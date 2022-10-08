DJ's Sunday Rewind: Keep an eye out for these Crawford Pirates

DJ Ramirez Follow DJ Ramirez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I can officially say that I’ve been locked into a football field now.

It’s happened to all of us at one point or another and luckily I found a gate that wasn’t made out of chain link fence to hop over.

I guess I’m just not used to a 7:30 game ending that fast. That Marlin-Crawford game flew by. I actually had time to interview both coaches.

Overall, it was a pretty good game between two talented, hard-nosed teams. It was like watching a chess match, with one team responding quickly to the other.

In the end it was checkmate for Crawford.

But for the Bulldogs to get 20 points on the board when the Pirates had only allowed 13 over five games says something. Ultimately, you’ve got to avoid making mistakes at the line of scrimmage, especially against with so much strength up front on both sides of the ball

I’m going to say something bold — Crawford could win a state title this year. This was likely the most challenging game of the regular season for the Pirates. And the fact that Marlin was able to score on the Pirates says more about Marlin’s ability than it does about any weakness Crawford might have defensively.

In the end, the key moment that shifted momentum back in Crawford’s favor was the Pirates’ 3-yard stop at the goal line. Had Marlin scored there the result might have been different.

But enough talk about Crawford’s defense. As good as they are you’ve got to score in order to win. And the Pirates scored in small ways and in big ways, but all of them were on the ground. A 16-yard run in the first quarter, a quarterback keep for 20 yards in the second, a 92-yard sprint followed by a 5-yard scamper in the third and a 50-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth.

The majority of teams rely a lot more on the running game then they do passing, but only a few can get away with it as well as the Pirates. Not that Luke Torbert didn’t attempt to put the ball in the air, but it just wasn’t working as well for Crawford and they adjusted.

Speaking of Luke “Heart of a Lion” Torbert (those are head coach Greg Jacobs' words, by the way), the kid was everywhere. In 2A you’re going to see a lot of guys that have to be versatile, not just in terms of what position they play but in what they can do within that position.

Torbert set the tone right away, intercepting his counterpart in the first drive of the game and immediately hoping in under center. Remember when I said this game went by fast, it’s because very little time was wasted in the play-calling and play-making. Torbert always seemed aware of when to trust his offense to do their job and when to take it in himself.

He was also responsible for the kickoff return touchdown, which really was just a bit of bad luck for Marlin since they had to redo the kickoff. I’m not even sure what the reason was on that. It was difficult to hear over the fans.

The Crawford atmosphere is one of the most charged I’ve seen this season. Home field advantage is real, guys.

So real I was locked in.

Anyway, here are your superlatives this week:

Game of the Week: Bremond at Chilton

As exciting as the Marlin-Crawford game was, Bremond-Chilton just edged it out.

Two ranked teams going blow for blow and putting up some explosive plays on Homecoming night. I mean the story writes itself.

I can already hear the Chilton fans going, “But DJ, you picked against us.” Yes, I did. I made the same mistake Chad made at the beginning of the season in overestimating your opponent Chilton and I won’t do it again. You’re welcome.

Not that Bremond didn’t throw its punches, the Tigers just weren’t as loaded as Chilton’s. The Tigers will likely have a couple more challenges to overcome in Milano and Granger but I don’t see this loss as indicating they won’t make the playoffs.

Coaching Performance of the Week: Kent Laster, University

How about a 53-28 district win for your first victory at home, Coach?

Speaking of explosive, the Trojans detonated on Pflugerville on Thursday. University is definitely trending upward, but the season isn’t going to get easier and Laster will likely want to see a little more consistency from his team. The Panthers held them scoreless for most of the second half while they tried to catch up.

The Trojans proved they can start fast now they’ll want to keep steady.

Stats of the Week: China Spring and Wortham

I couldn’t decide, so y’all get both.

The Cougars put up seven consecutive touchdowns in a blowout over Alvarado. It’s something you expect out of China Spring nowadays but let’s not allow expectation to diminish the awe of what Tyler Beatty’s kids have been doing.

As for Wortham, I did a double-take when I was putting together the honor roll and I saw what Ryken Lewis did against Hico. Lewis was 8 of 18 for 221 yards and five passing touchdowns. By themselves, those numbers might not seem that impressive but what I’m looking at is consistency and improvement, guys.

Lewis averaged almost 30 yards per pass in this game. His average for the season is 17. Sure, you can find better power arms with more yards and longer passes but what I see here is growth, so good on you kid.

Six Man Team of the Week: Eagle Christian

Perhaps I should stop giving this superlative away since every team I’ve chosen thus far has lost the following week. But ECA pulled off a real nice win this week and I need to fill space, so I apologize in advance if the Eagles find themselves in the loss column next weekend.

Down 20 points at the end of the third quarter, Liam Hall posts not one, but two picks sixes to make a comeback and then another interception by Isaiah Glen snatches a 46-42 victory for Eagle Christian.

I mean, talk about a comeback.