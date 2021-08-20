District 9-4A Division II preview: China Spring, Connally, Gatesville, Robinson

For absolute Friday night battles, it was hard to beat District 9-4A Division II last fall.

China Spring can attest to that. The Cougars, who in retrospect had the best season of anyone in the loop, lost heartbreakers at Salado and at home against Connally. But that seemed to fuel China Spring when it got in the playoffs.

Salado went undefeated in district play in 2020 — the Eagles, like China Spring, lost in the playoffs against eventual state champion Carthage. But the Cougars appear to be the frontrunner for the district title going into this campaign. Salado returns just four starters on both sides and the consensus among the district coaches is that China Spring is loaded with talent.

The playoff race will likely be wide open. New Connally head coach Terry Gerik, the Cadets’ offensive coordinator the last two seasons, has the Cadets flying right on schedule and Gatesville appears to be much improved.

Jarrell and Robinson are picked to finish at the bottom of the district, but both have the potential to be surprise contenders. In particular, Jarrell RB DJ Warren is the type of player who can make it a very long night for opposing defenses.