this loop again. But the gap may be closing a bit.
“Zephyr and Evant probably don’t have the numbers that us and Lometa do,” Jonesboro coach Eddie Gallegos said. “Lometa returns a lot of good skill kids, a lot of quickness. They will be difficult to handle. That’ll be a big one when we play them.”
If you’re prone to circling dates on your calendar, that Jonesboro-Lometa clash is scheduled for Oct. 29 at Eagle Stadium in Jonesboro. However, don’t overlook Evant, which was only 12 points away from beating Lometa in 2020 and should be more comfortable in its second season under head coach Brandon Johnson.
Jonesboro Eagles
2020: 10-2 (3-0), lost in area playoffs
Head coach: Eddie Gallegos (13th season: 121-28)
Returning starters (O/D): 1/2
Playoffs: 34-34-2 in 35 trips, most recently 2020
State titles: None
Outlook: After having graduated six seniors and already losing one of this year’s seniors to a knee injury, the Eagles are still holding auditions for the open spots. That could even continue into the first few weeks of the season, as they determine where everyone fits best.
Nevertheless, they still carry a No. 6 ranking in 1A Div. I into the season and a longstanding reputation as one of the most successful six-man programs in the state.
“These guys realize that every year our expectations are pretty high,” Eagles coach Eddie Gallegos said. “There are different teams and different dynamics, but we’re looking to maximize our potential and talent ever year. Sometimes the ceiling is higher or lower than other years, but if this team gets its chemistry right … we’ve got a chance to win a lot of games.”
RB/DB Ian Shoaf enters his fourth year as a starter, and serves as a team leader on both sides of the ball. Gallegos will also look to Tyler Wilson, Jaden Domel and Manuel Torres as playmakers. Torres made first-team all-district as a special teams standout in 2020, but will get more of an offensive role in the backfield this year.
Depth could be an issue if injuries arise. “We’re a little thinner this year,” Gallegos said.
Schedule
8/27 Coolidge 7:30 p.m.
9/3 at Perrin-Whitt 7:30 p.m.
9/10 Johnson County Home School 7:30 p.m.
9/17 Blum 7:30 p.m.
9/24 at Milford 7 p.m.
9/30 vs. Turkey Valley 5 p.m. at Trent
10/15 at Evant* 7 p.m.
10/22 Zephyr* 7 p.m.
10/29 Lometa* 7 p.m.
Evant Elks
2020: 5-2 (1-2), did not make playoffs
Head coach: Brandon Johnson (second season: 5-2)
Returning starters (O/D): 3/3
Playoffs: 0-1 in one six-man appearance since 2009, most recently 2018; 0-2 in two 11-man appearances
State titles: None
Outlook: The Brandon Johnson Era in Evant couldn’t have started out much better, as the Elks opened the coach’s debut season by winning their first four non-district games. However, a 52-40 loss to Lometa in Week 9 ultimately ended Evant’s hopes of returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
If the Elks are going to grow into trophy bucks in 2021, they’ll need big years from returning all-district players TE/DL/K Edgar Morales and UT Daniel Honea. Also, keep an eye on sophomore QB/S Cason Ingram, who has flashed an accurate arm as a passer and is a hard-nosed, open-field tackler on defense.
One advantage is that the schedule breaks in a positive way, as the Elks will draw last year’s postseason representatives Jonesboro and Lometa both at Elk Stadium.
Schedule
8/27 Cranfills Gap 7:30 p.m.
9/3 at Moran 7:30 p.m.
9/10 at Brookesmith 7:30 p.m.
9/17 May 7:30 p.m.
9/24 at Penelope 7:30 p.m.
10/1 at Blanket 7:30 p.m.
10/8 Gordon 7:30 p.m.
10/15 Jonesboro* 7 p.m.
10/22 Lometa* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 at Zephyr* 7:30 p.m.
