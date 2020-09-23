District 5-5A Div. II preview: University

With defending Class 5A Division II state champion Aledo leading the way, District 5-5A D-II is loaded with big names.
Aledo utility back Jojo Earle, who committed to LSU as a wide receiver in April, would be the brightest star in the district if it weren’t for a former NFL quarterback roaming the sidelines elsewhere. Burleson is coached by Jon Kitna, who started at QB for a combined 124 games for the Seahawks, Bengals, Lions and Cowboys. Kitna’s son Jalen Kitna, the Elks’ senior QB, committed to Florida in May. Beyond individual standouts, 5-5A D-II includes multiple programs that have made deep playoff runs in recent years. Everman in particular is a two-time state champion that made it to the regional final as recently as 2015.
University will be attempting to continue its trend of increasing its win totals in each of the last two seasons.
District 5-5A Div. II Predictions
Team (enrollment) 2019 ’18 ’17 ’16 ’15
1. Aledo (1,859) 15-1 16-0 15-1 16-0 13-2
2. Mansfield Timberview (1,914) 6-5 7-6 3-7 6-5 5-6
3. Everman (1,789) 4-7 5-6 6-4 6-4 9-5
4. Burleson (1,731) 6-4 6-4 9-2 3-7 8-4
5. Cleburne (1,916) 5-5 5-5 0-10 7-4 3-7
6. University (1,774) 4-6 3-7 0-10 0-10 0-10
7. Joshua (1,573) 1-9 2-8 4-6 1-9 1-9
8. Arlington Seguin (1,684) 1-9 0-10 3-7 8-3 5-5
District Bests
QB: Jalen Kitna, Burleson
RB: Juan Davis, Everman
WR: Jojo Earle, Aledo
Line: OL/DL Felipe Gonzalez, University
Defense: S Bryan Allen, Aledo
University Trojans
2019: 4-6 (2-6)
Head coach: Rodney Smith (fourth season: 7-23)
Returning starters (O/D): 3/2
All-time: 270-437-19 since 1949
Playoffs: 9-9-1 in 10 trips, most recently in 2009
State titles: None
Outlook: With only five starters returning, the Trojans will need a lot of younger players to come through to reach the playoffs.
University will count on Joseph Carpenter to head the running game while wide receivers Jaylon Marshall and Kwame Cooper will be important in the passing game. Junior Demarion Chambers is the Trojans’ most experienced quarterback.
Leading the defense will be outside linebacker Gerard Price while senior Felipe Gonzalez will key both the offensive and defensive lines.
Schedule
9/24 A&M Consolidated 7 p.m.
10/2 Granbury 7 p.m.
10/9 at Bryan Rudder 7:30 p.m.
10/16 at Aledo* 7 p.m.
10/23 at Arlington Seguin* 7 p.m.
10/30 Everman* (at Wilemon Field, Arlington) 7 p.m.
11/6 TBD*
11/13 TBD*
11/27 TBD*
12/4 TBD*
