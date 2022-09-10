DJ's Sunday Rewind: In sport (and high school football), you make your own luck

As for what I witnessed, I don’t have very much to say this week. I covered two blowout games that went pretty much as expected.

I did have more hope for Waco High, though. That one was tough for the Lions.

And China Spring is China Spring. Tyler Beatty and his staff have the No. 2-ranked Cougars running like a well-oiled machine and it’s difficult to find fault unless you’re looking for it. But as good as the defending champs are, I thought Mexia had a chance to fare better.

While China Spring demonstrated excellence in forcing turnovers, there were also several that Mexia served up on a silver platter.

The Blackcats have been without luck in non-district play, I admit, but the thing about luck is, it doesn’t come out of nowhere. In sport, when you do all the little things right, luck comes easy. At least that’s the case the majority of the time.

It was the case for Bosqueville. The Bulldogs pulled off their first win of the year in a low scoring 21-7 contest against Clifton. Bosqueville has been building itself up during non-district play and the production this week against Clifton, and even late in last week's battle against Hamilton, shows that.

Meanwhile, Crawford rolled through Rio Vista 43-0. The Pirates can sure run the ball, but Luke Torbert can also throw darts when necessary.

You know, that’s a nice little district they’re in, District 8-2A-1. Moody came up with a 38-8 win over Hubbard for the second win of the Matt Hurst era and Rosebud-Lott bounced back with a 36-14 win over Goldthwaite. Those are two teams that could possibly give Crawford a run for its money.

Okay, time for some superlatives:

Co-Games of the Week: Arlington Heights at University; Connally at Cameron Yoe

I know the pain of losing on homecoming all too well. Let’s just say, St. Landry Parish football (in Louisiana) doesn’t hold a candle to Central Texas football.

The Trojans were so close, falling 29-28 to Arlington Heights. London Smith was all over the field on both sides of the ball, bringing down receptions and making momentum-halting picks. That's some freshman.

If University can get healthy within the next couple of weeks, I think the Trojans have a chance at cracking playoffs. In the past couple of games they’ve put in the effort. They’ve been able to make big plays in the right moments, like with JaShaun Manghane’s 79-yard touchdown pass to Smith with under a minute left.

In the end, Arlington Heights took a risk and it paid off.

Meanwhile, Connally continued to topple down giants in another thrilling contest. I mean, talk about grit. You get ahead against a team that has been consistently good for what seems like forever, you lose the lead and your quarterback, who has led the charge for most of the early season, goes down, and you still manage to pull off the upset.

Kiefer Sibley was back to form. Not that he lost much of it last week, La Vega was just ready for him. But he really stepped up in the game against the Yoemen.

And so did Jarrett Shepherd. There’s always pressure when you’re the backup QB to go in and pick up where the starter left off. But Shepherd kept his cool, and it’s what the Cadets needed in that moment.

It’s safe to say you can’t call Connally the underdog anymore, although the Cadets will be against China Spring. Now, that’s going to be a game to talk about next week.

Coaching Performance of the Week: Aaron Hunter, Gatesville

The Hornets have done fairly well in the first three weeks of the season, even with the loss to state-ranked Glen Rose. Jacob Newkirk has been really consistent and he’s got great options around him in Rayshon Smith and Sean Aguilar. Defensively, Mason Mooney and Aiden Necessary are brick walls, bulldozers. They’re making it their mission not to let guys get any gains.

Six-Man Team of the Week: Gholson

I haven’t gotten much exposure to six-man football but from what I've seen and heard, Gholson’s off to a hot start this season. The 3-0 Wildcats have a tough district to get through with Abbott and Aquilla in the way, but there’s something to say about a team that has outscored its first three opponents, 167-27.

Surprise of the Week: La Vega at Midlothian Heritage

There are surprises that make you go, “Awwww, good for them.”

And then there are surprises that make you raise your brows and go, “What, no, you’re lying?!”

That was my reaction when I heard La Vega was down 27-0 at halftime against Midlothian Heritage.

All season I’ve heard from several coaches that games are won and lost in the trenches, and it looks like a bout of miscommunication hurt the Pirates in this one.

Now, here are a few games you might've missed from Friday night:

Bosqueville 21, Clifton 7: Newt Schornack passed for 183 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another score as the Bulldogs (1-2) moved into the win column for the first time this season.

The Bulldog defense also did yeoman's work in shutting down the Cubs (1-2), led by the likes of Brooks Nunn, Tre Neal and John Youens.

Crawford 43, Rio Vista 0: After a scoreless first quarter, the third-ranked Pirates seized control with a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and rolled from there.

Crawford (3-0) limited Rio Vista to a mere 44 rushing yards in picking up its second shutout of the season. The Pirates, who have outscored their opponents, 113-6, will host Rosebud-Lott in its district opener in two weeks.

Gatesville 27, McGregor 20: The Bulldogs made things interesting with 20 second-half points, but Gatesville held on to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Jacob Newkirk threw for 147 yards and a touchdown for the Hornets, while Rayshon Smith ran for 84 yards and a touchdown. Jimmy Hall chipped in 71 yards and a pair of TDs.