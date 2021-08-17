District 8-2A Div. II: Meridian

Outlook: As Wade Morton enters his third season as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach, it is all about the numbers. Two years ago, there were 14 players in the program. Last year, the team grew to 21. This year, 32 players came out for fall practice.

He is convinced the growth will eventually lead to success on Friday nights, possibly beginning this fall.

“Our coaches have bled and sweat to get kids into this program,” he said. “It is going to pay dividends. This is the first year we actually have had a scout team. We get to have more reps because we have more kids. The pace of practice is more intense. Again, it is a testament to our coaches.”

Though they will still be young in 2021, the Yellow Jackets have a handful of returning starters that gained valuable experience last year. WR/DE Brady Taylor and RB John Bernal are team leaders, as is C/NT Jose Martinez. Morton said RB/LB Dustan Bowers has shown tremendous improvement, and he calls OT/LB Noah Alvizo a “program kid through and through.”

“The kids want to play and want to be involved,” Morton said. “We have a bunch of good kids.”

