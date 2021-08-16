District 7-4A Div. II preview: Mexia

Stepping in as Mexia’s head coach, former Forney assistant Brady Bond inherited a squad short on experience.

But that doesn’t mean the Blackcats can’t battle for the District 7-4A Division II title.

Coming off a district championship, Mexia will try to repeat against top challengers Van and Bullard. Van features talented quarterback Jackson Rainey, who passed for 2,171 yards and 20 touchdowns last season.

“Van is going to be a good competitive team, and they’re well-coached,” Bond said. “But we’re the defending champions. Dave Campbell (magazine) picked Van. So hopefully we can prove somebody wrong. If we put in the work, we feel we can be competitive.”

Mexia Blackcats

Head coach: Brady Bond (first season)

2020 record: 6-5 (4-0), reached area playoffs

Returning starters (O/D): 3/4

All-time: 560-460-36 since 1910

Playoffs: 27-30-1 in 33 trips

State titles: 1 (1989)