District 5-5A Div. II preview: University

Aledo utility back Jojo Earle, who committed to LSU as a wide receiver in April, would be the brightest star in the district if it weren’t for a former NFL quarterback roaming the sidelines elsewhere. Burleson is coached by Jon Kitna, who started at QB for a combined 124 games for the Seahawks, Bengals, Lions and Cowboys. Kitna’s son Jalen Kitna, the Elks’ senior QB, committed to Florida in May. Beyond individual standouts, 5-5A D-II includes multiple programs that have made deep playoff runs in recent years. Everman in particular is a two-time state champion that made it to the regional final as recently as 2015.