District 15-1A Div. I preview: Jonesboro, Evant

One of just three four-team districts in 1A Division I, this familiar grouping — the UIL kept the district intact through realignment — remains Jonesboro’s playground. Last year the Eagles pulverized all three of their opponents with mercy-rule wins, outscoring them by a combined 184-38.
Not much figures to change in 2020. The Eagles are ranked No. 2 in all of 1A Division I and remain the prohibitive district favorite. A tussle should unfurl for that second spot, though, as the margin of difference between Zephyr, Evant and Lometa is slim.
DISTRICT 15-1A DIV. I PREDICTIONS
Team (enrollment) 2019 ’18 ’17 ’16 ‘15
1. Jonesboro (93) 12-2 (3-0) 6-5 13-2 14-1 12-1
2. Zephyr (60) 4-7 (2-1) 6-4 10-2 10-3 11-3
3. Evant (87) 5-5 (1-2) 7-4 7-3 4-6 7-3
4. Lometa (77) 3-7 (0-3) 3-7 7-4 6-5 1-9
District Bests
QB: Sean Hernandez, Jonesboro
RB: Ian Shoaf, Jonesboro
Rec: Jayden Millican, Zephyr
Line: Mason Rogers, Zephyr
Def: Wade Foote, Jonesboro
Jonesboro Eagles
2019: 12-2 (3-0), reached state semifinals
Head coach: Eddie Gallegos (12th season: 111-26)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/4
Playoffs: 33-33-2 in 34 trips, most recently 2019
State titles: None
Outlook: Over the past four years, Jonesboro has made two trips to the state title game and another appearance in the state semifinals last year. Clearly, the standard has been set for one of the area’s most successful six-man programs.
“Expectations are set high around here — we want to try to go out and win every game we play, go deep into December, and maybe we’ll be the one standing at the end,” Jonesboro coach Eddie Gallegos said. “But we’ve got a lot of work to do between now and then.”
Jonesboro enters the season as the No. 2-ranked team in 1A Division I, with good reason. A powerful collection of upperclassmen should make the Eagles a formidable foe again, led by seniors QB/DB Sean Hernandez, TE/LB Wade Foote, RB/DL Andrew Wheeless, RB/DB Brandon Nemelka and TE/LB Kaleb Sanders. Hernandez has a knack for making plays on either side of the ball, as he passed for 845 yards and 18 scores last year while amassing 48 tackles and six interceptions defensively.
The Eagles also feature a strong junior class led by RB/DB Ian Shoaf, who Gallegos called the team’s “tone setter.” Shoaf went for 1,142 rushing yards and 19 TDs in 2019 to go along with 45 tackles and five interceptions.
Schedule
8/28 at Coolidge 7:30 p.m.
9/4 Perrin-Whitt 7:30 p.m.
9/11 at Johnson Co. Home Sch. (at Cleburne) 7:30 p.m.
9/18 at Blum 7:30 p.m.
9/25 Milford 7 p.m.
10/2 at Bryson 7 p.m.
10/23 at Zephyr* 7:30 p.m.
10/30 at Lometa* 7:30 p.m.
11/6 Evant* 7 p.m.
Evant Elks
2019: 5-5 (1-2)
Head coach: Brandon Johnson (first season)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/5
Playoffs: 0-1 in one six-man appearance since 2009, most recently 2018; 0-2 in two 11-man appearances
State titles: None
Outlook: There’s a new face in the top of the deer blind for the Elks, as Brandon Johnson takes over as head coach for 2020. Johnson is a graduate of Gordon High School and Tarleton State who most recently was an assistant at Perrin-Whitt.
Evant dipped to a .500 record after making its first six-man playoff appearance in 2018. But a rebound could be on the radar, given the five starters returning. They’re paced by RB Ethan Hightower, a fast, hard-nosed runner who is tough to bring down once he gets a head of steam. Hightower will also willingly set the edge for the likes of FB Justin Williams and WR Pedro Diaz.
Last year Evant mercy-ruled Lometa and lost to Jonesboro in somewhat expected results, but the game that prevented the Elks from reaching the playoffs was a 64-46 loss to Zephyr. Turn that one around this year, and they’re likely back in the dance.
Schedule
8/28 at Cranfills Gap 7 p.m.
9/4 Moran 7:30 p.m.
9/11 Brookesmith 7:30 p.m.
9/18 at May 7:30 p.m.
9/25 Penelope 7:30 p.m.
10/2 Blanket 7:30 p.m.
10/9 at Gordon 7:30 p.m.
10/23 at Lometa* 7:30 p.m.
10/30 Zephyr* 7:30 p.m.
11/6 at Jonesboro* 7 p.m.
In this Series
High School Football Preview 2020: Find it all here
-
Flexible coaches: First-year HFCs face challenges far beyond play calling
-
Central Texas coaching changes 2020
-
District 12-1A Div. II preview: Cranfills Gap, Walnut Springs, Iredell, Morgan
- 35 updates
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!