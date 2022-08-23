District 7-3A Div. I preview: West, Whitney

For just the second time in seven years Grandview was unable to make it past the area round of playoffs. Nevertheless, the Zebras remain a perennial favorite around the state entering this season, bringing back a veteran defense and a two-way superstar in wide receiver/defensive back Kason English.

But the Zebras will have a huge obstacle in the boys from The Comma. After setting a new record with 13 wins in 2021 and reaching the regional semifinals for just the third time in school history, the West Trojans have their eyes set on returning to the playoffs. In a nine-team district, however, head coach David Woodard knows it’s important to be prepared early in the season.

“It’s a league that’s got some really good teams in,” Woodard said. “Grandview’s had a lot of success recently and Whitney’s got a new coach and a new flavor over there, same thing with Maypearl and some of these other schools. It’s a challenging district. It’s tough. There’s some really good teams and a lot of good coaches. It boils down to us just getting prepared to get it started as early as we can.”

Under new direction, Whitney and Maypearl will look to rattle up the district with a lot of young talent and skill. The Panthers will at least have some leadership returning to the trenches with four starters back in the offensive line, but they did take heavy losses in the secondary.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats will look to build experience quickly after graduating most of their offensive firepower. But even though his team is young, first-year Wildcats head coach David Haynes Jr. feels Whitney can still contend with the likes of Grandview and West.

“Grandview and West, they've won, I want to say, the last five years they've each won two district championships,” Haynes said. “I believe that Whitney's won it maybe five years ago, and so we're just trying to be able to compete with the top dogs in the district. And we just want people to know that we'll come fight you and play hard every week.”

West Trojans

2021: 13-1 (6-0), reached regional final

Head coach: David Woodard (10th season: 68-38; 79-57 in 12 seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 6/3

All-time: 476-453-28 since 1920

Playoffs: 18-26-1 in 25 trips, last in 2021

State titles: None

Outlook: The Trojans will place some new faces in some spots, particularly in the defense, eager to make their mark.

West returns one of the best running backs in the state in TJ McCutcheon, who’s looking to lead the Trojans’ physical ground game and will be fronted by a physical offensive line headlined by OL/DT Cash Fuller.

Wide receiver/cornerback Easton Paxton will be one of West’s three defensive returners and will work to continue pestering opposing offenses after posting seven picks last season.

According to 10th-year head coach David Woodard, The Comma is ready for another push toward December.

“I think everybody's excited about it,” Woodard said. “We look to build off of what we did last year and contend for a district championship, make another deep playoff run. And so the kids are excited. They're working hard and we're looking forward to getting the season started this week.”

Schedule

8/26 at Godley 7 p.m.

9/2 Lorena 7:30 p.m.

9/16 Whitney* 7:30 p.m.

9/23 at Dallas Madison* 7:30 p.m. at Wilmer-Hutchins

9/30 Dallas Life Oak Cliff* 7:30 p.m.

10/7 at Dallas A+ Academy* 7:30 p.m.

10/14 Maypearl* 7:30 p.m.

10/21 at Grandview* 7:30 p.m.

10/28 Dallas Gateway Charter* 7:30 p.m.

11/4 at Dallas Inspired Vision* 7:30 p.m. at Founders Stadium

Whitney Wildcats

2021: 6-6 (4-2), reached area round

Head coach: David Haynes Jr. (first season; 6-13 in two seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 5/3

All-time: 348-480-28 since 1921

Playoffs: 14-13 in 13 trips, last in 2021

State titles: None

Outlook: Whitney will be relying on a junior-heavy class this season without much varsity experience, but nevertheless first-year coach David Haynes Jr. is eager to get going.

“I'm excited about the team. We're very young,” Haynes Jr. said. “Our starting quarterback is a sophomore, so one of my biggest deals is we’re not very experienced. This Friday night will be a lot of our kids’ first time playing varsity football.”

As one of the few seniors on the offense, Haynes noted the Wildcats will rely a lot on center lineman Canyon Massengale in terms of leadership. Defensively, Whitney will have linebacker Teagan Winkler (70 tackles) and defensive tackle Tristan Shelton (41 tackles, 10 sacks) to take charge.

The Wildcats also welcome junior LB David Haynes III, the coach's son and a 2021 Super Centex performer at Valley Mills, who brings two years of varsity experience to the field.

Schedule

8/26 at Troy 7:30 p.m.

9/2 Hillsboro 7:30 p.m.

9/9 Dallas Inspired Vision* 7:30 p.m.

9/16 at West* 7:30 p.m.

9/30 Dallas Madison* 7:30 p.m.

10/7 at Dallas Life Oak Cliff* 7:30 p.m.

10/14 Dallas A+ Academy* 7:30 p.m.

10/21 at Maypearl* 7:30 p.m.

10/28 Grandview* 7:30 p.m.