DJ's Sunday Rewind: If it's not broke, don't fix it, but keep a toolbox on hand

I started the week with a panic attack after my car got towed from my friend’s apartment in Austin because the complex’s visitor registration page wasn’t running and they decided to just tow my car at five in the morning without warning. And to add to an already fantastic Monday, a nail got stuck in my back tire when the tow truck dumped it in the lot. I don’t even want to know what undoing the parking brake might have done to my transmission.

As we waited for the kind gentlemen at Ron’s Tire Shop (I think that’s what the place was called) to patch up my tire, my very guilty friend commented on how difficult it was to reach the spare tire of his van because it was underneath the vehicle. It got me thinking about how I’d never had to change a tire.

Here’s the thing, I know how to change a tire. I know how to patch one. I’m the oldest and only daughter and I live a seven hour drive away from my parents. Not to mention this job requires me to do a lot of driving. And if I were to need a reminder I could very easily pull up a YouTube video on how to do it.

But I’ve never had to change a tire and not because I’d never needed to but because I had the resources and ability to avoid doing it myself.

Anyway, flash forward to Friday night when I’m sitting in the home radio booth at Madisonville and the Connally Cadets are rolling over the Mustangs. They’re doing what Connally had been very good at all season — running the ball. I mean, when you have Central Texas’ leading rusher and he’s coming off a 400-plus yard game, why wouldn’t you run the ball?

Something that has been evident most of the season is how prevalent the run game is at a lot of schools. Looking at this week alone Gatesville beat Robinson with the run, Crawford beat Riesel with the run, Connally beat Madisonville partially with the run, Weiss ran its way to victory over Midway, Franklin always runs it well and Lorena also beat Troy on the ground with some huge runs.

Earlier this week I was talking to West head coach David Woodard about this very thing, how most teams leaned toward running the ball and how I thought it was important to also have a good passing game and really be balanced offensively. West is very good at what they do, not just in the running game, but in how they create opportunities for themselves. The Trojans seem to be scoring just as much on defense as they do on offense. While they would like to build up their passing game, it’s not hurting them at the moment to only pass when they feel they need to.

In a similar way, Connally did what they’re good at against the Mustangs. But they also took advantage of the opportunity to throw the ball when the Mustangs started going for their legs. Two of their touchdowns were through the air. And they snatched the opportunities that led to creating turnovers. There were two different kickoffs where the Cadets caught Madisonville snoozing and were able to recover the bounce to keep the Mustangs’ defense on the field.

I do still think it’s important to be balanced. Teams like China Spring and even University have been able to do things both on the ground and through the air that I feel are reasons they’ve been successful this season. Not to mention the part that special teams has played.

The Cougars have Kyle Barton taking charge on the ground to complement Cash McCollum’s arm and you just have to look at last week as evidence of what Thomas Barr has meant for this team.

I know one day I’m going to have to change a tire on my own so it won’t hurt to make sure I have a toolbox and a jack in my trunk just in case.

Game of the Week: Marlin at Rosebud-Lott

A gritty game in less than pleasant weather sets the scene for a movie-worthy matchup. The Bulldogs have really made a case for another deep run in the playoffs after a rough non-district schedule and will no doubt continue to make big plays.

Special Teams Players of the Week: Erick Lara (Connally) and Armando Chavez (Mart)

We’ve talking about how special teams can make or break you at times but rarely give recognition to the kids that are responsible for that.

First a quick shout out to China Spring’s Thomas Barr, who was clearly the Special Teams POW last week, clinching the No. 1 ranking for the Cougars in the final seconds over Stephenville.

Lara was responsible for 19 points on Friday, going 7/7 in PAT and acing four field goals including one from 35-yards out. The final six points of the night against Madisonville came off his foot.

Meanwhile, Chavez was 6/6 in PAT with two field goals of 36 yards and 30 yards respectively.

Surprise of the Week: Waco High

I’d like to make something clear. This isn’t a surprise because I didn’t think Waco High could win this game. The Lions are a pretty capable team and have been for most of the year, they just haven’t had a lot of luck or space to reach their potential.

I’m mostly surprised that I missed this bit of news and that’s on me for not paying attention.