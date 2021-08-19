District 8-3A Div. I preview: Groesbeck, Teague, Fairfield

Coaching six Texas high schools over the last three decades, Groesbeck coach Jerry Bomar has seen football all over the state at many different levels.

One observation jumped out at him last season.

“Malakoff has a great program,” Bomar said. “They probably had the best 3A team I’ve ever seen last year.”

The Tigers finished 10-3 and went four games deep into the Class 3A Division I playoffs before dropping a 37-34 decision to Art Briles-coached Mount Vernon.

Though the Tigers return just four starters on each side of the ball, they appear to once again be the District 8-3A Division I favorite.

Now in his third season since his return to Groesbeck, Bomar’s squad should challenge Malakoff for the district title following last year’s 6-4 finish. Teague, Fairfield and Kemp should also be in the running for playoff spots.

Groesbeck Goats

2020 record: 6-4 (4-1), reached bi-district round

Head coach: Jerry Bomar (third season: 8-12; 28-8 in three seasons from 1989-1991; 237-155-3 in 36 UIL seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 6/6