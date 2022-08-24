District 4-5A Div. I preview: Lake Belton, Waco High

It’s no knock on anyone in Waco High’s new district. It’s just the truth. This league won’t be quite as ominous as the one the Lions left.

“It’s a little more logical to say the sheer talent is not of the same par as the district we walked out of,” second-year Lions coach Linden Heldt acknowledged. “That’s not to say there aren’t talented teams or talented players. It’s just to say, when you’re playing teams that have 10 or 12 guys going D-1 or eight to 10, that’s tough. That’s a different level of football. The kids are excited about that.”

Waco High’s shift from Class 6A down to 5A Div. I — and away from the Duncanvilles and DeSotos of the world — should aid in the Lions becoming more competitive, after a winless 2021 campaign.

There is not one overwhelming favorite in this nine-team league, though Midlothian, which made the regional semifinals in 2021, shapes up as the on-paper team to chase. The Lake Belton Broncos are snorting and ready to be released from the starting gates as they play in a UIL district for the first time after two seasons going through an outlaw schedule. Given that they were 18-1 in those games, the Broncos figure to compete immediately.

KISD colleagues Ellison, Shoemaker and Killeen join the Lions in dropping down from 6A. They should all be in the mix for the district’s top four playoff spots, along with Red Oak, which is only two years removed from a nine-win season.

And what of Waco High? The Lions know going from 0-10 to the playoffs is a Beamonesque jump, but they’re hoping to pop a big one.

“You take everyone being within about 500 students of each other, and then you add in a year of scheme and reaction and timing and culture-building and character-building within our program, we feel a whole lot better, obviously, in Year 2 than in Year 1,” Heldt said.

Lake Belton Broncos

2021: 9-0 (independent/outlaw schedule)

Head coach: Brian Cope (third season: 18-1)

Returning starters (O/D): 11/11

All-time: 18-1

Playoffs: None

State titles: None

Outlook: Welcome to the party, Lake Belton. Since the school opened in 2020, the Broncos have been kicking up all sorts of dust in a variety of sports, particularly excelling in girls’ soccer and softball. But now it’s time for the football team to make its UIL varsity debut.

Considering he has all 11 starters back from a unit that went 9-0 against its outlaw schedule last year, head coach Brian Cope has reason to be excited. QB Connor Crews (1,799 passing yards, 16 TDs, plus 9 TDs rushing) will head up a potent offensive attack. He’s entering his third year as a starter, as part of Lake Belton’s first senior class.

RB/LB Tristan Robin draws the bulk of the ball-carrying assignment, and should benefit from a sturdy offensive line, led by OL Challen Ma’lleoi. WR Micah Hudson is a highlight waiting to happen in open space.

Defensively, DB/WR Javeon Wilcox (6-1, 175) is committed to TCU as a safety, and his ball-hawking skills will make Lake Belton tough to throw on. He’ll have help from DB Peanut Brazzle, who besides owning one of the top names in Central Texas is a tough nut to crack, coming off a 55-tackle season.

Schedule

8/26 at Leander Rouse 7 p.m.

9/2 Buda Johnson 7 p.m.

9/9 at Red Oak* 7 p.m.

9/16 Killeen Shoemaker* 7 p.m.

9/23 at Waco High* 7 p.m.

9/30 Cleburne* 7 p.m.

10/7 at Killeen* 7 p.m. at Buckley Stadium

10/14 Granbury* 7 p.m.

10/21 at Midlothian* 7 p.m.

11/4 Killeen Ellison* 7 p.m.

Waco High Lions

2021: 0-10 (0-7), did not make playoffs

Head coach: Linden Heldt (second season: 0-10)

Returning starters (O/D): 4/7

All-time: 687-420-33 since 1910

Playoffs: 58-38-4 in 45 trips, last in 2017

State titles: 6 (1922, 1925, 1926, 1927, 1945, 1948)

Outlook: There’s always a learning curve when a new coach arrives, and that certainly was the case in Linden Heldt’s initial season at Waco High. But he is seeing the fruits of the Lions’ labors starting to bloom, specifically with how much quicker the players are making plays without having to think about it first.

“We believe our kids can achieve. So we put complex schemes on them,” Heldt said. “We put difficult things on them. But we know those things don’t take root immediately. It’s like raising a kid. It just doesn’t happen right away.”

Defensively, seven players who logged time as starters are back, so that’s probably the strength of the team at this point. S/WR Tyrone Sumpter should stand out as a leader in the secondary. LB Darren Paul, LB/RB Lazavier Amos and LB/RB Jayvion Moore will be counted on to patrol sideline to sideline.

On the other side of the ball, OL Rashawn Conner has the potential to be a serious earth mover on the line, and OL Luke Grant will help anchor that front along with Conner. Heldt is high on the ability and acumen displayed by their freshman quarterback RJ Young (6-1, 180). Young will have an experienced target to fling to in WR Tyler Black, who doubles as the team’s kicker.

Junior RB Omarion Delao scored five rushing touchdowns in the 2021 season, but will be hoping to at least double that total in his second year as a starter.

Schedule

8/26 at FW Southwest 7 p.m.

9/2 Dallas W.T. White 7 p.m.

9/8 Granbury* 7 p.m.

9/15 at Midlothian* 7 p.m.

9/23 Lake Belton* 7 p.m.

9/30 at Killeen Ellison* 7 p.m. at Searles Stadium

10/7 Red Oak* 7 p.m.

10/14 at Killeen Shoemaker* 7 p.m. at Buckley Stadium

10/28 Cleburne* 7 p.m.