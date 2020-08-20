District 8-2A Div. II: Meridian

Coming off last year’s 8-4 season, Albany appears to be the District 8-2A Division II favorite with six starters returning on each side of the ball.
But Cross Plains should be a contender with 15 starters back from a 7-4 team. Santo has some rebuilding with just three offensive and four defensive starters back from an 8-3 squad.
The other three teams are looking for major improvements. Both Meridian and Hico finished 0-10 last season while Ranger was 1-9.
“Right now, I’d say Albany is the favorite because they’ve been a pretty consistent team and their coach (Denney Faith) has been there for years,” said Meridian coach Wade Morton. “Cross Plains has quite a few returners back. But realistically, I think we’ll battle for third because we’ve got a lot of kids back from last year.”
DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. II PREDICTIONS
Team (enrollment) 2019 ’18 ’17 ’16 ’15
1. Albany (155) 8-4 (3-1) 9-6 13-1 11-2 14-2
2. Cross Plains (100) 7-4 (2-2) 7-4 6-5 8-4 5-6
3. Santo (148) 8-3 (4-1) 10-2 7-6 8-3 7-4
4. Meridian (130) 0-10 (0-5) 1-9 3-8 7-5 6-5
5. Hico (145) 0-10 (0-5) 3-7 7-5 6-5 4-7
6. Ranger (114) 1-9 (0-5) 2-8 1-9 2-8 1-9
District Bests
QB: Case Procter, Santo
RB: Cason Allen, Cross Plains
WR: Robert Bailey, Albany
Lineman: DE Parker Henry, Albany
Defense: LB Cody McWilliams, Cross Plains
Meridian Yellow Jackets
2019: 0-10 (0-5)
Head coach: Wade Morton (second year, 0-10)
Returning starters: 10/10
All-time: 480-348-29 since 1920
Playoffs: 8-24-1 in 26 trips, last in 2017
State titles: None
Outlook: After going winless last season, Meridian is looking for a big step forward after losing just one senior.
Quarterback Dylan Poole has improved his passing skills while Anthony Gonzalez will lead the running game. The Yellow Jackets have depth at receiver with Michael Crawford, John Bernal, Brady Taylor and Braden Wehmeyer.
Veteran offensive linemen Dustan Bowers, Gauge Chandler, Paul Rivero, and Jose Martinez will be joined up front by freshmen Noah Alvizo and John Wyatt.
The defense has promise with defensive end Teagan Smith and strong safety Victor Orozco being joined by linebackers Gonzalez, Crawford and Taylor.
Schedule
8/28 at Kerens 7:30 p.m.
9/4 Frost 7 p.m.
9/11 Bartlett 7:30 p.m.
9/18 at Hubbard 7:30 p.m.
9/25 Italy 7:30 p.m.
10/2 at Albany* 7:30 p.m.
10/9 at Ranger* 7:30 p.m.
10/16 Cross Plains* 7:30 p.m.
10/23 at Hico* 7:30 p.m.
10/30 Santo* 7:30 p.m.
