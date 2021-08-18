District 7-2A Division I preview: Bosqueville, Crawford, Valley Mills, Itasca, Hamilton

The colloquial term for a Texas high school football district is a loop. So, does that make a regional final rematch between a pair of district powers a loop-de-loop?
Last year, rivals Crawford and Bosqueville made that wild, circling route back to one another’s personal space. So much for social distancing, right? After the Pirates defeated the Bulldogs, 27-20, in a classic confrontation in the district season, Bosqueville wanted another crack. And the Bulldogs got one, as both they and Crawford stacked together three impressive playoff wins together to set up the rematch.
This time, Crawford built up a head of steam and Bosqueville couldn’t recover, as the Pirates tallied a 48-0 win to move on to the regional final.
Once again, the road to the District 7-2A Div. I title should roll through downtown Crawford, America. And the Bulldogs figure to be nipping right at the Pirates’ heels again. But, overall, the district should be more competitive, coaches say.
“For the most part, everyone was fairly young last year,” Crawford coach Greg Jacobs said. “I think Tolar’s got a really good football team, I see them making a jump. Bosqueville should continue to play well, and I think Hamilton and Rio Vista will be much-improved and tougher. … You’re going to have to bring your ‘A’ game in district.”
Bosqueville’s Clint Zander agreed.
“I definitely believe the district’s going to be more competitive top to bottom,” Zander said.
Crawford Pirates
2020: 13-2 (5-1), reached state semifinals
Head coach: Greg Jacobs (second season: 13-2)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/6
All-time: 625-255-28 since 1927
Playoffs: 63-38-3 in 43 trips, last in 2020
State titles: 1 (2004)
Outlook: Greg Jacobs busted with pride over how his Pirates navigated a tough 2020 season to reach the state semifinals. Now they’ll try to do it all over again.
“The biggest thing that comes into play is team chemistry,” Jacobs said. “We have the potential to be a good football team again, but we’ve got a lot of young kids coming up, so it depends on the makeup of the team. That interaction is vital.”
One unexpected bit of adversity the Pirates will have to overcome is the loss of DB/TE Ty Williams, who won’t play his senior season due to a health issue. Williams won district defensive MVP honors a year ago. He’ll stick around the team as a student assistant coach. “The guys think a lot of him, and I think they’ll play extra hard for him,” Jacobs said.
Several playmakers remain, however, including RB/DB/P Breck Chambers. The junior rushed for nearly 1,100 yards in 2020 to go with 21 tackles and three interceptions defensively, plus a 40-yard punting average. QB/DB Luke Torbert filled the slot receiver spot last year but slides over to quarterback following the graduation of Tanner Merenda. Jacobs sees Torbert as the vocal leader of the offense, while junior LB Camron Walker (119 tackles) should fill that capacity on the defensive side.
Schedule
8/27 Goldthwaite 7:30 p.m.
9/3 at Bruceville-Eddy 7:30 p.m.
9/10 Axtell 7:30 p.m.
9/17 at Holland 7:30 p.m.
10/1 at Tolar* 7 p.m.
10/8 Hamilton* 7 p.m.
10/15 at Rio Vista* 7 p.m.
10/22 Bosqueville* 7 p.m.
10/29 at Itasca* 7 p.m.
11/5 Valley Mills* 7 p.m.
Bosqueville Bulldogs
2020: 9-4 (5-1), reached regional final
Head coach: Clint Zander (14th season: 100-57)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/6
All-time: 177-177-1 since 1989
Playoffs: 19-17 in 17 trips, last in 2020
State titles: None
Outlook: The Bulldogs traveled four rounds deep in the playoffs in 2020 before running into a Crawford-constructed roadblock. At least the returners know the way back.
“It’s something we can build off from last year,” Bosqueville coach Clint Zander said. “A lot of our core group is the same as it was last year. It’s just a matter of plugging in some pieces around them.”
New players are stepping into the quarterback and lead running back positions, but Zander is excited about their potential. Look for Justin Moore to open up as the starting QB, though junior Newt Schornack could end up getting some snaps there when he isn’t playing receiver. They’ll try to get the ball into the hands of playmakers like WR/DB John Youens and WR/DB Jayce Powers. Youens established himself as one of the stingiest safeties in Central Texas in 2020, making 10 interceptions.
The Bulldogs are thin on depth on the offensive and defensive lines, but if OL/DL Jagger Summa can stay healthy, that’ll be key, as he’s the anchor.
Several of Bosqueville’s starters filled key roles on the school’s state tournament baseball team from the spring, so deep playoff runs and keys to winning aren’t foreign concepts.
“They know how to win and know what it’s like to get to that state tournament. Hopefully we can build on some of that experience, too,” Zander said.
Schedule
8/27 at Clifton 7:30 p.m.
9/3 Holland 7:30 p.m.
9/10 at Palmer 7:30 p.m.
9/17 at Riesel 7:30 p.m.
9/24 Rio Vista* 7 p.m.
10/8 at Itasca* 7 p.m.
10/15 Valley Mills* 7 p.m.
10/22 at Crawford* 7 p.m.
10/29 Tolar* 7 p.m.
11/5 at Hamilton* 7 p.m.
Itasca Wampus Cats
2020: 1-7 (0-6)
Head coach: Jim Kerbow (third season: 4-14 )
Returning starters (O/D): 8/8
All-time: 443-504-34 since 1910
Playoffs: 6-12 in 14 trips, last in 2009
State titles: None
Outlook: The COVID-19 season was a rough one for the Wampus Cats who had several players opt out before practice began and they only made it through eight games.
The one thing the lack of numbers created was a chance for younger players to get on the field and now Itasca has eight starters returning on both sides. The Wampus Cats have a good core led by LB/RBs Kayd Lightsey and Gavin Sewell, who Kerbow said are the foundation of the football team. They have some quality blockers in offensive linemen Sammy Huerta, Juan Hernandez and Kaden Cordell.
However, overall numbers in the Itasca program are thin at around 35. The Wampus Cats will have as many freshmen (five) on the varsity roster as seniors and they need the entire JV to stay healthy in order to have enough players to compete.
Even so, Kerbow said the lack of football for part of the fall in 2020 reiterated how valued the program is in the school and community. “You can tell it became more important to people because our participation is going up,” he said.
Schedule
8/27 at Wortham 7:30 p.m.
9/3 Hubbard 7:30 p.m.
9/10 Santo 7 p.m.
9/17 at Bartlett 7 p.m.
9/24 Hamilton* 7 p.m.
10/1 at Rio Vista* 7 p.m.
10/8 Bosqueville* 7 p.m.
10/22 at Valley Mills* 7 p.m.
10/29 Crawford* 7 p.m.
11/5 at Tolar* 7 p.m.
Valley Mills Eagles
2020: 4-6 (2-4)
Head coach: Bob Featherston (first season)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/4
All-time: 508-388-33 since 1920
Playoffs: 26-22-1 in 28 trips, last in 2019
State titles: None
Outlook: Featherston took over in May and said his top priority over the summer was to get the players in the weight room and focus on getting stronger.
When preseason practice began, the new coaching staff set about installing an even-front defense. Featherston said Valley Mills will continue to go with a spread look on offense, although he wants to do it with a more up-tempo pace.
Valley Mills senior Braydon Richardson will get the first crack at running the offense at the QB spot, while sophomore Elandis Taylor is looking like a quality backup option. Richardson has a good group of receivers, led by baseball and track standout Cooper Ewing. Other candidates to make plays in the passing game include Josh Garcia and Kaleb Kuligowski.
Featherston’s defensive coordinator is former Marlin head coach David Haynes Jr. Haynes’ son Trey Haynes had a productive freshman season for the Bulldogs in 2020 and figures to make an impact for Valley Mills at linebacker. Featherston said several members of the sophomore class have a chance to shine for the Eagles defense.
Schedule
8/27 at Milano 7:30 p.m.
9/3 at Santo 7 p.m.
9/10 Marlin 7:30 p.m.
9/17 Hubbard 7:30 p.m.
9/24 Tolar* 7 p.m.
10/1 at Hamilton* 7 p.m.
10/8 Rio Vista* 7 p.m.
10/15 at Bosqueville* 7 p.m.
10/22 Itasca* 7 p.m.
11/5 at Crawford* 7 p.m.
Hamilton Bulldogs
2020: 4-6 (2-4)
Head coach: Casey Jones (fourth season: 15-17)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/6
All-time: 443-484-31 since 1915
Playoffs: 9-15 in 15 trips, last in 2019
State titles: None
Outlook: Part of Jones’ strategy at Hamilton seems to be to keep the team cloaked in mystery, at least to outsiders. And since Hamilton is situated more than 60 miles away from any city with a daily newspaper or TV station, that’s pretty doable.
And yet the Bulldogs have at least a couple of players whose highlights can be seen on the internet, including WR Keegan Votaw, who has shown the ability to make plays on the edge.
Hamilton leaned on the athleticism of senior quarterback Colby Bailey last season. The most likely candidate to replace him this fall is junior Bryson Tarpley, a standout in baseball this past spring.
Hamilton rolled over Moody and Hico in two of its first three games in 2020, but the Bulldogs couldn’t sustain that momentum and finished the season on a four-game losing streak. Hamilton will need better consistency to get back in the playoffs this season.
Schedule
8/27 at Moody 7 p.m.
9/3 Riesel 7 p.m.
9/10 at Hico 7 p.m.
9/17 Bangs 7 p.m.
9/24 at Itasca* 7 p.m.
10/1 Valley Mills* 7 p.m.
10/8 at Crawford* 7 p.m.
10/15 Tolar* 7 p.m.
10/29 at Rio Vista* 7 p.m.
11/5 Bosqueville* 7 p.m.
