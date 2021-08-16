District 7-3A Div. I preview: West, Whitney

Capturing two state championships in the last three years, Grandview will once again be the District 7-3A Division I favorite.
The Zebras were denied a third straight state title last year, but still won 11 games.
Though they lost quarterback Dane Jentsch from the 2020 team, the Zebras return a 1,400-yard rusher in Gavin Leftwich and an outstanding two-way player in wide receiver-defensive back Aaron Jett.
“I told everybody that it’s Grandview until somebody takes it from them,” said West coach David Woodard. “Those guys have won two of the last three state championships and have won the district title. I think this (West) group has a goal that we’re looking to see that we can be that team, and hopefully we can stay healthy and give ourselves a chance.”
Coming off a 9-3 season, a veteran West squad appears to be Grandview’s biggest challenger. Whitney, Dallas Madison and Maypearl also hope to be in the mix.
“Grandview has to start out as the favorite, but I think West is primed and ready," said Whitney coach Mark Byrd. “I think the number three through five spots are up for grabs between us, Maypearl and Dallas Madison.”
West Trojans
Head coach: David Woodard (ninth season: 55-37; 66-56 in 11 seasons overall)
2020 record: 9-3 (5-1), reached area playoffs
Returning starters (O/D): 6/8
All-time: 463-452-28 since 1920
Playoffs: 15-25-1 in 24 trips, most recently 2020
State titles: None
Outlook: Behind the running of Trey Janek and Lawson Kendrick, West put together a successful 9-3 season that ended with a loss to Mount Vernon in the second round of the state playoffs.
Despite the graduation of both backs, the Trojans don’t expect a dropoff. They’ve got a veteran offensive line and an experienced defense along with some backs ready to step into key roles.
TJ McCutcheon, Zane Harper and Joseph Pendleton expect to lead the running game while Gage Gordon, Zane Meinen and Gus Crane are battling at quarterback.
West’s offensive line should be one of the best in the district with Luke Wines, Cash Fuller, Brock Klander and Grant Sykora back as returning starters and Jaden Anderson ready to step in.
Defensive leaders will be linebackers McCutcheon and Gordon while free safety Wyatt Wolf will lead the secondary.
Schedule
8/27 Lexington 7:30 p.m.
9/3 at Tyler Grace Community 7 p.m.
9/10 Blooming Grove 7:30 p.m.
9/17 at Rogers 7:30 p.m.
9/24 at Dallas Life Oak Cliff* 7:30 p.m.
10/1 Dallas Madison* 7:30 p.m.
10/7 at Dallas A+ Academy* 7:30 p.m.
10/15 Whitney* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 at Grandview* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 Maypearl* 7:30 p.m.
Whitney Wildcats
Head coach: Mark Byrd (fourth season: 20-14; 91-79 in 16 seasons overall)
2020 record: 3-7 (2-4)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/5
All-time: 342-474-28 since 1921
Playoffs: 13-12 in 12 trips, most recently 2019
State titles: None
Outlook: Following a highly successful 11-2 season in 2019, Whitney fell to 3-7 last year after having to rebuild.
Now with a more experienced roster, the Wildcats are looking for a return to the playoffs behind veteran quarterback Garrett Peacock. The dual-threat standout passed for 1,644 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 539 yards and 12 scores last year.
Peacock has explosive talent surrounding him like wide receivers Jaxon Montgomery, Kolt Byrd and Kyler Cryns and running backs Dalton Wooten and Jordan Newton.
“We’re fortunate that we got a lot of skill kids back,” said Whitney coach Mark Byrd. “Our quarterback is a three-year starter. We hope we have better luck on the line this year. We were searching for people last year after we were hit hard by COVID.”
Whitney’s top offensive linemen are expected to be Canyon Massengale, Darren VanZandt and John Dublin, while Cash Hooten and Tristan Shelton will lead the defensive line. Both Newton and Mendoza are talented linebackers while Cryns and Marcus Wilson head a veteran secondary.
Schedule
8/27 Quinlan Ford 7 p.m.
9/3 at Robinson 7:30 p.m.
9/10 Rogers 7:30 p.m.