District 7-4A Div. II preview: Mexia

Stepping in as Mexia’s head coach, former Forney assistant Brady Bond inherited a squad short on experience.
But that doesn’t mean the Blackcats can’t battle for the District 7-4A Division II title.
Coming off a district championship, Mexia will try to repeat against top challengers Van and Bullard. Van features talented quarterback Jackson Rainey, who passed for 2,171 yards and 20 touchdowns last season.
“Van is going to be a good competitive team, and they’re well-coached,” Bond said. “But we’re the defending champions. Dave Campbell (magazine) picked Van. So hopefully we can prove somebody wrong. If we put in the work, we feel we can be competitive.”
Mexia Blackcats
Head coach: Brady Bond (first season)
2020 record: 6-5 (4-0), reached area playoffs
Returning starters (O/D): 3/4
All-time: 560-460-36 since 1910
Playoffs: 27-30-1 in 33 trips
State titles: 1 (1989)
Outlook: First-year coach Brady Bond will try to build on last year’s playoff season with a young team that features a strong defensive line.
Both Dontavious Daniels and Deandra Sandles are powerful forces up front.
“Defensive line will be a strong suit for us,” Bond said. “Dontavious is a two-time all-district player who will provide leadership for us. Deandra has a high motor and can fly all over the field.”
Sandles doubles as an explosive running back while Chris Bradley will be a go-to wide receiver. Nate Burns and Tray Betts are battling at quarterback.
The offensive line is led by Caden Grayson and Ivan Marquez.
Schedule
8/27 at Lake Belton 7:30 p.m.
9/3 Troy 7:30 p.m.
9/10 Navasota 7:30 p.m.
9/17 at Salado 7:30 p.m.
9/24 China Spring 7:30 p.m.
10/1 at Fairfield 7:30 p.m.
10/8 at Brownsboro* 7:30 p.m.
10/15 Van* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 at Bullard* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 Canton* 7:30 p.m.