DJ's Sunday Rewind: Connally-La Vega clash did not disappoint

When I was making picks for this week, I skipped the La Vega-Connally row and finished all my other selections first before I went back and stared at the blinking cursor for a good three minutes.

Then I took a blue Expo marker and a red Expo marker, designated blue for Connally and red for La Vega, closed my eyes, tossed them up in the air and whichever cap landed facing me, I picked. I left it up to fate.

And fate turned out to be right, because Connally scrapped for the win.

These are the games that remind me how much I love my job. It’s a lot of pressure covering Texas high school football. I want to do well because I know it matters to people.

And, boy, did this game matter to people. The bleachers were packed. Everybody was on their feet. Coaches were yelling in the booths next me, cheering for the good plays, groaning on the bad ones. (I actually had a pretty good seat in the press box. Shout out, La Vega.)

It was wire-to-wire exhilarating. I left the press box feeling like I was made of jelly.

There was an underlying animosity brewing under the surface from both sides. The kind you reserve for your rival, your arch nemesis. I wouldn’t say it was Backyard Brawl or Red River Rivalry-level animosity, but it was enough to give an edge to the competitive atmosphere.

And it got more intense in the second half.

Jelani McDonald carried the Cadets. Everybody remember this kid’s name when he’s tearing up the Big 12 for Oklahoma State. Mike Gundy might want to keep him on offense, although he made his presence known on defense as well. McDonald made some drive-halting tackles against his La Vega counterpart, Robert Prescott.

It was all about the running game. I mean, when you have two of the best running backs in the state with Kiefer Sibley and Bryson Roland, and a tough guy like McDonald on the field, why wouldn’t you run the ball?

Roland was the workhorse for La Vega, much like in the opener against Kennedale last week. But when the sophomore went down in the third quarter, the Pirates showed they could make plays without him if need be. Nikzavyer Rice filled in and didn’t miss a beat.

Prescott also showed flashes of what his arm can do. He hit Stephon Nickerson at just the right times.

I feel a little sorry for La Vega kicker Pavel Ramirez. I don’t know the kid but I feel a kind of kindred given that we share a last name. He executed all night except for that last extra point. Ultimately, it was the extra point that mattered. Special teams can make or break you sometimes.

Defensively, Jasen Brown was a cornerstone for La Vega, killing the spark in some of Connally’s major runs, particularly in the first and third quarters. For the Cadets, it was a well-rounded effort. Kobe Black really shifted the momentum in the first half with the pick six. But my favorite defensive play of the night had to be when Connally's Jamarie Wiggins picked up Bryson Roland like he was light as a feather and flipped him onto the ground like a sack of potatoes. I don’t think Roland enjoyed that very much.

As fun as it was, however, it’s only Week 2 of the season. The Cadets are headed to Cameron next week and they’ll need to clean it up a little bit or else they’ll end up giving the game away on too many fouls and penalties.

And I’m sure La Vega coach Don Hyde isn’t at all happy with how easy McDonald and Sibley were able to circumvent through tackle attempts with ease like they did, especially on the perimeter.

Anyway, I think I’m going to go enjoy my birthday now. It’s not every year you turn 24 and the world reminds you you’re only a year away from a quarter-life crisis.

But before I go, here are this week’s superlatives:

Game of the Week: Connally at La Vega

I’ll be surprised and a little annoyed if the Cadets aren’t state-ranked this week. That’s all I’m saying.

I’ll also be annoyed if La Vega drops in the rankings. The Pirates shouldn’t be penalized for losing to a good team by one point.

Streak Busters of the Week: University and Waco High

Woop! Woop! Someone ring the church bells! The Trojans and the Lions are in the win column for the first time since 2020.

Waco High snapped a 17-game losing streak while University cracked it at lucky No. 13. Way to go, y’all. Well deserved.

Comeback of the Week: China Spring at Melissa

Champions are going to champion, right. The Cougars were down 20-0 in the first half and made a huge comeback for a 42-41 victory. I can already sense China Spring play-by-play announcer Drake Toll editing together his highlight reel for the “Gram.”

The fact that China Spring was down at all is a surprise, but even the Big Cats can have down days. But they don’t stay down for long. And they’ll be hosting another catfight next week as the Mexia Blackcats enter their turf. (Don’t worry. I cringe at myself sometimes, too.)

Surprise of the Week: Moody

I think this win was more a surprise to Trib sports editor Brice Cherry than it was to me. I picked Moody to win over Hico, while Brice (and Chad Conine) went with Hico. I can’t tell you why, though. It was just a gut feeling.

The Bearcats made huge strides after giving up 40 points to Axtell last week and gave Matt Hurst his first win as head coach, beating Hico, 23-6.

Coaching Performance of the Week: Mart’s Kevin Hoffman

I was supposed to cover the Mart-Marlin game originally until it got moved up to Thursday. It’s both a shame and relief partially because I would have missed out on La Vega-Connally but also because I missed out on two other really good well-coached teams.

Sure, Marlin is starting out the season on a bit of a slump, but the Bulldogs are still a hard team to beat. They wouldn’t have made the state semifinals last year if they weren’t.

Given the fact that there wasn’t as much buzz over Mart during the preseason as there usually is, Hoffman and Company coached yet another high-caliber squad to an emphatic win over a tough opponent.