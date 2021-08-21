District 8-2A Division I preview: Axtell, Dawson, Marlin

Following consecutive berths in the Class 2A Division I playoffs, Italy hopes to stay on a roll and win its third straight district title.
Leading a veteran team that returns 13 starters is dynamic Jaiden Barr, who rushed for 1,826 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2020. The Gladiators will build their defense around highly productive linebacker Gabe Martinez, who amassed 123 tackles.
“I think you have to say Italy is the favorite,” said first-year Marlin coach Ruben Torres. “Coach (Craig) Horn does a great job with that team. They’ve been the most consistent team in the district, and when you watch them on film you’re really impressed by how disciplined they are and how hard they play.”
After coaching at three El Paso schools during the last decade, Torres will try to get Marlin back on its feet. Jimmy Thompson, who coached at Hubbard in the 1990s, is returning to Central Texas at Dawson.
“A lot of new coaches can shake things up quickly,” Torres said. “If we can polish up some things and continue to improve we can be in the race as well.”
Axtell Longhorns
2020 record: 1-8 (1-4)
Head coach: Rusty Reynolds (third season: 2-17)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/5
All-time: 333-377-17 since 1947
Playoffs: 6-12 in 12 trips, last in 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: After going 2-17 in his first two seasons, Axtell coach Rusty Reynolds is looking for a breakthrough since many of his returning players have logged a lot of playing time.
“We’re going to be better than the last two years,” Reynolds said. “We have guys who had to play as freshmen and now those kids have been on varsity for two years.”
Sophomore quarterback Cameron Campos got some playing time last year while Jayme Wooley gives the Longhorns a threat at running back.
They should benefit from a potentially strong offensive line that features Justin McVay, Remington Regian, Cohen Hackman and Luke Leathers. Regian could also end up in the backfield at fullback.
Wooley will be a defensive leader at linebacker while Remington, McVay and Leathers should be forces on the defensive line. Jordan Davis and Sam Michel are important players in the secondary.
Schedule
8/27 Granger 7:30 p.m.
9/3 at Bremond 7:30 p.m.
9/10 at Crawford 7:30 p.m.
9/17 Chilton 7:30 p.m.
9/24 at Meridian 7:30 p.m.
10/8 Cayuga* 7:30 p.m.
10/15 at Dawson* 7:30 p.m.
10/22 Italy* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 at Kerens* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 Marlin* 7:30 p.m.
Dawson Bulldogs
2020 record: 6-5 (3-2), reached bi-district round
Head coach: Jimmy Thompson (first season; 248-126-1 in 32 seasons overall)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/4
All-time: 422-464-27 since 1927
Playoffs: 12-19-1 in 20 trips, last in 2020
State titles: None
Outlook: Following a seven-year stint at Crockett, Jimmy Thompson is back in Central Texas.
Though the Bulldogs return only four starters on each side of the ball, Thompson expects success with quarterback Isaiah Johnson and receivers Isaac Johnson, Jordan McAdams and Cade Onstott on board.
“We have big-play ability,” Thompson said. “We have a quarterback who throws well and kids who catch well, some good athletes who can make big plays. Isaiah is a physical kid who is 6-3 and has good speed. When you have somebody who can make plays when a play breaks down it’s a big bonus.”
Both Hunter Boatright and Edward Guerra bring experience on both side of the line while Payton McCormack is a defensive standout at linebacker.
Schedule
8/27 at Thorndale 7:30 p.m.
9/3 at Leon 7:30 p.m.
9/10 Wortham 7:30 p.m.
9/17 Bremond 7:30 p.m.
9/24 at Hubbard 7:30 p.m.
10/8 at Kerens* 7:30 p.m.
10/15 Axtell* 7:30 p.m.
10/22 at Cayuga* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 at Marlin* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 Italy* 7:30 p.m.
Marlin Bulldogs
2020 record: 4-5 (3-2), reached bi-district round
Head coach: Ruben Torres (first season)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/7
All-time: 565-471-34 since 1907
Playoffs: 36-24 in 25 trips, last in 2020
State titles: None
Outlook: The Bulldogs made some progress last season by making a playoff appearance, but first-year coach Ruben Torres hopes to take them up a few more notches.
Torres takes over at Marlin after building a considerable resume in El Paso as head coach at Ysleta and El Dorado before serving as offensive coordinator at El Paso Franklin High School.
“The first thing we had to take care of was the academic portion and make sure we get that in order so we don’t lose players to other programs,” Torres said. “We just really have to give them the tools to be confident, knowing how things work and getting them to do what they need to do. You must have a championship mindset in order to be successful.”
Torres is counting on Zha’mauryon Lofton and Desmond Wilson to play quarterback while receiver Trajon Butler and running back Ty Harris should also be offensive threats.
Tremayne Richardson and Kjah’marrey Wilson will anchor the defensive line and Derion Gullette should be a force at linebacker.