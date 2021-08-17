District 8-2A Div. II: Meridian

In District 8-2A Div. II, Albany is about as clear cut of a preseason favorite as it gets. The Lions gave eventual state champion Windthorst, which defeated Mart in the final, all it wanted in the regional semifinals last year before falling, 18-13. The Windthorst coach, Denney Faith, has been at the school over 40 years.
After Albany, Santo appears tough as well, as the Wildcats check in at No. 23 in Texas Football’s preseason Class 2A Division II Top 25 rankings.
In a five-team district, that leaves the other three teams fighting for the two remaining playoff spots. Meridian coach Wade Morton believes the Yellow Jackets have a good chance to claim one of those spots.
“Our expectations are high this year,” he said. “The goal isn’t just to make the playoffs, but put this place back on the map.”
Meridian Yellow Jackets
2020: 3-6 (1-4)
Head coach: Wade Morton (third year: 3-16)
Returning starters: O/D: 7/7
All-time: 483-354-29 since 1920
Playoffs: 8-24-1 in 26 trips, last in 2017
State titles: None
Outlook: As Wade Morton enters his third season as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach, it is all about the numbers. Two years ago, there were 14 players in the program. Last year, the team grew to 21. This year, 32 players came out for fall practice.
He is convinced the growth will eventually lead to success on Friday nights, possibly beginning this fall.
“Our coaches have bled and sweat to get kids into this program,” he said. “It is going to pay dividends. This is the first year we actually have had a scout team. We get to have more reps because we have more kids. The pace of practice is more intense. Again, it is a testament to our coaches.”
Though they will still be young in 2021, the Yellow Jackets have a handful of returning starters that gained valuable experience last year. WR/DE Brady Taylor and RB John Bernal are team leaders, as is C/NT Jose Martinez. Morton said RB/LB Dustan Bowers has shown tremendous improvement, and he calls OT/LB Noah Alvizo a “program kid through and through.”
“The kids want to play and want to be involved,” Morton said. “We have a bunch of good kids.”
Schedule
8/27 Kerens 7:30 p.m.
9/3 at Frost 7 p.m.
9/10 at Bartlett 7:30 p.m.
9/17 at Moody 7:30 p.m.
9/24 Axtell 7:30 p.m.
10/1 Texas Wind 7:30 p.m.
10/8 Albany* 7 p.m.
10/22 at Cross Plains* 7 p.m.
10/29 Hico* 7 p.m.
11/5 at Santo* 7 p.m.
In this Series
High school football 2021
-
-
Underdogs no more: Lorena has wrestled spotlight away from 3A powers
-
District 8-2A Div. II: Meridian
- 24 updates