District 8-3A Div. I preview: Groesbeck, Mexia, Fairfield, Teague

The most memorable era in Groesbeck football history was from 1989-91 when a young coach named Jerry Bomar led the Goats to remarkable success highlighted by the 1991 Class 3A state championship.

Bomar has been around the block a few times following that championship. But he returned to Groesbeck in 2019, and has rebuilt the Goats into a winner again.

Following last year’s 8-3 season, the Goats hope to unseat Malakoff as District 8-3A Division I champion with a veteran team led by quarterback Allen Lewis and defensive end Braden Hurt.

“Malakoff has a lot of great athletes, but we’re on the upswing and not far from them,” Bomar said. “This district is very interesting because a lot of teams played young players last season who are back, so we’ll see how everybody jells.”

Every team in the district brings back a ton of starters, so depth from top to bottom should be outstanding. Five teams got playoff experience last year, including Malakoff, Groesbeck, Fairfield, Teague and Mexia.

The Blackcats are moving down from Class 4A Division II, which will add to the strength of the district.

“Most people say Malakoff is the team to beat,” said second-year Mexia coach Aaron Nowell. “After that, it’s kind of anybody’s race. Our goal is to win the district championship.”

Groesbeck Goats

2021: 8-3 (4-1), reached bi-district playoffs

Head coach: Jerry Bomar (fourth season: 16-15; 28-8 in three seasons from 1989-1991; 245-158-3 in 37 UIL seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 6/7

All-Time: 437-520-32 since 1915

Playoffs: 11-17 in 18 trips, most recently 2021

State titles: 1 (1991)

Outlook: The Goats have been on the rise since Jerry Bomar’s return and now hope to unseat Malakoff for the district championship.

The Lewis brothers will lead the offense as fourth-year starting quarterback Allen Lewis is an outstanding passer and Anthony Lewis is a deep threat receiver. Chris Cox is the Goats’ top runner but he’s also a pass catching threat out of the backfield.

“Allen is one of the most underrated players in the area, he’s a great passer and ballhandler,” Bomar said. “Anthony is our deep-threat guy.”

The offensive line returns a bunch of veterans, including Ricky Lopez, Cyler Corn and Buddy Selvera.

Defensive end Braden Hurt has a chance to be the best lineman in the district. Kenny Bennett and Ryder Bagley are veteran linebackers and Cox is a talented cornerback.

Schedule

8/26 Caldwell 7:30 p.m.

9/2 at McGregor 7:30 p.m.

9/9 Marlin 7:30 p.m.

9/16 at Crockett 7:30 p.m.

9/23 at Mexia* 7:30 p.m.

10/7 Kemp* 7:30 p.m.

10/14 at Fairfield* 7:30 p.m.

10/21 Teague* 7:30 p.m.

10/28 at Eustace* 7:30 p.m.

11/4 Malakoff* 7:30 p.m.

Mexia Blackcats

2021: 2-9 (1-3), reached bi-district playoffs

Head coach: Aaron Nowell (second season: 2-9)

Returning starters (O/D): 10/7

All-Time: 562-469-36 since 1910

Playoffs: 27-31-1 in 34 trips, most recently 2021

State titles: 1 (1989)

Outlook: Taking over as Mexia’s interim football coach at the start of last season was chaotic for Aaron Nowell, to say the least. But now with a year under his belt, Nowell expects a much smoother season following a 2-9 finish.

With 10 offensive and seven defensive starters returning, there’s a lot of optimism surrounding the Blackcats’ program.

“Being able to build momentum in the spring and summer going into fall camp has been huge,” Nowell said. “And we’ve got a bunch of starters returning.”

Quarterback Nate Burns started six games as a sophomore last season and has continued to grow more confident. Top targets for Burns will likely be wide receiver Tej Bryant and tight end Brett Swift.

Dre Sandles is tough-minded running back with considerable speed, while the offensive line will be led by Xavier West, who started 11 games as a freshman last season.

Leading Mexia’s defense will be linebackers Gage Kuehn, Adriano Mendoza and Steven Milus while cornerback Jayden Brown heads the secondary. The Blackcats are still looking for defensive linemen to step up.

Schedule

8/26 at Connally 7:30 p.m.

9/2 Franklin 7:30 p.m.

9/9 at China Spring 7:30 p.m.

9/16 Gatesville 7:30 p.m.

9/23 Groesbeck* 7:30 p.m.

9/30 at Kemp* 7:30 p.m.

10/7 Fairfield* 7:30 p.m.

10/14 at Teague* 7:30 p.m.

10/21 Eustace* 7:30 p.m.

10/28 at Malakoff* 7:30 p.m.

Teague Lions

2021: 4-7 (3-2), reached bi-district playoffs

Head coach: Zach Linscomb (first season)

Returning starters (O/D): 7/6

All-Time: 453-508-33 since 1914

Playoffs: 11-21 in 21 trips, most recently 2021

State titles: None

Outlook: Spending the last 12 years as defensive coordinator at Cuero and New Caney, Zach Linscomb learned the importance of finding dominating big men up front.

In his first season as Teague’s head coach, Linscomb likes what he sees from linemen Dixon Nichols, Hayden Lummus and Alex Perez on both sides of the ball. Their strength will be important as the Lions shuffle quarterbacks J’Kybryen Harris, Shamar Davis and Ke’mauri Evans.

“We’re going to have to lean on our linemen early,” Linscomb said. “We’ll have three quarterbacks with different packages for each of them.”

The Lions’ attack will also feature Jehmel Rice and Tylin Randle, who can both run and catch the ball. Defensively, linebacker Korey Silar is a key player while Rice, Randle and Caden Gonzales will lead the secondary.

Schedule

8/26 Rockdale 7:30 p.m.

9/2 at New Waverly 7:30 p.m.

9/9 Centerville 7:30 p.m.

9/16 at Buffalo 7:30 p.m.

9/30 Eustace* 7:30 p.m.

10/7 at Malakoff* 7:30 p.m.

10/14 Mexia* 7:30 p.m.

10/21 at Groesbeck* 7:30 p.m.

10/28 Kemp* 7:30 p.m.

11/4 at Fairfield* 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Eagles

2021: 4-7 (2-3), reached bi-district playoffs

Head coach: John Bachtel (11th season: 69-47)

Returning starters (O/D): 7/7

All-Time: 446-413-25 since 1937

Playoffs: 22-25 in 26 trips, most recently 2021

State titles: None

Outlook: With talents as big as Eli Martin and Braiden Barrett, there’s no question who coach John Bachtel will build his squad around.

Martin rushed for 1,289 yards and 10 touchdowns while Barrett chipped in 368 yards and five scores. They’ll both spearhead the defense at linebacker.

“They’re both like hammers and see everything as a nail,” Bachtel said.

They’ve got veteran players surrounding them in wide receiver Jacorey Daniels and Samuel Marsters, who will start up front on both sides of the line.

Defensive tackle Julio Roque, defensive end Cayden Story and cornerback Camron Daniels will add considerable punch to the defense.

Schedule

8/26 Rusk 7:30 p.m.

9/2 at Brownsboro 7:30 p.m.

9/9 Madisonville 7:30 p.m.

9/16 at Robinson 7 p.m.

9/23 at Eustace* 7:30 p.m.

9/30 Malakoff* 7:30 p.m.

10/7 at Mexia* 7:30 p.m.

10/14 Groesbeck* 7:30 p.m.

10/21 at Kemp* 7:30 p.m.