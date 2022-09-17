DJ's Sunday Rewind: Consistency pays off (often, with wins)

The Trojans went to bed with a win and I went to bed without a kolache.

Whoever told me the Czech Stop was open 24/7, I want to fight you. I made it there right after they closed. Slovacek’s was also closed. Sigh.

My fruitless endeavors of finding a sweet Czech treat aside, it was a fun night with some good football all-around. And I've got to say, out of all the high school press boxes I’ve visited so far, West has one of the best views. It might just be the city girl turned small-town girl in me that appreciates the sight of endless fields highlighted by the glow of Friday night lights. (And also points for uncomplicated WiFi.)

In terms of football, Whitney is going to be a playoff contender. Mark my words.

In the first half, the Wildcats responded to what the Trojans were throwing at them at every turn. There were four touchdowns in the first five drives of the game. Tristan Wilson came out of the gate with a lot of punch and picked up 125 rushing yards by the end of the night.

They also did a good job at shutting down the passing game, although that might have ended up biting them because West’s running game is one of its strongest suits. I mean, have y’all seen TJ McCutcheon strong-arm his way through a horde of defenders? Zane Meinen and Easton Paxton are right in there as well.

The Wildcats hurt themselves a little with penalties. Losing seven points on a beautiful 61-yard run by Demarion Johnson because of an illegal formation flag might have been their biggest mistake of the night.

However, there is only so much that can be done against the brutal West defense. The Trojans pulled off a massive fourth-down stop at the goal line and halted Whitney’s momentum in the second half.

Coming off the loss to Lorena, I think taking the week off went well for West. They got the versatility and talent but David Woodard did note after the game that the Trojans will have to work on being more consistent.

Consistency is key after all.

Something Trib sports editor Brice Cherry pointed out to me about last night’s slate of games was that even the best teams are a work in progress and you can’t predict what’s going to happen based off what they’ve done in the past.

Take Midway for example. The Panthers got shellacked (as Brice put it) by Austin Vandegrift last week and then came out and went toe-to-toe for two quarters with Rockwall Heath. Junior Thornton’s performance at quarterback was really something special for Midway. Despite the loss to the Hawks, I think the Panthers earned a few small wins and a whole lot of hope for what’s to come.

It doesn’t matter if you get knocked down it matters how you respond, right.

That brings us to our superlatives:

Surprise of the Week: John Bachtel, Fairfield

Talk about a response after being smacked in the first three games of the season. The Eagles had Robinson trying to catch up all night. The Rockets are also a work in progress, but Fairfield really put together a great performance.

Jonathan Garcia was speedy, evasive and had good hands. I’ve seen a lot of teams try to nail the passing game and just miss on the execution because the receiver had a tough time holding on to the ball. That wasn’t the case with Fairfield here.

And then to go on a 99-yard scoring drive, that's big. In a district with teams like Groesbeck, Mexia and Teague, the Eagles might just have a chance.

Co-Coaching Performances of the Week: Tyler Beatty (China Spring) and Ray Biles (Lorena)

Can anybody stop the Cougars? From where I stand, that’s unlikely.

It bears to keep in mind that Tyler Beatty had been with this program for a while prior to taking it over. He helped build the house and I doubt he’ll let anything knock it down.

Even so, this China Spring team has felt different. I mean, it says something when you send your second-stringers out against teams like Mexia and Connally and they don’t miss a beat. The Cougars have been all about consistency, especially since the comeback against Melissa. They’re not going to be the ones chasing.

As for Lorena, they defeated a perennially great La Vega team a class up. Now, the Pirates have not looked like the La Vega of old as of late, but they’re still a quality football team. Lorena’s been punching up all season. They held their own in the loss to China Spring even with some players banged up, they bounced back against a solid West team, and held through for a 28-point win over Cedar Hill Trinity.

All on the road.

Ray Biles has got to like where his team is standing heading into district play.

Breakout Performance of the Week: Junior Thornton, Midway

A wide receiver coming in to play quarterback and posting 23 carries for 277 yards and three touchdowns as well as completing 6-of-9 passes for 38 yards and no interceptions. Yeah, I think that’ll do.

Thornton has proven his mettle as a receiver but is bringing a different dimension to QB for the Panthers. Once Midway gets into district play, the kid is going to be a huge factor in the Panthers’ success.

Game of the Week: Mart at Centerville

We’ve seen Mart pummel teams for three weeks, and the Panthers finally got a challenge. Head coach Kevin Hoffman told me the Tigers were going to be the most physical, gritty team they would face this year. I think Mart really needed the tension of this game, especially as the Panthers prepare for district.

(Also, shout-out to Mart’s cheer squad. Got to spend some time with them this week while working on a feature. Not only are they lovely gals, I’m also sure they could squat me considering the weight of their breakthrough signs. Cheerleaders are athletes too, people.)

Six-Man Team of the Week: Gholson

I definitely don’t shine enough light on the six-man squads and for that I apologize. So let me bring some attention to the 4-0 Gholson Wildcats, who are averaging 54 points a game so far.

The Wildcats were 0-17 in the past two years and hadn’t seen a winning season since going 7-3 in 2018. They haven’t made the playoffs since 2015 but I think they can give Abbott and Aquilla a run for their money if they keep doing what they’re doing.