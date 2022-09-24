DJ's Sunday Rewind: It's a new season this week (and next week, too)

It doesn’t matter what anybody has done in the past. It’s a brand new season.

Many schools opened up district last night, while others are well into league play and some are still tuning up, but one thing was evident — you can’t base expectations off what you think you know.

Enter Cameron Yoe. I drive through Cameron often on my way to visit relatives in Rockdale. I’ve gone to church there. I’ve eaten good Mexican food there (I’m very picky about Mexican food). I’ve gotten pulled over there (for a flat tire, because the officer was concerned. I drive pretty carefully. If I ever got a ticket I wouldn’t be able to pay rent).

Anyway, I’d heard enough about Cameron Yoe football, but actually watching them play was another thing. Coming off back-to-back losses the Yoemen had something to prove. As in: We’re still good and you shouldn’t doubt us.

Cameron set the tone from the start in its win over Lorena. The first play of the game was a 43-yard pass from Braylan Drake, and the kid continued to drop bombs all night. I’ve watched all of running this season. It was honestly refreshing to see confident, effective passing. Every reception was contested, and they erased a lot of mistakes by making those big passes.

The Yoemen also took advantage of Lorena’s defensive miscues, especially early in the game. The Leopards left plenty of wide-open space for Cameron’s receivers.

Defensively, Lorena just wasn’t there this week. Lucas Ragsdale has been picking up a lot of the slack lately and the Leopards are going to need some more of their heavy hitters to get back in the ring.

Ultimately, they’ll be fine, though. They’ll make the playoffs.

They could have even come back and won this game too. Out of halftime, Lorena came out roaring with back-to-back scores and visible determination. If an offsides penalty in the fourth hadn’t erased a massive pick-six runback by Jadon Porter, this would be a completely different story.

But even the juggernauts fall down some times. Talk about a surprise when I heard one of Lorena’s video operators announce to the press box that Parish Episcopal had beaten China Spring.

We’ve been talking for weeks about how China Spring hasn’t stopped being a good team, how they almost seemed unbeatable. I talked to Tyler Beatty this week and he noted that one of his concerns coming into the season was that there would be complacency just because of what the team did last season.

I actually think this loss could be a good thing for the Cougars, not because they were being complacent — they played a top ranked private school on the road, so it was going to be tough regardless — but because you often learn more about yourself in your losses than in your victories.

So, yeah, they’ll be fine.

And so will Lorena. Same for Marlin, which despite starting the season 0-3 came out to show that last year wasn’t a one-and-done, unicorn year. In the Battle of the Bulldogs against Bosqueville, Marlin came up with a statement 41-0 win to open district. We’re still good. Don’t doubt us.

But it is a brand new season so throw what you think you know out the window.

Now for the superlatives:

Coaching Performance of the Week: Rick Rhoades, Cameron Yoe

Win a bunch of titles. Leave town. Come back. Beat the defending state champions on their turf to break a two-game skid.

As Lorena head coach Ray Biles put it earlier this week, “Cameron is a football gallery,” and I think with Coach Rhoades there, it will continue to be.

Game of the Week: Groesbeck at Mexia

Sportswriters have a love-hate relationship with overtime thrillers. On the one hand, you often get some good football out of it and the leads kind of write themselves. On the other hand, deadlines.

For Mexia to erase an early deficit and really go at it with a Groesbeck team that has played really all season. But the Goats, well, goated their way to a win.

And that’s all I have to say about that.

Six-Man Team of the Week: Bynum

The Bulldogs just slid past a previously undefeated Gholson (last week’s team of the week), 39-38. Seeing as I hyped up Gholson last week and then they lost, I don’t know if Bynum will want to be highlighted in this category. But I don’t have any actual power over whether teams win or lose, and they deserve a little bit of the spotlight after defeating a good team.

Shout-Out of the Week: Lorena’s Press Box Sliders

Look, I love Bush’s Chicken, but there’s only so much Bush’s Chicken a girl can eat.

Whoever made the ham-and-cheese on a Hawaiian roll sliders for Lorena, bless you. I had, like, four. I would have eaten more but I had to exercise some form of self-control. I’m not even going to get started on the banana pudding.

One thing about us writers, if you feed us we will show up. We’re too broke and busy to remember to feed ourselves sometimes.