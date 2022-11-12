DJ's Sunday Rewind: Last call, will all the tacklers please stand up?

Well, here we are — the final Rewind of the season.

Sure, we still have a few weeks left of playoffs but we felt this was a good place to wrap up this weekly column of mine. The next few weeks are going to be a bit challenging. There might be some Saturday games taking up my time.

I’ll probably be doing a little more driving to cover these playoff games and by this time next week I’ll be in Maryland visiting my brother for Thanksgiving week. And basketball season is already here.

The pressure is getting “worser.” (That might go over a lot of people’s heads.)

Thank you to everyone who’s tuned in this season. It won’t be the last you hear from me.

Now on to playoff football.

Defense wins

I received an email asking why we didn’t give a particular team’s defense any attention even though they were doing so well this season. I don’t know what team they were referring to because they didn’t mention it and the email wasn’t linked to any particular team.

But here’s my answer to that.

Defense is not as easy to track as offense during the course of the game unless your only job during the game is to track it. Unfortunately for me, I have to wear many hats during the game. Between taking play-by-play, tweeting out scores, trying (and most of the time failing) to keep up with the offensive yardage, I do my best at taking note of who’s making tackles, especially on crucial plays.

I wish I could do more to give the defenses the credit they deserve. I’m sure my fellow sportswriters feel the same.

The truth is, at least from where I stand, defense keeps you in the game. When they do their job, the offense has the opportunity to go out and score.

There were a lot of games this week (and season) where the game came down to the defense.

Take the Teague-Whitney matchup I covered on Thursday. There wasn’t a score until the last three minutes of the first quarter. There were four turnovers, three in favor of the Wildcats, in the first half, none of which led to points. There were nine punts over the course of the game and three turnovers on downs.

Whitney disrupted a Lions offense in areas where they usually executed.

Then there was the Marlin-Rio Vista game in West Friday night.

The Bulldogs started out sloppy. I get that it's the playoffs and anything goes to advance, but why are you going for it on fourth down in the first drive of the game from inside your own territory? Marlin served up that first touchdown on a silver platter.

But the Marlin defense is what gave the offense a chance to score 38 points and did not allow Rio Vista to score again even when the Eagles would have justifiably earned it. And they did it without linebacker Jemere Hartsfield, who suffered an apparent knee injury.

The Bulldogs saw essential performances from Ty Bell, Jeoffrey Mims, Jordan and Ja’marien Womack, Roderick Suiters, Brysen Steele and Praiyer Jones, among others. Trust me, there were others.

But let me tell y’all about Praiyer Jones. That kid was holding down the first quarter and then he got injured early in the second quarter. But guess what, he came back in the fourth quarter. Had to be sidelined again because it looked like his knee just wasn’t going to let him stay on the field, but the fact that he came back at all demonstrated perseverance.

There are a lot of other teams that I can call out. West’s defense has been its biggest asset this year and the Trojans shut down Mexia to advance. University’s defense has been its most consistent element this season and the U-Dawgs were able to put a stop to Austin McCallum to win their first playoff game in 13 years. Even the China Spring Cougars, whose offense takes most of the glory, couldn’t have done it without three interceptions and a swift scoop-and-score by Cage McCloud.

I could go on about every defense I’ve seen this season that I think is stout and stingy. But they don't need me to tell them they’re good. They already know they’re good.

Anyway, I don’t think I’ll do a weekly superlatives list but rather a season superlatives, and most of them are not going to have anything to do with football.

Halftime show of the season

It’s hard to pick with so many good bands in the area. Between China Spring's goose bump-inducing performance at the opening game of the season, Marlin’s groovy showing at Crawford, and both of the La Vega halftimes I got to see, I’m going to have to go with Lorena’s punk rock tribute when the Leopards hosted Cameron Yoe.

One of my college buddies was part of the Robinson band and when I told him of the Leopards’ excellent rendition of My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade” he was hilariously upset.

“We never got to play anything cool,” he grumbled.

Marching bands play popular songs all the time. I can’t tell you how many Beyonce covers I’ve heard in my time. But “Welcome to the Black Parade” was made for a halftime show and Lorena executed perfectly.

Almost as perfect as the ham-and-cheese sliders they served in the press box. I still have dreams about those sliders.

Memorable moment of the season

The Connally win over La Vega was probably one of the most exciting and memorable moments of the season. Getting locked into the field at Crawford and having to jump the gate was another. University clinching a playoff spot and then almost winning a share of the district title after a two-hour weather delay is up there for sure.

But I think one that is going to stick with me for a while is the Troy-McGregor game. In the wake of tragedy, two communities came together in solidarity and it was just a huge reminder of how sports hold people together more than they keep them apart.

A final shout-out

Thanks to Mr. Brad Shelton at Midway for finding the rosters for me on Friday night at Panther Stadium. If only he’d been there when the Wi-Fi shut off at the exact moment I needed to file the game story.