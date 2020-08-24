 Skip to main content
District 15-1A Div. I preview: Jonesboro, Evant
District 15-1A Div. I preview: Jonesboro, Evant

From the High School Football Preview 2020: Find it all here series
One of just three four-team districts in 1A Division I, this familiar grouping — the UIL kept the district intact through realignment — remains Jonesboro’s playground. Last year the Eagles pulverized all three of their opponents with mercy-rule wins, outscoring them by a combined 184-38.

Not much figures to change in 2020. The Eagles are ranked No. 2 in all of 1A Division I and remain the prohibitive district favorite. A tussle should unfurl for that second spot, though, as the margin of difference between Zephyr, Evant and Lometa is slim.

DISTRICT 15-1A DIV. I PREDICTIONS

Team (enrollment) 2019 ’18 ’17 ’16 ‘15

1. Jonesboro (93) 12-2 (3-0) 6-5 13-2 14-1 12-1

2. Zephyr (60) 4-7 (2-1) 6-4 10-2 10-3 11-3

3. Evant (87) 5-5 (1-2) 7-4 7-3 4-6 7-3

4. Lometa (77) 3-7 (0-3) 3-7 7-4 6-5 1-9

District Bests

QB: Sean Hernandez, Jonesboro

RB: Ian Shoaf, Jonesboro

Rec: Jayden Millican, Zephyr

Line: Mason Rogers, Zephyr

Def: Wade Foote, Jonesboro

Jonesboro Eagles

2019: 12-2 (3-0), reached state semifinals

Head coach: Eddie Gallegos (12th season: 111-26)

Returning starters (O/D): 6/4

Playoffs: 33-33-2 in 34 trips, most recently 2019

State titles: None

Outlook: Over the past four years, Jonesboro has made two trips to the state title game and another appearance in the state semifinals last year. Clearly, the standard has been set for one of the area’s most successful six-man programs.

“Expectations are set high around here — we want to try to go out and win every game we play, go deep into December, and maybe we’ll be the one standing at the end,” Jonesboro coach Eddie Gallegos said. “But we’ve got a lot of work to do between now and then.”

Jonesboro enters the season as the No. 2-ranked team in 1A Division I, with good reason. A powerful collection of upperclassmen should make the Eagles a formidable foe again, led by seniors QB/DB Sean Hernandez, TE/LB Wade Foote, RB/DL Andrew Wheeless, RB/DB Brandon Nemelka and TE/LB Kaleb Sanders. Hernandez has a knack for making plays on either side of the ball, as he passed for 845 yards and 18 scores last year while amassing 48 tackles and six interceptions defensively.

The Eagles also feature a strong junior class led by RB/DB Ian Shoaf, who Gallegos called the team’s “tone setter.” Shoaf went for 1,142 rushing yards and 19 TDs in 2019 to go along with 45 tackles and five interceptions.

Schedule

8/28 at Coolidge 7:30 p.m.

9/4 Perrin-Whitt 7:30 p.m.

9/11 at Johnson Co. Home Sch. (at Cleburne) 7:30 p.m.

9/18 at Blum 7:30 p.m.

9/25 Milford 7 p.m.

10/2 at Bryson 7 p.m.

10/23 at Zephyr* 7:30 p.m.

10/30 at Lometa* 7:30 p.m.

11/6 Evant* 7 p.m.

Evant Elks

2019: 5-5 (1-2)

Head coach: Brandon Johnson (first season)

Returning starters (O/D): 5/5

Playoffs: 0-1 in one six-man appearance since 2009, most recently 2018; 0-2 in two 11-man appearances

State titles: None

Outlook: There’s a new face in the top of the deer blind for the Elks, as Brandon Johnson takes over as head coach for 2020. Johnson is a graduate of Gordon High School and Tarleton State who most recently was an assistant at Perrin-Whitt.

Evant dipped to a .500 record after making its first six-man playoff appearance in 2018. But a rebound could be on the radar, given the five starters returning. They’re paced by RB Ethan Hightower, a fast, hard-nosed runner who is tough to bring down once he gets a head of steam. Hightower will also willingly set the edge for the likes of FB Justin Williams and WR Pedro Diaz.

Last year Evant mercy-ruled Lometa and lost to Jonesboro in somewhat expected results, but the game that prevented the Elks from reaching the playoffs was a 64-46 loss to Zephyr. Turn that one around this year, and they’re likely back in the dance.

Schedule

8/28 at Cranfills Gap 7 p.m.

9/4 Moran 7:30 p.m.

9/11 Brookesmith 7:30 p.m.

9/18 at May 7:30 p.m.

9/25 Penelope 7:30 p.m.

10/2 Blanket 7:30 p.m.

10/9 at Gordon 7:30 p.m.

10/23 at Lometa* 7:30 p.m.

10/30 Zephyr* 7:30 p.m.

11/6 at Jonesboro* 7 p.m.

