District 5-4A Div. I preview: China Spring, La Vega

It's hard to imagine District 5-4A Division I getting tougher than it was last season, but that's a distinct possibility with two state champions occupying space in this small but loaded five-man league.

Not only is Stephenville back from a 16-0 state championship season, China Spring is moving up after winning the Class 4A Division II state title with an identical 16-0 mark.

Though traditional power Brownwood moved out west to District 2-4A, La Vega is back after a regional semifinals appearance. Alvarado and Waxahachie Life round out the district.

Stephenville appears to be the favorite since it returns six starters on each side of the ball and features one of the best quarterbacks in the state in Ryder Lambert, who threw for 4,275 yards and 52 touchdowns and rushed for 831 yards and 11 scores last season.

The Yellow Jackets also return a pair of explosive running backs in Julian Iribarren and Tate Maruska while defensive end Jack Barkley leads the defense after collecting 10 sacks last season.

With Brian Bell joining Baylor's coaching staff, outside linebackers coach Tyler Beatty was promoted to China Spring's head coach. The Cougars will again be strong defensively as seven starters return, and running back Kyle Barton and wide receiver Tre Hafford will be two of the most dynamic offensive players in the district.

Bu it's never wise to count out La Vega, which won state titles in 2015 and 2018.

"I told our kids the other day, we’ve got two defending state champions in our district in Stephenville and China Spring," said La Vega coach Don Hyde. "They’ve done forgot about you guys. They forgot about La Vega. We ain’t done nothing. Right now, all the respect — and, deservedly, the respect — goes to Stephenville and China Spring. How do you get that back? You earn it."

China Spring Cougars

2021: 16-0 (5-0), won Class 4A Division II state championship

Head coach: Tyler Beatty (first season)

Returning starters (O/D): 5/7

All-time: 410-315-7 since 1954

Playoffs: 45-30 in 32 trips, last in 2021

State titles: 2 (1978, 2021)

Outlook: Former China Spring linebackers coach Tyler Beatty takes over as the Cougars' head coach after Brian Bell joined Baylor's staff. Bell is a tough act to follow, but Beatty has enough returning talent and up-and-coming players to follow up last year's Class 4A Division II state championship with another successful season.

The offense will be built around highly productive running back Kyle Barton, a dual threat who rushed for 1,175 yards and 16 touchdowns and added 474 yards receiving and four scores in 2021.

Wide receiver Tre Hafford is another major offensive threat who made 38 catches for 636 yards and 11 scores while Colby Hale is the most experienced offensive lineman. Tristan Exline is another talented receiver who should be a major target for new quarterback Cash McCollum, a junior transfer from Wimberley.

"Cash is super intelligent and is 6-3 and can run and throw, and really sees downfield," Beatty said. "The kids like him and he gets along with everybody. His dad (China Spring offensive line coach Michael McCollum) has really assisted him."

China Spring's defense could be the strength of the team as 270-pound Greg Salazar is a force up front after making 97 tackles last season. He's joined on the line by Caden Exline and Jaylen Trotter.

Tristan Exline is the leader of the linebacking corps as he amassed 87 tackles and two interceptions last year, and Jacob Mott is another talented linebacker-safety. Hafford is as valuable in the secondary as he is in the offensive backfield after finishing with six interceptions last season.

"We're still sorting things out with positional changes," Beatty said. "Some guys will be in different positions. We have some new kids coming out that will supplement the returning guys."

Schedule

8/26 Lorena 7:30 p.m.

9/2 at Melissa 7:30 p.m.

9/9 Mexia 7:30 p.m.

9/16 at Connally 7:30 p.m.

9/23 at Dallas Parish Episcopal 7:30 p.m.

9/30 SA Cornerstone 7:30 p.m.

10/7 Alvarado* 7:30 p.m.

10/14 at La Vega* 7:30 p.m.

10/21 Stephenville* 7:30 p.m.

10/28 at Waxahachie Life* 7:30 p.m.

La Vega Pirates

2021: 9-4 (4-1), reached regional semifinals

Head coach: Don Hyde (fifth season: 46-11)

Returning starters (O/D): 8/3

All-time: 556-371-28 since 1931

Playoffs: 61-33 in 36 trips, last in 2021

State titles: 2 (2015, 2018)

Outlook: For a lot of programs, playing 13 games and advancing to the regional semifinals might constitute a historic season for the record books. But when you’ve won two state titles as recently as La Vega has, it tends to leave the Pirates wanting more.

“Ain’t nothing changed,” quarterback Robert Prescott said. “I’m not going to lie and say we’re not worried about it, but we’ve still got a chip on our shoulder. We’re going to take it back. We’re going to earn our respect back. Our goal is Week 16. We’re going to go after it.”

The Pirates will again look to keep RB Bryson Roland well-fed. As a freshman last year, Roland scooted for 1,539 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns while winning Super Centex Newcomer of the Year honors. He’ll benefit from an established offensive line that welcomes four starters back, including left tackle Lorenzo Gonzalez (6-3, 330). TE Bryson Williams (6-5, 245) will also be counted on as both a blocker and receiver, as he “can move a little bit,” head coach Don Hyde said.

Of his blockers, Roland said, "I love those guys."

Prescott should continue to make strides as the signal-caller as he enters his second year as a starter.

Defensively, Jasen Brown (6-0, 190) shifts from outside linebacker to the middle, as he excels going sideline to sideline. The defensive line has potential but is untested, while the secondary boasts several shut-down cover men in the likes of Nathaniel Washington, Tye Evans and Mecca Walker.

Schedule

8/26 Kennedale 7:30 p.m.

9/2 Connally 7:30 p.m.

9/9 at Midlothian Heritage 7 p.m.

9/16 at Lorena 7:30 p.m.

9/23 Dallas Roosevelt 7:30 p.m.

9/30 at Yoakum 7 p.m.

10/7 at Waxahachie Life* 7:30 p.m.

10/14 China Spring* 7:30 p.m.

10/21 at Alvarado* 7:30 p.m.