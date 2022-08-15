District 4-4A Div. II preview: Hillsboro

Hillsboro’s district essentially stays the same for a third-consecutive two-year cycle. The loop adds Benbrook to a table that has contained Glen Rose, Hillsboro, Ferris, Godley and Venus since 2018.

The forecast calls for not much change at the top of 4-4A DII either. Glen Rose has won 25 consecutive district games going all the way back to the start of 2016. The Tigers return 10 offensive and seven defensive starters from a team that won 10 games and traveled to the area round before falling by two points against powerhouse Pleasant Grove.

Hillsboro had an outstanding senior class in 2021 and challenged Glen Rose for the district title. The Tigers finally defeated Hillsboro, 28-21, in overtime. The Eagles finished second by virtue of a touchdown win over Ferris.

Benbrook, the largest school in the district by more than 80 students, is a wild card. The Bobcats roughed up Fort Worth ISD schools on the way to a 6-5 record and a playoff berth last year. But Midlothian Heritage dismissed Benbrook, 49-20, in the opening round of the 4A DI bracket.

Hillsboro Eagles

2021: 6-5 (3-1), reached bi-district round

Head coach: Stephen Almuete (second season: 6-5 19-32 in five seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 6/4

All-time: 433-583-29 since 1910

Playoffs: 6-21-0 in 21 trips, last in 2021

State titles: None

Outlook: Hillsboro handed the keys of its offense to junior QB Austin Cook going into the 2021 campaign. Unfortunately for Cook and the Eagles, he went down with a season-ending injury before mid-September.

Cook hopes for better, more sustained results with another try this fall. Hillsboro folks refer to the 6-2, 180-pound quarterback alternately as Predator and Terminator because of his athleticism and aggressiveness. Almuete said he’s the rare player who is more physical with the ball in his hands.

Hillsboro has a couple of potentially productive running backs in Tory Brooks and Ezrian Emory joining Cook in the backfield.

Eagles lineman Levi Alvarado is the best returner up front. He has decent size to go along with a wealth of experience and much better than average intelligence, as he’s in the top 10 percent of the Hillsboro senior class.

The offense will come along faster than the defense. DeAundre Sanders, one of the Eagles’ best playmakers on the defensive side last season with eight interceptions, has struggled with injuries since basketball season. Almuete has confidence in linebackers Emory and Leo Lopez despite their lack of size.

The Eagles notched a winning season in 2021, something that had eluded them for more than 15 years. The Hillsboro coaches are banking on the underclassmen having caught the feeling of how it got done.

Schedule

8/26 McGregor 7:30 p.m.

9/2 at Whitney 7:30 p.m.

9/9 Academy 7:30 p.m.

9/16 at Jarrell 7:30 p.m.

9/23 Robinson 7:30 p.m.

10/7 at FW Benbrook* 7 p.m. at Farrington Field

10/14 Ferris* 7 p.m.

10/21 at Glen Rose* 7 p.m.

10/28 Godley* 7 p.m.