District 8-3A Div. I preview: Groesbeck, Teague, Fairfield

Coaching six Texas high schools over the last three decades, Groesbeck coach Jerry Bomar has seen football all over the state at many different levels.
One observation jumped out at him last season.
“Malakoff has a great program,” Bomar said. “They probably had the best 3A team I’ve ever seen last year.”
The Tigers finished 10-3 and went four games deep into the Class 3A Division I playoffs before dropping a 37-34 decision to Art Briles-coached Mount Vernon.
Though the Tigers return just four starters on each side of the ball, they appear to once again be the District 8-3A Division I favorite.
Now in his third season since his return to Groesbeck, Bomar’s squad should challenge Malakoff for the district title following last year’s 6-4 finish. Teague, Fairfield and Kemp should also be in the running for playoff spots.
Groesbeck Goats
2020 record: 6-4 (4-1), reached bi-district round
Head coach: Jerry Bomar (third season: 8-12; 28-8 in three seasons from 1989-1991; 237-155-3 in 36 UIL seasons overall)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/6
All-time: 429-517-32 since 1915
Playoffs: 11-16 in 17 trips, most recently 2020
State titles: 1 (1991)
Outlook: In Jerry Bomar’s second season since returning to Groesbeck, the Goats stepped up from 2-8 to 6-4 with a trip to the bi-district playoffs.
With six starters returning on each side of the ball and some dynamic offensive talent, the Goats expect another major leap.
Leading the offense is quarterback Allen Lewis, who guided the Goats to a 6-1 record in games that he played last season. Joining Lewis in the backfield is dangerous running back Ma’Qua Smith, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season.
Lewis will have a versatile crew of receivers with Tyson Pringle, Brenden Morrow and Anthony Lewis. Groesbeck’s offensive line will be anchored by 285-pound Kallen Rogers.
Leading the defense will be linebacker Brian Valentine, linemen Hunter Flippen and Kache Bagley, and defensive backs Ca’zian Bradley and Malakai Spivey.
Schedule
8/27 Corsicana Mildred 7:30 p.m.
9/3 at Rice 7:30 p.m.
9/10 Academy 7:30 p.m.
9/17 Palmer 7:30 p.m.
9/24 at Normangee 7:30 p.m.
10/8 at Fairfield* 7:30 p.m.
10/15 Eustace* 7:30 p.m.
10/22 at Malakoff* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 at Teague* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 Kemp* 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Eagles
2020 record: 1-6 (1-3)
Head coach: John Bachtel (10th season: 65-40)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/8
All-time: 442-406-25 since 1937
Playoffs: 22-24 in 25 trips, most recently 2019
State titles: None
Outlook: Normally a playoff contender, COVID-19 and youth stung the Eagles hard last season as they went 1-6. But with 19 seniors on this year’s squad, the Eagles are looking for a much better season.
“We’ve got senior leadership,” said Fairfield coach John Bachtel. “Last year made things a little tough, but the anticipation here is getting better every day. We’re trying to get back to the playoffs, which means we’ll have to lay one brick on top of another.”
The Eagles will rely on quarterback Kaden Crawford for leadership, and they’ll count on running backs Eli Martin, Daryan Harris, Braiden Barrett and Jaylyn Daniels to lead the ground game.
A trio of seniors — Bosque Monico, Rafael Munoz and Logan Walker — will anchor a potentially strong offensive line. Carsen Gallegos and Julio Roque will be key players on the defensive line. Barrett and Daniels head the linebacking crew while Jacorey Daniels will be a factor at safety.
Schedule
8/27 at Rusk 7:30 p.m.
9/3 at Brownsboro 7:30 p.m.
9/10 at Athens 7:30 p.m.
9/17 Robinson 7:30 p.m.
10/1 Mexia 7:30 p.m.
10/8 Groesbeck* 7:30 p.m.
10/15 at Kemp* 7:30 p.m.
10/22 Teague* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 Eustace* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 at Malakoff* 7:30 p.m.
Teague Lions
2020 record: 2-8 (2-3), reached bi-district round
Head coach: Donnie Osborn (eighth season: 54-30)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/8
All-time: 449-501-33 since 1914
Playoffs: 11-20 in 20 trips, most recently 2020
State titles: None
Outlook: Teague coach Donnie Osborn likes tough-minded players. That’s why Luke Stacks is his quarterback and middle linebacker.
“I wanted to put the toughest, meanest kid at quarterback and see what happens,” Osborn said. “He’s a big, physical kid who can throw and run. And he’s going to be a stud at middle linebacker.”
With Stacks setting the tone, Osborn expects the rest of his players to follow. Sabastian Carter, who has committed to Lamar, is a three-year starter on the offensive and defensive lines. Emaja Holmes is an explosive running back while Juan Bernal and Jehmel Rice both double at wide receiver and safety, and will be important on both sides of the ball.
Henry Cardona and Casen Gore will flank Stacks at linebacker. Osborn expects 6-5 senior Wayland Allison to have a breakout year at defensive end and wide receiver.
Schedule
8/27 Mart 7:30 p.m.
9/3 at Lago Vista 7:30 p.m.
9/10 Madisonville 7:30 p.m.
9/17 Buffalo 7:30 p.m.
9/24 at Hillsboro 7:30 p.m.
10/8 at Kemp* 7:30 p.m.
10/15 Malakoff* 7:30 p.m.
10/22 at Fairfield* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 Groesbeck* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 at Eustace* 7:30 p.m.
