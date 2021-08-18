District 7-2A Division I preview: Bosqueville, Crawford, Valley Mills, Itasca, Hamilton

Playoffs: 6-12 in 14 trips, last in 2009

State titles: None

Outlook: The COVID-19 season was a rough one for the Wampus Cats who had several players opt out before practice began and they only made it through eight games.

The one thing the lack of numbers created was a chance for younger players to get on the field and now Itasca has eight starters returning on both sides. The Wampus Cats have a good core led by LB/RBs Kayd Lightsey and Gavin Sewell, who Kerbow said are the foundation of the football team. They have some quality blockers in offensive linemen Sammy Huerta, Juan Hernandez and Kaden Cordell.

However, overall numbers in the Itasca program are thin at around 35. The Wampus Cats will have as many freshmen (five) on the varsity roster as seniors and they need the entire JV to stay healthy in order to have enough players to compete.

Even so, Kerbow said the lack of football for part of the fall in 2020 reiterated how valued the program is in the school and community. “You can tell it became more important to people because our participation is going up,” he said.

