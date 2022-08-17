District 7-2A Division I preview: Axtell, Itasca

After four successful seasons at Italy, Craig Horn took over an Axtell program that’s won just four games in the last three years.

It was a surprising move to some, but the Longhorns aren’t bereft of talent and are looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time in four years.

“I know we can flip it and turn it around or I wouldn’t have come,” Horn said. “My objective is to make them a winner.”

Horn’s old school is the obvious District 7-2A Division I favorite. Now coached by Lee Wilkins, the Gladiators return six offensive and seven defensive starters from last year’s 10-3 squad.

Rio Vista is poised for a good season with quarterback Taylor Pritchett leading the way. Though Itasca is coming off a 1-9 season, former Marlin offensive coordinator Ricky Torres is building a potentially explosive attack that could make the district race much more interesting.

“I know Italy lost some players, but good schools are going to reload,” Torres said. “But I’d be selling ourselves short if I didn’t say we could be in this thing.”

Axtell Longhorns

2021: 2-8 (0-5)

Head coach: Craig Horn (first season; 133-45 in 15 seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 6/4

All-time: 335-385-17 since 1947

Playoffs: 6-12 in 12 trips, last in 2018

State titles: None

Outlook: Seeking its first playoff trip since 2018, Axtell has some veterans to build around as Craig Horn tries to revive the program.

Quarterback Kelby Hollingsworth brings experience and a good arm to the table. Tyson Michel and Coldyn Horn head the running game, and wide receiver Chris Gacayan will be a factor in the passing game.

Axtell’s defense is in good hands with linebacker Jordan Davis and linemen Jordan Ketcher, Kevin Tatum and Tanner McAnnich.

“We’ve got great kids and a supportive administration,” Horn said. “I’m 46 and I was looking for a good place to work with good people. All those were factors.”

Schedule

8/26 Moody 7:30 p.m.

9/2 at Bartlett 7:30 p.m.

9/9 Dawson 7:30 p.m.

9/16 Hubbard 7:30 p.m.

9/23 at Cayuga* 7 p.m.

9/30 Kerens* 7 p.m.

10/7 at Rio Vista* 7 p.m.

10/14 Italy* 7 p.m.

10/28 Malakoff Cross Roads* 7 p.m.

11/4 at Itasca* 7 p.m.

Itasca Wampus Cats

2021: 1-9 (0-6)

Head coach: Ricky Torres (first season)

Returning starters (O/D): 8/9

All-time: 444-513-34 since 1910

Playoffs: 6-12 in 14 trips, last in 2009

State titles: None

Outlook: Ricky Torres was the architect of Marlin’s dynamic offense last season, and now he’s trying to make the Wampus Cats’ attack a force in his first head coaching job.

Torres brought former Baylor receiver Tevin Reese on board as offensive coordinator to install some of former Bears coach Art Briles’ ideas.

“Tevin and I are meshing our ideas,” Torres said. “We’ve got some athletic kids who can stretch the field and run the ball. We’re going to be explosive and fast.”

The Wampus Cats had difficulty platooning players in the past since their numbers were down, but Torres believes they’ve got enough on board to allow most players to focus on one side of the ball.

Willie Jackson is a dual-threat quarterback while David Torres and Gavin Sewell will handle much of the running game. Kayd Lightsey has the potential to be an outstanding receiver and his defensive skills will be needed at rover.

Braylon Stafford will be the leader of the offensive line while Brayden Cole should be a force on the defensive line. Alex Andrade’s defensive skills will be important at linebacker.

Schedule

8/26 Meridian 7:30 p.m.

9/2 at Hubbard 7 p.m.

9/9 at Frost 7:30 p.m.

9/16 Bartlett 7:30 p.m.

9/23 at Kerens* 7 p.m.

10/7 at Italy* 7 p.m.

10/14 Cayuga* 7 p.m.

10/21 at Malakoff Cross Roads* 7 p.m.

10/28 Rio Vista* 7 p.m.