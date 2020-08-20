 Skip to main content
District 8-2A Div. II: Meridian
From the High School Football Preview 2020: Find it all here series
Coming off last year’s 8-4 season, Albany appears to be the District 8-2A Division II favorite with six starters returning on each side of the ball.

But Cross Plains should be a contender with 15 starters back from a 7-4 team. Santo has some rebuilding with just three offensive and four defensive starters back from an 8-3 squad.

The other three teams are looking for major improvements. Both Meridian and Hico finished 0-10 last season while Ranger was 1-9.

“Right now, I’d say Albany is the favorite because they’ve been a pretty consistent team and their coach (Denney Faith) has been there for years,” said Meridian coach Wade Morton. “Cross Plains has quite a few returners back. But realistically, I think we’ll battle for third because we’ve got a lot of kids back from last year.”

DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. II PREDICTIONS

Team (enrollment) 2019 ’18 ’17 ’16 ’15

1. Albany (155) 8-4 (3-1) 9-6 13-1 11-2 14-2

2. Cross Plains (100) 7-4 (2-2) 7-4 6-5 8-4 5-6

3. Santo (148) 8-3 (4-1) 10-2 7-6 8-3 7-4

4. Meridian (130) 0-10 (0-5) 1-9 3-8 7-5 6-5

5. Hico (145) 0-10 (0-5) 3-7 7-5 6-5 4-7

6. Ranger (114) 1-9 (0-5) 2-8 1-9 2-8 1-9

District Bests

QB: Case Procter, Santo

RB: Cason Allen, Cross Plains

WR: Robert Bailey, Albany

Lineman: DE Parker Henry, Albany

Defense: LB Cody McWilliams, Cross Plains

Meridian Yellow Jackets

2019: 0-10 (0-5)

Head coach: Wade Morton (second year, 0-10)

Returning starters: 10/10

All-time: 480-348-29 since 1920

Playoffs: 8-24-1 in 26 trips, last in 2017

State titles: None

Outlook: After going winless last season, Meridian is looking for a big step forward after losing just one senior.

Quarterback Dylan Poole has improved his passing skills while Anthony Gonzalez will lead the running game. The Yellow Jackets have depth at receiver with Michael Crawford, John Bernal, Brady Taylor and Braden Wehmeyer.

Veteran offensive linemen Dustan Bowers, Gauge Chandler, Paul Rivero, and Jose Martinez will be joined up front by freshmen Noah Alvizo and John Wyatt.

The defense has promise with defensive end Teagan Smith and strong safety Victor Orozco being joined by linebackers Gonzalez, Crawford and Taylor.

Schedule

8/28 at Kerens 7:30 p.m.

9/4 Frost 7 p.m.

9/11 Bartlett 7:30 p.m.

9/18 at Hubbard 7:30 p.m.

9/25 Italy 7:30 p.m.

10/2 at Albany* 7:30 p.m.

10/9 at Ranger* 7:30 p.m.

10/16 Cross Plains* 7:30 p.m.

10/23 at Hico* 7:30 p.m.

10/30 Santo* 7:30 p.m.

