District 9-4A Division II preview: China Spring, Connally, Gatesville, Robinson

For absolute Friday night battles, it was hard to beat District 9-4A Division II last fall.
China Spring can attest to that. The Cougars, who in retrospect had the best season of anyone in the loop, lost heartbreakers at Salado and at home against Connally. But that seemed to fuel China Spring when it got in the playoffs.
Salado went undefeated in district play in 2020 — the Eagles, like China Spring, lost in the playoffs against eventual state champion Carthage. But the Cougars appear to be the frontrunner for the district title going into this campaign. Salado returns just four starters on both sides and the consensus among the district coaches is that China Spring is loaded with talent.
The playoff race will likely be wide open. New Connally head coach Terry Gerik, the Cadets’ offensive coordinator the last two seasons, has the Cadets flying right on schedule and Gatesville appears to be much improved.
Jarrell and Robinson are picked to finish at the bottom of the district, but both have the potential to be surprise contenders. In particular, Jarrell RB DJ Warren is the type of player who can make it a very long night for opposing defenses.
However, the district rushing title could very well be won by a quarterback as Salado’s Hutton Haire and China Spring’s Major Bowden have both proven to be elusive.
China Spring Cougars
2020: 10-3 (3-2)
Head coach: Brian Bell (fourth season: 20-17)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/7
All-time: 394-315-7 since 1954
Playoffs: 39-30 in 31 trips, last in 2020
State titles: 1 (1978)
Outlook: The China Spring program, already one of the best in Central Texas, gained significant momentum from a deep playoff run in 2020. The Cougars have the returners in place to really make that count this season and enter as the clear district favorite.
QB Major Bowden will be the catalyst of the offense after starting the whole season as a junior. He’s committed to Lamar as a running back and has certainly showed off those skills for China Spring. But he’s a good passer as well and has quality targets in Tre Hafford, Sebastian Trevino, Jackson Battles and others. RB Kyle Barton will step into the void left by superstar back Emmanuel Abdallah, but Bowden has confidence in the sophomore runner.
Cougars D-lineman Dawson Exline was a Super Centex first-teamer in 2020 after he posted triple digits in tackles and 12 TFLs. He leads a defense with seven returning starters. LB Brayden Faulkner is a multi-year starter and one of China Spring’s most versatile players. Hafford also made an impact on the defensive side last season.
Schedule
8/27 at Addison Trinity Christian 7 p.m.
9/3 Lorena 7:30 p.m.
9/10 Brownwood 7:30 p.m.
9/17 at Lampasas 7:30 p.m.
9/24 at Mexia 7:30 p.m.
10/8 Jarrell* 7:30 p.m.
10/15 at Gatesville* 7:30 p.m.
10/22 Salado* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 Robinson* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 at Connally* 7:30 p.m.
Connally Cadets
2020: 6-4 (4-1)
Head coach: Terry Gerik (first season)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/5
All-time: 358-358-15 since 1951
Playoffs: 18-17-1 in 18 trips, last in 2020
State titles: None
Outlook: Connally has had a tremendous run of senior-led teams and players like Germone Powell and Jesse Narvaez will continue that legacy.
But the Cadets’ strength is in its sophomore and junior classes. Junior RB Tre Wisner burst onto the scene early in the 2020 season and finished with more than 800 rushing yards. Then big-time college offers started rolling in this spring.
Wisner will join new QB Jelani McDonald in the backfield. McDonald has shown good arm strength and passing accuracy during preseason camp and in the Cadets' first scrimmage at Lorena. He can also make plays with his legs.
Gerik said Wisner will alternate between slot receiver and running back a lot during nondistrict play, allowing Connally to develop more weapons. Powell figures to get his share of carries and the Cadets will work in receivers Kobe Black and Sean Harris.
Connally could be very good in the defensive secondary with Black playing a major role alongside Azure Rose at corner, and Jamarie Wiggins and Wisner at safety.
Perhaps the biggest question mark for the Cadets will be along the offensive and defensive lines. Gerik likes what he sees from the younger players in those positions, but acknowledges that they lack Friday night experience.
Schedule
8/27 at Waxahachie Life 7:30 p.m.
9/3 La Vega 7:30 p.m.
9/10 at Springtown 7:30 p.m.
9/17 at Palestine 7:30 p.m.
9/24 Stephenville 7:30 p.m.
10/8 at Robinson* 7:30 p.m.
10/15 at Salado* 7:30 p.m.
10/22 Jarrell* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 at Gatesville* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 China Spring* 7:30 p.m.
Gatesville Hornets
2020: 4-6 (2-3)
Head coach: Luke Howard (third season: 4-16)
Returning starters (O/D): 7/8
All-time: 497-458-32 since 1913
Playoffs: 19-18 in 19 trips, last in 2020
State titles: 1 (2000)
Outlook: Howard took over for former Gatesville coach Kyle Cooper in the summer of 2019 and had to play catch up while competing in a very tough district. Then COVID-19 shut down schools and kept the Hornets from being able to build during the 2020 offseason.
But Gatesville fought through all of that and earned a playoff spot last fall. That gave the Hornets a boost and coincided with a more normal lead-up to this season.
“We’re finally at the point where we’re all getting comfortable with each other,” Howard said.
Gatesville also gained valuable experience among its younger players in 2019 and 2020. The Hornets have a solid group of receivers in Carson Brizendine, Banner Allman, Trevor Smith and Logan Edwards. QB Wesley Brown will be tasked with distributing the ball to that group.
Hornets DBs Hayden Mooney and Lawson Mooney and LB Thiele Alvarado were the defense’s second, third and fourth leading tacklers in 2020. And they’re just three of eight returning starters on that side. Howard is also excited about Cooper Sutton, Ryan Smiley and Cayden Mata along the defensive line.
Schedule
8/27 Llano 7:30 p.m.
9/3 at Glen Rose 7 p.m.
9/10 at Lorena 7:30 p.m.
9/17 at Hillsboro 7:30 p.m.
9/24 Lampasas 7:30 p.m.
10/8 Salado* 7:30 p.m.
10/15 China Spring* 7:30 p.m.
10/22 at Robinson* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 Connally* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 at Jarrell* 7:30 p.m.
Robinson Rockets
2020: 2-8 (0-5)
Head coach: Robert Rubel (second season: 2-8)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/4
All-time: 346-266-9 since 1963
Playoffs: 25-20 in 20 trips, last in 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: Although Robinson struggled last season, it gave the Rockets the freedom to experiment late in the season and they handed the reins of the offense to freshman QB Aiden Stanford. He showed Rubel enough to win the job going forward.
Robinson returns six starters on the offensive side, including seniors in RB Trey Stout, WR Travis Morgan and linemen Eduardo Chavez and Daniel Walker. But they’ll still be young on that side with the freshman Stanford, junior RB Blaine Lathern and sophomore WR Grayson Martin.
Walker, Chavez and junior Dante Drake will turn around and be counted on at defensive line as well.
The Rockets have a favorable schedule for picking up momentum through the early part of the season. They open with Taylor, who they defeated in 2020, at home and then play three straight 3A opponents.
Robinson’s toughest games come at the end of the season when the Rockets face Gatesville, China Spring and Salado on three consecutive Friday nights. The goal will be to make those games mean something.
“We expect to be in the mix,” Rubel said. “We’re looking to shock some people and be a much more competitive team.”
Schedule
8/27 Taylor 7:30 p.m.
9/3 Whitney 7:30 p.m.
9/10 at Troy 7:30 p.m.
9/17 at Fairfield 7:30 p.m.
9/24 at Burnet 7:30 p.m.
10/8 Connally* 7:30 p.m.
10/15 at Jarrell* 7:30 p.m.
10/22 Gatesville* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 at China Spring* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 Salado* 7:30 p.m.
