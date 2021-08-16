District 7-3A Div. I preview: West, Whitney

Capturing two state championships in the last three years, Grandview will once again be the District 7-3A Division I favorite.

The Zebras were denied a third straight state title last year, but still won 11 games.

Though they lost quarterback Dane Jentsch from the 2020 team, the Zebras return a 1,400-yard rusher in Gavin Leftwich and an outstanding two-way player in wide receiver-defensive back Aaron Jett.

“I told everybody that it’s Grandview until somebody takes it from them,” said West coach David Woodard. “Those guys have won two of the last three state championships and have won the district title. I think this (West) group has a goal that we’re looking to see that we can be that team, and hopefully we can stay healthy and give ourselves a chance.”

Coming off a 9-3 season, a veteran West squad appears to be Grandview’s biggest challenger. Whitney, Dallas Madison and Maypearl also hope to be in the mix.

“Grandview has to start out as the favorite, but I think West is primed and ready," said Whitney coach Mark Byrd. “I think the number three through five spots are up for grabs between us, Maypearl and Dallas Madison.”

West Trojans