District 8-3A Div. I preview: Fairfield, Groesbeck, Teague

The UIL reshuffled the deck for most of the schools in District 8-3A Division I, especially Teague, Groesbeck and Fairfield. Teague and Groesbeck were moved over together from a loop with Grandview, Whitney, West and McGregor, while Fairfield bumped down from 4A Div. II.
That makes this new district difficult to predict. Will Fairfield, which is bigger than Malakoff by more than 100 students, challenge the Tigers for the district title? How will the second- through fourth-place playoff spots shake out?
For now, Malakoff is still the favorite as that program has averaged almost 12 wins a season going back to 2016. The Tigers also have an experienced leader on the offensive side in QB Darion Peace.
Fairfield will be reloading this season with only three starters back on both sides of the ball. Teague has more pieces in place than their neighbors to the east.
Groesbeck, still rebuilding in Jerry Bomar’s second year as head coach, gives the district some much-needed flavor in the mascot department. While 8-3A Div. I has five of the most common nicknames in Texas (and a lot of other states) — Bulldogs, Eagles, Yellow Jackets, Tigers and Lions — the Goats stand out.
District 8-3A Div. I Predictions
Team (enrollment) 2019 ’18 ’17 ’16 ’15
1. Malakoff (383) 11-2 (5-0) 12-3 9-2 14-1 10-2
2. Fairfield (504) 7-5 (3-3) 9-3 6-6 2-8 8-4
3. Teague (377) 4-7 (3-3) 5-6 11-3 10-3 11-2
4. Kemp (452) 3-8 (2-3) 9-3 13-2 7-4 4-7
5. Groesbeck (434) 2-8 (0-6) 6-4 6-5 5-6 5-6
6. Eustace (456) 2-8 (1-4) 4-8 6-4 4-6 3-7
District Bests
QB: Darion Peace, Malakoff
RB: Nemier Herod, Teague
WR: Zach Wilson, Groesbeck
Line: Hayden Hale, Fairfield
Defense: DT Zamir Ruiz, Malakoff
Fairfield Eagles
2019: 7-5 (3-3), reached area round
Head coach: John Bachtel (ninth season: 64-34)
Returning starters (O/D): 3/3
All-time: 441-400-25 since 1937
Playoffs: 22-24 in 25 trips, most recently 2019
State titles: None
Outlook: Fairfield was a puncher in a good 4A D-II district in 2019 and the Eagles made it to the second round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. That’s an indication that the program is strong, even if starting returners and numbers in general are down.
Bachtel said about 10 players didn’t come out for preseason practice due to COVID-19 concerns, but he likes the energy he’s seeing from the rest of the Eagles in practice every day. Fairfield has just 11 seniors, so there’s a chance to build toward a big season in 2021.
Sophomore RB Eli Martin could be a major building block. He rushed for 500 yards as a freshman and made 100 tackles from the safety spot. He’ll move up to linebacker and where he’ll be a key cog on defense. He’ll run behind an offensive line that combines a couple of seniors with new varsity players.
The O-line will be led by Hayden Hale and Bosque Monico, a 300-pounder who doubles as a force in the middle of the defensive line. The Eagles will have a bunch of players seeing a lot of snaps on both sides of the ball, but that fits with their new district alignment.
“It’s apples to apples and that’s the part I’m excited about,” Bachtel said about the move to 3A D-I.
Schedule
8/28 Rusk 7:30 p.m.
9/4 Brownsboro 7:30
9/11 Athens 7:30
9/18 at Robinson 7:30
9/25 at Groesbeck* 7:30
10/2 Kemp* 7:30
10/9 at Teague* 7:30
10/16 at Eustace* 7:30
10/23 Malakoff* 7:30
Teague Lions
2019: 4-7 (3-3), reached bi-district round
Head coach: Donnie Osborn (seventh season: 52-22)
Returning starters (O/D): 7/6
All-time: 447-493-33 since 1914
Playoffs: 11-19 in 19 trips, most recently 2019
State titles: None
Outlook: Teague might be quietly putting the pieces in place to jump back up to double-digit wins.
The Lions’ home-run hitter on offense will likely be RB Nemier Herod, who rushed for 945 yards and 11 TDs last season. And he has some experienced blockers in OL Sebastian Carter and TE Luke Stacks.
Teague sophomore QB Jake Callahan made the trip with the varsity to Hempstead for the fourth game of the season in 2019. He got in the game and showed enough to stay in the lineup the rest of the year. Osborn said he is playing like a veteran in preseason practice.
SS Juan Bernal was a big-time stopper on the defensive side in 2019 and he finished the season with 114 tackles and an interception. He and Stacks, who will shift from defensive end to linebacker, will lead the defense.
Teague took on a challenging schedule last fall that included the likes of Malakoff, Mexia and Lorena in nondistrict, Grandview, Whitney and West (late in the season when the Trojans had it rolling) in district and Troy in the first round of the playoffs. This time around, the Lions have an intriguing matchup with Mart to start the season, but then don’t face many heavy hitters until district play.
Schedule
8/28 at Mart 7:30 p.m.
9/4 Lago Vista 7:30 p.m.
9/11 at Madisonville 7:30 p.m.
9/18 at Buffalo 7:30 p.m.
9/25 Kemp* 7:30 p.m.
10/2 at Malakoff* 7:30 p.m.
10/9 Fairfield* 7:30 p.m.
10/16 at Groesbeck* 7:30 p.m.
10/23 Eustace* 7:30 p.m.
Groesbeck Goats
2019: 2-8 (0-6)
Head coach: Jerry Bomar (second season: 2-8)
Returning starters (O/D): 8/8
All-time: 423-513-32 since 1915
Playoffs: 11-15 in 16 trips, most recently 2017
State titles: 1 (1991)
Outlook: Groesbeck’s season peaked in 2019 with wins over Marlin and Eustace on back-to-back weeks in mid-September and then, as Bomar put it, “we took our lumps.”
The Goats had just three seniors out for football last fall and therefore have 26 lettermen returning. Groesbeck probably has nowhere to go but up in 2020.
Bomar found an answer at QB last season as Allen Lewis took over. That could prove to be vital as Bomar is a major proponent of the air raid offense. Lewis has several attractive receiving targets as well, including IR/TE Zach Wilson, 6-4 WR Zac Ellison and junior WR Tyson Pringle.
The Goats were “horrendous” on defense in 2019, so Bomar called for a complete overhaul and likes the attitude he’s seeing on that side of the ball. Wilson will be counted on to be a major stopper at LB.
Groesbeck might still be a year away from really making its way up the district standings. But Bomar has a realistic approach that could pay dividends sooner than later.
Schedule
8/28 at Mildred 7:30
9/4 Rice 7:30
9/11 at Academy 7:30
9/18 at Palmer 7:30
9/25 Fairfield* 7:30
10/2 at Eustace* 7:30
10/9 Malakoff* 7:30
10/16 Teague* 7:30
10/23 at Kemp* 7:30
