DJ's Football Rewind: No trouble getting started for Cougars, Leopards

For a lot of people, getting started is the hardest. Take this article for example — I should have started writing it in the morning but now it’s evening and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry is graciously reminding me that I should have started it in the morning.

For others, however, getting started isn’t that difficult. Take China Spring football for example: it only took them a quarter before they revved it up offensively.

Now it wasn’t full-throttle all the way through. The Lorena Leopards aren’t a team that’s just going to lay down and roll over. They are defending state champions after all and the Cougars were well aware of that.

“We battled all the way through,” China Spring head coach Tyler Beatty said to me after the win. “We've got a young right tackle and him trying to deal with (Lorena defensive star) Joe Gutshall was a tough one for us. But it was good to see us not necessarily have all that success and having to get to third downs and convert."

The Cougars were able to keep the reigning Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year from causing too much damage. Late in the first quarter they began to open lanes just where they needed to allow Kyle Barton to gain some mileage. They also managed the clock well and kept Lorena’s offense on the sideline for what felt like ages. I saw more of China Spring QB Cash McCollum than I did of Lorena's Jackson Generals.

Speaking of McCollum, the kid was better than advertised. Every time he wound up to throw, the crowd was on the edge of its seat. (At least those that had a seat, as it was standing room-only. It was hard to find parking and I arrived over an hour early.)

It took a few tries to hit the mark, though. McCollum was throwing Hail Marys and they were slipping through the Cougars' fingers like buttered spaghetti. But when they finally hit it was magic.

McCollum’s got a long way to go but it’s no doubt he’ll be playing in college. I just hope he doesn’t follow his brother to Texas A&M. (I'm a Baylor grad.)

Okay, now that I’ve done my raving about China Spring, let’s begin raving about Lorena. They may not have had the game they probably wanted, but the Leopards showed major gusto, especially late in the game.

Generals is a scrapper. He’ll slip through defenses when they least expect it. But he also has an arm on him. If anything, he actually showed better accuracy than McCollum, which benefited Lorena during both of its scoring drives in the second quarter.

Jadon Porter and Kasen Taylor were essential for Lorena in this game, as Generals found Porter exactly when he needed him, and Taylor was a fighter on the ground. Defensively, Lucas Ragsdale was a shining light, picking up 17 tackles.

In the end, this game was a good measuring stick for both teams. As good as they both are, they can only get better. Special teams will especially be key for Lorena to work on while China Spring will take some time to reinforce its already solid defense, especially up front.

And they’ll want to get through the next few weeks healthy. The Leopards already had some linemen out with injury entering the season, who will look to get back in the trenches by the time district rolls around.

Overall, it was nice to be back out covering a football game. Got to give a shout out the China Spring band for a goose bump-inducing halftime performance. My former band nerd heart really appreciated it.

Now for some superlatives.

Game of the Week

Lorena at China Spring.

I don’t really have to explain myself on this one, do I?

Surprise of the Week

University at Robinson.

This was a game that could have gone either way but Robinson came strong out the gate. Now, I did pick them to win over the Trojans, but that was mostly because Chad Conine and Brice picked against them. I’m glad the Rockets came through for me, though.

No shade on University though. If the second half proved anything is that the Trojans will get back up when knocked down. I’m sure they’ll be even hungrier to win this coming week.

Coaching Performance of the Week

Terry Gerik, Connally

Connally rolled out an impressive 65-20 beating of a real good Mexia team. The Cadets got splendid two-way performances out of Kiefer Sibley and Jelani McDonald. McDonald’s major contribution came on defense though with two sacks and a pick six to add to his three touchdowns on offense. Connally was giving out sacks as if they were on Oprah, with Kaiden Turner dishing out three and Malachi Knowles adding one to top it off.

Here are a few other games in Central Texas from Friday that you may have missed:

Eagle Christian 38, Vanguard 6

Kason Ingram passed for a pair of touchdowns and darted for two more on the ground to wing the Eagles to a solid season-opening win over the crosstown Vikings.

Ingram hit on 8 of 11 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns, while carrying five times for 60 yards and two more TDs. Ingram’s favorite target was Isaiah Glenn, who went for 87 yards and a touchdown. Liam Hall paced ECA (1-0) on the ground with 13 carries for 144 yards and two TDs.

The Eagles snuffed out Vanguard’s rushing attack at every turn, holding the Vikings (0-1) to minus-3 yards in 22 attempts. Blake Gonzales led ECA’s defensive charge with 12 tackles, including three for losses, and a pair of sacks.

No. 2 Abbott 66, Blum 18

The second-ranked Panthers rode the hot wheels of Riley Sustala, who went for 253 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries in an emphatic win over the Bobcats, a playoff team from a year ago.

Sustala did everything but sell popcorn at the half, as he also threw a touchdown pass and chipped in 11 tackles defensively. Joey Pavelka and Will Kazda had a TD catch apiece for Abbott (1-0).

Blum (0-1) was paced by Armando DeHoyos, who went for 126 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.