District 7-4A Div. II preview: Mexia

While a few Central Texas schools changed classes and divisions with the new realignment, Mexia made a subtle but significant shift to the northeast. The Blackcats are now paired with schools in the Tyler area instead of the vicinity of Waco.
It looks like it will be a competitive advantage for Mexia. Of the Blackcats’ new district foes, only Canton and Bullard made the playoffs in 2019 and Mexia defeated Bullard in bi-district. That’s a whole new world, considering the Blackcats had been scratching and clawing with Connally, Fair- field, Lorena and the like in Central Texas.
That’s the good news. The bad news is that whoever makes it out of this district will likely face a beast of East Texas in the first round of the playoffs. Dist. 8-4A Div. II includes Pleasant Grove, Gilmer and Pittsburg. The best path to the second round of the playoffs is almost always a district title, but that looks especially true in the 7-4A Div. II scenario.
District 7-4A Div. II Predictions
Team (enrollment) 2019 ’18 ’17 ’16 ’15
1. Mexia (529) 7-4 (5-1) 2-8 6-6 2-8 7-5
2. Van (745) 6-4 (2-3) 10-3 10-2 12-2 6-5
3. Bullard (769) 3-8 (2-2) 3-8 3-7 3-7 7-4
4. Canton (636) 2-9 (1-3) 2-7 6-5 7-4 6-6
5. Brownsboro (751) 2-8 (1-3) 3-8 5-6 2-8 5-6
District Bests
QB: Jackson Rainey, Van
RB: Jarrell Wiley, Mexia
WR: Javonta Thomas, Van
Line: James Abraham, Mexia
Defense: DE Konor McNeil, Mexia
Mexia Blackcats
2019: 7-4 (5-1), reached area round
Head coach: Triston Abron (first season)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/6
All-time: 554-455-36 since 1910
Playoffs: 26-29-1 in 32 trips, most recently 2019
State titles: 1 (1989)
Outlook: New coach Abron guided Omaha Paul Pewitt to a 14-win season and the Class 3A Division II state championship game last fall.
Now he takes over a Mexia program that refamiliarized itself with winning in 2019. The Blackcats played a challenging schedule and reached the area round of the playoffs.
“We are still pretty talented,” Abron said. “These gentlemen are very well equipped to lead us into a new season.”
Blackcats fans have to be salivating at the chance to see RB Jarrell Wiley tote the rock again this year. Wiley held his own in a district full of outstanding runners last season as he posted 1,700 rushing yards and 20 TDs. To make matters even better, Mexia returns three starters on the offensive line, led by James Abraham.
Abron likes what he sees from Wiley at linebacker too. That will make for a formidable LB group as Wiley combines with Tray Jones and JaBryan Busby.
Le’Marion Miller took the lead in the QB battle in early August, making him the top candidate to replace 2019 standout Jaden Proctor.
Schedule
8/28 Cameron Yoe 7:30 p.m.
9/4 at Troy 7:30 p.m.
9/11 at Navasota 7:30 p.m.
9/18 Salado 7:30 p.m.
9/25 at C. Spring 7:30 p.m.
10/9 Brownsboro* 7:30 p.m.
10/16 at Van* 7:30 p.m.
10/30 Bullard* 7:30 p.m.
11/6 at Canton* 7:30 p.m.
