District 5-4A Div. I: La Vega

After Midlothian Heritage won District 5-4A Division I last season, La Vega wants to take the title back.

But everybody understands it’s much more than a two-team race.

Traditional powers Stephenville and Brownwood are always looming, and they both return more starters than La Vega and Heritage.

The Pirates return just three starters on each side of the ball, so they’ll be relying on some less experienced players to step up.

Heritage is similarly inexperienced with three offensive and four defensive starters returning.

“Our district is pretty talented,” said La Vega coach Don Hyde. “You’re playing perennial powers Stephenville and Brownwood. Midlothian Heritage has done a fabulous job under Coach (Lee) Wiginton. Alvarado does a great job with Coach (Jeff) Dixon. Midlothian Life has an enormous upside talent-wise.”

La Vega Pirates

2020: 9-3 (4-1), reached regional round

Head coach: Don Hyde (fourth season: 37-7)

Returning starters (O/D): 3/3

All-time: 547-367-28 since 1931