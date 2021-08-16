District 5-4A Div. II preview: Hillsboro

Averaging nine wins over the last four seasons, Glen Rose is accustomed to the favorite’s role in District 5-4A Division II.
With quarterback Hudson White and defensive lineman Max Hood returning, the Tigers should put another strong team on the field.
“When they roll up on the bus, you know what you’re facing,” said Hillsboro coach Stephen Almuete. “Their numbers and the coaching staff have been there quite a while and have established a good culture. You know they’re going to show up and play hard and be well coached.”
But that doesn’t mean schools like Hillsboro and Godley are ready to crown Glen Rose champion again.
Godley is coming off a playoff season while Hillsboro expects to improve on last year’s 4-6 record that included a bi-district appearance. Almuete takes over as head coach for the Eagles after spending the last two seasons as defensive coordinator under Steve Hale.
Hillsboro Eagles
Head coach: Stephen Almuete (first year)
2020 record: 4-6 (1-3), reached bi-district round
Returning starters (O/D): 7/7
All-time: 427-578-29 since 1910
Playoffs: 6-20 in 20 trips, most recently 2020
State titles: None
Outlook: With veteran Hillsboro coach Steve Hale stepping down, former defensive coordinator Stephen Almuete hopes to build off last year’s bi-district playoff season in his first season as head coach.
Almuete has reasons to be optimistic with quarterback Austin Cook back after starting half of last season. His top targets will likely be wide receivers Francisco Montoya and DeAundre Sanders and tight end Anthony Gutierrez.
“Austin is a big ol’ kid at 6-2 and 215 who’s a dual-threat guy,” Almuete said. “Most of our returning starters are skill kids that have played the last two years. Our offensive line will be fairly young.”
Trent Tidwell will anchor the offensive line while Jacob Montoya is expected to be the Eagles’ top running back. Both Montoyas will start in the secondary while Ricardo Martinez will head the linebacking corps.
Schedule
8/27 at McGregor 7:30 p.m.
9/3 at Krum 7:30 p.m.