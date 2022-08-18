District 5-2A Div. I preview: Hamilton

The district realignment of last spring plucked Hamilton and Tolar from a loop with Central Texas schools and sent them west into the Hill Country.

That looks like a good move for Tolar, which returns 21 lettermen, including eight offensive and seven defensive starters from a team that won 10 games and traveled three rounds into the playoffs in 2021. The Rattlers, who had been stuck behind Crawford in their previous district, appear to be in good position to challenge Coleman for district supremacy.

Hamilton, which got pounded 70-6 by Tolar last fall, has work to do to get into the district title race. The Bulldogs finished fourth in their district last year and have a chance to climb a rung in the new, more westerly loop.

San Saba, Goldthwaite, Bangs and De Leon each have proud moments in their recent football past. However, that foursome combined to win just eight games a year ago. Goldthwaite claimed the lion’s share of those victories, as the Eagles went 5-6 and earned a third-place playoff berth.

Hamilton Bulldogs

2021: 6-5 (3-3), reached bi-district round

Head coach: Ryan Marwitz (first season)

Returning starters (O/D): 6/8

All-time: 449-489-31 since 1915

Playoffs: 9-16 in 16 trips, last in 2021

State titles: None

Outlook: Former Hamilton coach Casey Jones, who went 21-22 in four seasons running the Bulldogs, moved on to a new post at Lindsay. Jones’ offensive coordinator, Ryan Marwitz, moved into the HFC office in Hamilton.

Marwitz carried on Jones’ tradition of keeping details about his team fairly incognito through the preseason. In the spring, Hamilton reported to Texas Football that it had six offensive and eight defensive starters returning, but updates were not made available as training camp started.

The Bulldogs’ top QB candidates are Jaxon Edwards and Bryson Tarpley. Edwards turns around and plays defensive back, while Tarpley is a D-lineman.

Hamilton RB CJ DeLeon has good size and excellent strength credentials as he was a powerlifter in the offseason. Bulldogs WR/DB Cooper LeGrande can go up and get the ball on either side as he’s a high jumper in track and field.

In 2021, Hamilton started fast and established a 5-1 record through the first week of October. But the Bulldogs faltered when the schedule got tougher and dropped four of their last five ball games against Crawford, Tolar, Bosqueville and Italy.

Hamilton kept Bosqueville on its nondistrict schedule and will travel to McLennan County for a dog-on-dog showdown on Sept. 2.

Schedule

8/26 Millsap 7 p.m.

9/2 at Bosqueville 7:30 p.m.

9/9 Santo 7 p.m.

9/16 at Leon 7:30 p.m.

9/23 San Saba* 7 p.m.

9/30 at Tolar* 7 p.m.

10/14 Coleman* 7 p.m.

10/21 at De Leon* 7 p.m.

10/28 Bangs* 7 p.m.