District 5-5A Div. II preview: University
University high school football

University will be challenged in both nondistrict and District 5-5A competition, as the latter features some of the top teams in the state, including powerhouse Aledo.

 Jose Yau, Staff photo

With defending Class 5A Division II state champion Aledo leading the way, District 5-5A D-II is loaded with big names.

Aledo utility back Jojo Earle, who committed to LSU as a wide receiver in April, would be the brightest star in the district if it weren’t for a former NFL quarterback roaming the sidelines elsewhere. Burleson is coached by Jon Kitna, who started at QB for a combined 124 games for the Seahawks, Bengals, Lions and Cowboys. Kitna’s son Jalen Kitna, the Elks’ senior QB, committed to Florida in May. Beyond individual standouts, 5-5A D-II includes multiple programs that have made deep playoff runs in recent years. Everman in particular is a two-time state champion that made it to the regional final as recently as 2015.

University will be attempting to continue its trend of increasing its win totals in each of the last two seasons.

District 5-5A Div. II Predictions

Team (enrollment) 2019 ’18 ’17 ’16 ’15

1. Aledo (1,859) 15-1 16-0 15-1 16-0 13-2

2. Mansfield Timberview (1,914) 6-5 7-6 3-7 6-5 5-6

3. Everman (1,789) 4-7 5-6 6-4 6-4 9-5

4. Burleson (1,731) 6-4 6-4 9-2 3-7 8-4

5. Cleburne (1,916) 5-5 5-5 0-10 7-4 3-7

6. University (1,774) 4-6 3-7 0-10 0-10 0-10

7. Joshua (1,573) 1-9 2-8 4-6 1-9 1-9

8. Arlington Seguin (1,684) 1-9 0-10 3-7 8-3 5-5

District Bests

QB: Jalen Kitna, Burleson

RB: Juan Davis, Everman

WR: Jojo Earle, Aledo

Line: OL/DL Felipe Gonzalez, University

Defense: S Bryan Allen, Aledo

University Trojans

2019: 4-6 (2-6)

Head coach: Rodney Smith (fourth season: 7-23)

Returning starters (O/D): 3/2

All-time: 270-437-19 since 1949

Playoffs: 9-9-1 in 10 trips, most recently in 2009

State titles: None

Outlook: With only five starters returning, the Trojans will need a lot of younger players to come through to reach the playoffs.

University will count on Joseph Carpenter to head the running game while wide receivers Jaylon Marshall and Kwame Cooper will be important in the passing game. Junior Demarion Chambers is the Trojans’ most experienced quarterback.

Leading the defense will be outside linebacker Gerard Price while senior Felipe Gonzalez will key both the offensive and defensive lines.

Schedule

9/24 A&M Consolidated 7 p.m.

10/2 Granbury 7 p.m.

10/9 at Bryan Rudder 7:30 p.m.

10/16 at Aledo* 7 p.m.

10/23 at Arlington Seguin* 7 p.m.

10/30 Everman* (at Wilemon Field, Arlington) 7 p.m.

11/6 TBD*

11/13 TBD*

11/27 TBD*

12/4 TBD*

