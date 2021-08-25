 Skip to main content
District 5-4A Div. I: La Vega
District 5-4A Div. I: La Vega

hs football LaVega

La Vega defensive back Jesse Majors-Sterling (from left), wide receiver Stephon Nickerson and defensive back Mekhi Rice will try to lead the Pirates to the District 5-4A Division I title.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

After Midlothian Heritage won District 5-4A Division I last season, La Vega wants to take the title back.

But everybody understands it’s much more than a two-team race.

Traditional powers Stephenville and Brownwood are always looming, and they both return more starters than La Vega and Heritage.

The Pirates return just three starters on each side of the ball, so they’ll be relying on some less experienced players to step up.

Heritage is similarly inexperienced with three offensive and four defensive starters returning.

“Our district is pretty talented,” said La Vega coach Don Hyde. “You’re playing perennial powers Stephenville and Brownwood. Midlothian Heritage has done a fabulous job under Coach (Lee) Wiginton. Alvarado does a great job with Coach (Jeff) Dixon. Midlothian Life has an enormous upside talent-wise.”

La Vega Pirates

2020: 9-3 (4-1), reached regional round

Head coach: Don Hyde (fourth season: 37-7)

Returning starters (O/D): 3/3

All-time: 547-367-28 since 1931

Playoffs: 59-32 in 35 trips, last in 2020

State titles: 2 (2015, 2018)

Outlook: With talents like quarterback Ara Rauls and linebacker Jordan Rogers gone, La Vega coach Don Hyde has considerable rebuilding to do.

But the Pirates’ defense should be powerful again with linebackers Marcus Cobb and Darion White and cornerback Jesse Majors-Sterling returning. Joining them will be safety Daylon Proctor and defensive linemen Javion Cooper and Keywan Ross.

La Vega’s running game will likely be by committee with D’Eddrick Brawley, Naje Drakes, Nick Rice and freshman Bryson Roland expected to see time.

Nick Sanders, Robert Prescott and Brandon Allen are battling at quarterback. Hyde is optimistic that an offensive line featuring veteran center Ivan Martinez, guards Ja’Quan Walton and Jaylen Johnson and tackles Devin Smith and Eythan Thompson will develop into a force up front.

“Once they understand the scheme and their roles, they’ll be fine,” Hyde said. “It’s just a matter of them jelling and working together.”

Schedule

8/27 Katy Jordan 7:30 p.m.

9/3 at Connally 7:30 p.m.

9/10 at Austin LBJ 7:30 p.m.

9/17 Argyle 7:30 p.m.

9/25 at CC Miller 2:30 p.m.

10/8 Stephenville* 7:30 p.m.

10/15 at Brownwood* 7:30 p.m.

10/22 Midlothian Heritage* 7:30 p.m.

10/29 Alvarado* 7:30 p.m.

11/5 at Waxahachie Life* 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. I PREDICTIONS

Team (enrollment) 2020 ’19 ’18 ’17 ‘16

1. La Vega (915) 9-3 (4-1) 14-2 14-2 14-1 13-1

2. Stephenville (1,061) 6-6 (3-2) 6-5 7-4 12-3 3-8

3. Midlothian Heritage (1,039) 9-3 (4-0) 9-5 11-2 12-1 11-2

4. Brownwood (973) 4-6 (2-2) 11-2 4-6 6-5 6-4

5. Alvarado (1,110) 2-8 (0-5) 9-5 5-6 3-8 9-3

6. Waxahachie Life (944) 2-7 (1-4) 7-4 5-5 5-6 2-9

District Bests

QB: Kaden Brown, Midlothian Heritage

RB: D’Eddrick Brawley, La Vega

WR: Coy Eakin, Stephenville

Line: Logan Davis, Stephenville

Defense: LB Darion White, La Vega

