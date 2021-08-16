District 5-4A Div. II preview: Hillsboro

Averaging nine wins over the last four seasons, Glen Rose is accustomed to the favorite’s role in District 5-4A Division II.

With quarterback Hudson White and defensive lineman Max Hood returning, the Tigers should put another strong team on the field.

“When they roll up on the bus, you know what you’re facing,” said Hillsboro coach Stephen Almuete. “Their numbers and the coaching staff have been there quite a while and have established a good culture. You know they’re going to show up and play hard and be well coached.”

But that doesn’t mean schools like Hillsboro and Godley are ready to crown Glen Rose champion again.

Godley is coming off a playoff season while Hillsboro expects to improve on last year’s 4-6 record that included a bi-district appearance. Almuete takes over as head coach for the Eagles after spending the last two seasons as defensive coordinator under Steve Hale.

Hillsboro Eagles

Head coach: Stephen Almuete (first year)

2020 record: 4-6 (1-3), reached bi-district round

Returning starters (O/D): 7/7