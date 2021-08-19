District 15-1A Div. I: Jonesboro, Evant

Jonesboro hasn’t lost a district game since 2018, and the sixth-ranked Eagles figure to nest atop this loop again. But the gap may be closing a bit.

“Zephyr and Evant probably don’t have the numbers that us and Lometa do,” Jonesboro coach Eddie Gallegos said. “Lometa returns a lot of good skill kids, a lot of quickness. They will be difficult to handle. That’ll be a big one when we play them.”

If you’re prone to circling dates on your calendar, that Jonesboro-Lometa clash is scheduled for Oct. 29 at Eagle Stadium in Jonesboro. However, don’t overlook Evant, which was only 12 points away from beating Lometa in 2020 and should be more comfortable in its second season under head coach Brandon Johnson.

Jonesboro Eagles

2020: 10-2 (3-0), lost in area playoffs

Head coach: Eddie Gallegos (13th season: 121-28)

Returning starters (O/D): 1/2

Playoffs: 34-34-2 in 35 trips, most recently 2020

State titles: None